Giro d'Italia Donne 2023 - Stage 5 preview
Tuesday, July 4 - Stage 5: Salassa to Ceres, 103.3km
Stage 5: Salassa to Ceres
Date: July 4, 2023
Distance: 103.3km
Stage timing:
Stage type: Hilly
Stage 5 is a 103km race from Salassa to Ceres but begins with a category one climb along the Passo (Pian) del Lupo, which is marked as the 'Cima Coppi' of the Giro d'Italia Donne, the highest peak of the race. The Passo (Pian) del Lupo climb will start from the Castellamonte-side and is roughly 16km. There are also double category three ascents at Vietti and Sant'Ignazio before the run-in to Ceres.
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
