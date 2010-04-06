Trending

Papok takes race in two-man sprint

Pagani settles for second

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Siarhei Papok (San Marco Concrete Imet Caneva)3:42:37
2Angelo Pagani (Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli)
3Luca Benedetti (Lucchini Unidelta Ecovalsabbia)0:00:17
4Diego Zanco (Zalf Désirée Fior)
5Fabio Aru (Palazzago Elledent Colnago)0:00:33
6Francesco Bongiorno (Futura Team Matricardi)0:00:43
7Matteo Collodel (Zalf Désirée Fior)0:00:50
8Nicola Boem (Ort Real Mutua)
9Blaz Furdi (Slovenia National Team)
10Kostantin Klimiakou (Palazzago Elledent Colnago)

