Four Soudal-QuickStep riders leave Giro d'Italia as COVID-19 ravages squad
Following the departure of Remco Evenepoel more riders return positive tests
Following the departure of Remco Evenepoel from the Giro d'Italia on Sunday evening, relinquishing the maglia rosa, Soudal-Quickstep has unfortunately suffered four more COVID-19 positives, with Jan Hirt, Josef Cerny, Louis Vervaeke and Mattia Cattaneo leaving the race on Wednesday morning.
More to come...
Peter Stuart has been editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.
Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.