Giro del Friuli Venezia Giulia past winners

2006-2009

Past winners
2009Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) G.S. Zalf Desire e Fior
2008Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) BK Loborika
2007Alexander Filippov (Rus) A.C.S. Gruppo Lupi
2006Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) A.C.S. Gruppo Lupi

