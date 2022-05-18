Live coverage

Giro d'Italia stage 11 - Live coverage

By published

An opportunity for the sprinters in Reggio Emilia

Giro stage 11

(Image credit: Giro d'Italia)

Race notes

- Barely a crumple on this 200km route through Emilia Romagna

- Pure sprinters like Cavendish, Ewan, Demare expected to battle it out

- Giro continues without Biniam Girmay after podium eye accident

Here's the scene at the start this morning

The stage start is coming up at 12:30 local time but we start with the news that the Giro will go on without Biniam Girmay, who claimed a historic stage victory yesterday. The Eritrean uncorked the podium prosecco into his eye yesterday and has been diagnosed with a hemorrhage in the anterior chamber of his left eye. 

We're past the half-way mark now and this seemingly innocuous - but potentially treacherous - second week continues with a flat trek through Emilia Romagna. With barely a crumple on the parcours, it's about as nailed-on a bunch sprint as you can get. 

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia

