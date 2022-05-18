Giro d'Italia stage 11 - Live coverage

2022 Giro d'Italia race hub

Stage 10: Report, results, photos

How to watch the 2022 Giro d'Italia – Live streaming

Girmay out of Giro d'Italia after podium eye injury



(Image credit: Giro d'Italia)

Race notes

- Barely a crumple on this 200km route through Emilia Romagna

- Pure sprinters like Cavendish, Ewan, Demare expected to battle it out

- Giro continues without Biniam Girmay after podium eye accident