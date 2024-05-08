Which Pogačar was everyone expecting?

By
published

Cyclingnews columnist Philippa York looks at the options for Pogacar's GC rivals

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 05/05/2024 - Cycling - 107th Giro dâ€™Italia 2024 - Stage 2 - San Francesco al Campo - Santuario di Oropa ( Biella ) - Tadej Pogacar, UAE Team Emirates, moves into the Pink Jersey.
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Which Tadej Pogačar were his fellow competitors expecting at the Giro d'Italia? The favourite who waits for the decisive moments in the mountains, the opportunist who seizes any advantage, the one who is patient and only expends energy when he needs to, or the usual Tadej for whom a bike race is fun, fun, fun?

After just four stages it’s fair to say that all of them have occurred and we haven’t even gotten to the time trials yet. If ever there was any confusion on how to deal with the UAE leader then he’s added a whole lot more to the equation.

Philippa York
Philippa York

Philippa York is a long-standing Cyclingnews contributor, providing expert racing analysis. As one of the early British racers to take the plunge and relocate to France with the famed ACBB club in the 1980's, she was the inspiration for a generation of racing cyclists – and cycling fans – from the UK.

The Glaswegian gained a contract with Peugeot in 1980, making her Tour de France debut in 1983 and taking a solo win in Bagnères-de-Luchon in the Pyrenees, the mountain range which would prove a happy hunting ground throughout her Tour career. 

The following year's race would prove to be one of her finest seasons, becoming the first rider from the UK to win the polka dot jersey at the Tour, whilst also becoming Britain's highest-ever placed GC finisher with 4th spot. 

She finished runner-up at the Vuelta a España in 1985 and 1986, to Pedro Delgado and Álvaro Pino respectively, and at the Giro d'Italia in 1987. Stage race victories include the Volta a Catalunya (1985), Tour of Britain (1989) and Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré (1990). York retired from professional cycling as reigning British champion following the collapse of Le Groupement in 1995. 