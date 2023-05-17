Four Soudal-QuickStep riders leave Giro d'Italia as COVID-19 ravages squad

By Peter Stuart
published

Following the departure of Remco Evenepoel more riders return positive tests

Belgian Ilan Van Wilder of Soudal QuickStep pictured during a training ride on the first rest day in the 2023 Giro DItalia cycling race in Campogalliano Italy Monday 15 May 2023 The 2023 Giro takes place from 06 to 28 May 2023 Belgian Soudal QuickStep rider Evenepoel was forced to withdraw from the Giro after testing positive for Covid19 yesterdayBELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS Photo by JASPER JACOBS BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by JASPER JACOBSBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the departure of Remco Evenepoel from the Giro d'Italia on Sunday evening, relinquishing the maglia rosa, Soudal-Quickstep has unfortunately suffered four more COVID-19 positives, with Jan Hirt, Josef Cerny, Louis Vervaeke and Mattia Cattaneo leaving the race on Wednesday morning.

