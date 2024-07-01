Giro d'Italia Women 2024: Stage 2 preview
July 8, 2024: Sirmione-Volta Mantovana, 102KM
The Giro d'Italia Women heads southeast to a circuit finish in Volta Mantovana for a likely sprint on the 102km stage 2.
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
