Giro d'Italia 2021: Stage 1 time trial start times

The 2021 Giro d'Italia is set to open with a flat 8.6km time trial - tailor-made for World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) - on May 8 in Turin. The event takes place entirely within the city, starting at the Piazza Castello, crossing the Po river, and finishing at Corso Moncalieri.

Filippo Tagliani (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) will be the first rider off the starting ramp at 14:00 CET local time.

The time trial and general classification favourites are scattered throughout the event with Victor Campenaerts (Team Qhubeka Assos) at 14:02, Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) at 15:30, Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at 15:43.

Then it's Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) at 15:58, Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) at 16:07, João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at 16:29, Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) at 16:30, Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) at 16:31, and Jai Hindley (Team DSM) at 16:38.

Closer to the end of the list are Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at 16:52, directly followed by World Champion Ganna at 16:53, then Romain Bardet (Team DSM) at 17:01. The last rider off the starting ramp is Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) at 17:03.

