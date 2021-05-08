Wout van Aert recovering from appendicitis
By Cyclingnews
Belgian takes time off before preparing for the Tour de France and Olympic Games
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) has announced that he is in the process of recovering from appendicitis. The Amstel Gold Race winner took to social media on Saturday, the day which the Giro d’Italia started, to confirm the news.
It’s unclear if the recent operation will affect his upcoming race progamme with the 26-year-old set to race the Critérium du Dauphiné at the very end of May before gearing up for the Tour de France and then the Olympic Games road race in Tokyo in August.
Van Aert took to Twitter to announce the news with the Belgian making the announcement on a morning in which he was meant to take part in a charity run. He instead walked the ‘Wings for life World Run’, an event that raises funds for those suffering from spinal cord injuries and looks into possible cures.
“Just literally out of the running”, the rider said on his social media on Saturday. “I am recovering from appendicitis, so unfortunately no Wings for Life World Run for me. Look ahead to the preparations for the Tour and the Games. ”
Van Aert has not raced since his victory in Amstel Gold Race in mid-April. There, he beat Tom Pidcock in a photo finish, his fourth win of 2021. The Belgian had a busy spring and raced an almost complete Classics campaign.
He also won Gent-Wevelgem, finished third in Milan-San Remo and bookended Tirreno-Adriatico with a pair of wins en route to second overall behind Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).
Even letterlijk uit de running. Ik ben herstellende van een blindedarmontsteking, dus helaas geen @wflworldrun voor mij. Blik vooruit op de voorbereidingen op de Tour en de Spelen. 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/NcyXlHwsQHMay 8, 2021
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.