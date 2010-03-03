Trending

Ferrari fires on all cylinders at Friuli

Italian's horsepower secures strong sprint victory

Image 1 of 17

Jacopo Guarnieri (2nd, Liquigas Doimo), Roberto Ferrari (1st, De Rosa Stac Plastic) and Enrico Rossi (3rd, Flaminia)

Jacopo Guarnieri (2nd, Liquigas Doimo), Roberto Ferrari (1st, De Rosa Stac Plastic) and Enrico Rossi (3rd, Flaminia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 17

Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa Stac Plastic) zooms to victory

Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa Stac Plastic) zooms to victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 17

Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa Stac Plastic) wins the 2010 Giro del Friuli

Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa Stac Plastic) wins the 2010 Giro del Friuli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 17

It was a close sprint on the line

It was a close sprint on the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 17

Who got it?

Who got it?
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 17

Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) celebrates

Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) celebrates
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 17

Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) was thrid at the Giro del Friuli

Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) was thrid at the Giro del Friuli
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 17

Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) was third

Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Doimo) was third
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 17

Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) is in the middle

Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) is in the middle
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 17

Andy Schleck gets ready for his season debut

Andy Schleck gets ready for his season debut
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 17

Alberto Loddo (Androni Giocattoli) out of the saddle

Alberto Loddo (Androni Giocattoli) out of the saddle
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 17

Michael Rasmussen (Miche) on a climb

Michael Rasmussen (Miche) on a climb
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 17

Andy Schleck is ready to roll

Andy Schleck is ready to roll
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 17

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) was racing near home

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) was racing near home
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 17

Andy Schleck lines up with Matti Breschel

Andy Schleck lines up with Matti Breschel
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 17

Andy Schleck in action at the Giro del Friuli

Andy Schleck in action at the Giro del Friuli
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 17

Franco Pellizotti and Ivan Basso were also riding the Giro del Friuli

Franco Pellizotti and Ivan Basso were also riding the Giro del Friuli
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Italy's Roberto Ferrari (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) won the Giro del Friuli one-day race in Italy on Wednesday with another strong sprint finish.

The 27 year-old from Brescia won the GP di Lugano on Sunday. That race was affected by traffic problems and only a handful of riders finished but Ferrari proved he is on form by beating fellow Italians Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas-Diomo) and Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) at the Giro del Friuli.

Another promising young Italian Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) was fourth and Italian national champion Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) was fifth. Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Franco Pellizotti (Liquigas-Doimo) both made their season debut in the one-day race in the northeast of Italy. Schleck failed to finish, while Pellizotti was 62nd, a few placed behind teammate Ivan Basso.

Pozzato had chased after a late attack on the final climb of the race but admitted he miss-timed his sprint.

"I started the sprint too far out. But to be honest I didn't have the power in my legs to win. I'm still working on my power but I felt good today, especially on the climb."

Late crash affects Lampre sprint

The 190km race started in Brugnera near Pordernone and ended in nearby Sacile after five laps of a hilly finishing circuit. Before the start a minutes silence was held to remember Italian national coach Franco Ballerini who died in a recent car rally accident.

The racing started steady as the peloton covered two circuits around Brugnera. Things heated up after Fontanafredda, with 24 riders going clear before the first passage of the finish in Sacile. The climb to Castello di Caneva lined out the break and the bunch but the gap stayed to just over a minute. The bigger teams not well represented in the move did not want to let them get away.

On the fifth of six laps, on the climb up to the castle, the 24 split under the pressure, with 19 riders going clear. Last time up the climb, neo-pro Fabio Taborre (Androni Giocattoli) surged clear and opened a ten-second gap on Pozzato. But the bunch knew the race would finish in a sprint, with the Liquigas and Lampre teams leading the pursuit.

Lampre were riding for 2009 winner Mirco Lorenzetto but he was blocked when a rider crashed in front of him with just 400 metres to go. Ferrari avoided the crash and had the speed down the middle of the road to beat Guarnieri and Rossi.

Full Results
1Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic4:38:09
2Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
3Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
5Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
6Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
7Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
9Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
10Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
11Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
12Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
13Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
14Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
15Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
16Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
17Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
18Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
19Blaz Furdi (Slo) Sava
20Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
21Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
22Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
23Jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
24Didac Ortega (Spa) Acqua & Sapone
25David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
26Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
27Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
28Luca Ascani (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
29Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
30Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
31Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
32Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
33Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
34Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
35Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
36Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
37Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
38Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
39Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
40Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
41Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
42Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
43Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
44Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
45Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
46Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
47Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava
48Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
49Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
50Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
51Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
52Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
53Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
54Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
55Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
56Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
57Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
58Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
59Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
60Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
61Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
62Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
63Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
64Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri0:01:00
65Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
66Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
67Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
68Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
69Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
70Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
71Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
72Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
73Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
74Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
75Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
76Davide D'angelo (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
77Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil
78Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
79Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
80Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
81Matej Stare (Slo) Sava
82Gasper Svab (Slo) Sava
83Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
84Uros Silar (Slo) Sava
85Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
86Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo
87Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
88Dean Podgornik (Slo) Loborika
89Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
90Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
91Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
92Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
93Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
94Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska0:01:35
95Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Team Nippo
96Nik Burjek (Slo) Sava
97Luca Barla (Ita) Team Nippo
98Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
99Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
100Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
101Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
102Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
103Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
104Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
105Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
106Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
107Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad
108Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
109Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
110Cristiano Colombo (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
111Fabrizio Lucciola (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
112Mirko Battaglini (Ita) Team Nippo
113Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Team Nippo
114Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska

Latest on Cyclingnews