'Happy I'm still alive' - Tim Merlier relieved and critical after fast Giro d'Italia finale

By
published

Stage 3 winner finishes fifth behind Jonathan Milan and loses ciclamino jersey

Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step)
Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) could not make it two out of two sprints wins at the Giro d'Italia on Andora after he was forced to brake twice in the final hectic, high-speed kilometre.   

The Belgian came from behind with speed but was unable to match Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) long sprint and faded before the finish line.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.