Giro d'Italia stage 11 - Live coverage

Race notes
- Barely a crumple on this 200km route through Emilia Romagna
- Pure sprinters like Cavendish, Ewan, Demare expected to battle it out
- Giro continues without Biniam Girmay after podium eye accident
Here's the scene at the start this morning
👀 Welcome to Stage 1⃣1⃣ of the Giro d'Italia!👀 Benvenuti! Oggi Tappa 1⃣1⃣ del #Giro d'Italia! pic.twitter.com/Bw8qtPVhHzMay 18, 2022
The stage start is coming up at 12:30 local time but we start with the news that the Giro will go on without Biniam Girmay, who claimed a historic stage victory yesterday. The Eritrean uncorked the podium prosecco into his eye yesterday and has been diagnosed with a hemorrhage in the anterior chamber of his left eye.
We're past the half-way mark now and this seemingly innocuous - but potentially treacherous - second week continues with a flat trek through Emilia Romagna. With barely a crumple on the parcours, it's about as nailed-on a bunch sprint as you can get.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia
