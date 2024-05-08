'Happy I'm still alive' - Tim Merlier relieved and critical after fast Giro d'Italia finale
Stage 3 winner finishes fifth behind Jonathan Milan and loses ciclamino jersey
Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) could not make it two out of two sprints wins at the Giro d'Italia on Andora after he was forced to brake twice in the final hectic, high-speed kilometre.
The Belgian came from behind with speed but was unable to match Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) long sprint and faded before the finish line.
Merlier was disappointed in defeat but grateful that "I'm still alive" after being caught in the rough and tumble of sprinting.
"I'm a bit disappointed of course - it was possible to win, it was just really, really hectic and a bit too dangerous. But it's OK. It's part of my job," Merlier said afterwards as he recovered and realised the dangers he had faced.
"I'm just happy I'm still alive - with one kilometre to go I saw two riders shoulder to shoulder and almost got boxed out. We were almost over the barriers."
Merlier finished fifth behind Milan, who also ousted Merlier from the lead in the points jersey.
"I was a little too far back at the top of the Capo del Mele," Merlier told VTM Nieuws, referring to the coastal climb that immediately preceded the finish and where Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked.
"Due to the high speed on the descent, I had to brake hard twice, because other riders came close to falling in front of me. Then I thought about my life for a moment."
Such was the chaotic, fraught nature of the rapid descent and subsequent sprint that Merlier also briefly lost contact with his lead-out man, Bert Van Lerberghe.
"He finally put me in a good position, but he's only human, right?" Merlier told the Belgian TV channel.
"We were still going 80 kilometres an hour there. At one point I still thought about winning, but Milan and Olav Kooij could still open up a gap. Then I had to let it go."
