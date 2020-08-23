Trending

Brennauer repeats as German road champion

By

Becker, Erath round out podium

Lisa Brennauer
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) claimed a repeat victory in the German road race championships on the Sachsenring, besting Charlotte Becker (Team Arkéa) and Tanja Erath (Canyon-SRAM) in a sprint.

The 98km race on the hilly auto racing circuit kicked off with an attack by Adelheid Schütz but she was quickly reeled in and the peloton remained together through the halfway mark when Schütz again attacked with Dorothea Heitzmann.

The duo gained a minute's lead on the peloton but an attack from Brennauer and Erath sparked the chase with 35km to go. As the pair were about to be caught, there was a counter attack by Svenja Betz (RSG Gießen Biehler).

Betz caught and passed Schütz, who was then caught by the peloton, and put in an impressive ride to remain clear coming into the final kilometre.

Behind, Brennauer attacked, sparking moves from Trixi Worrack (Trek-Segafredo) and Clara Koppenberg (Equipe Paule Ka) and shrinking Betz's lead to mere seconds.

With 500m to go, the escapee was finally caught and Brennauer claimed the win.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro 2:52:26
2Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Arkea-Samsic
3Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
4Gudrun Stock (Ger) Maxx-solar Lindig Women Cycling Team
5Carolin Schiff (Ger) Maxx-solar Lindig Women Cycling Team
6Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Equipe Paule Ka
7Lydia Ventker (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehler
8Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ger) Einzelfahrerin
9Corinna Lechner (Ger) Team Stuttgart
10Selma Trommer (Ger) SV Grün-weiss Einruhr 1966 0:00:06
11Svenja Betz (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehler
12Hering, Eva Marie (Ger) D.Velop Ladies 0:00:07
13Romy Kasper (Ger) Parkhotel Valkenburg
14Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
15Finja Smekal (Ger) Drops
16Judith Krahl (Ger) Team Stuttgart
17Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Maxx-solar Lindig Women Cycling Team 0:00:17
18Helena Bieber (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehler
19Mieke Kröger (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:23
20Kerstin Pöhl (Ger) Team BELLE 0:00:47
21Hinz, Katharina Juli (Ger) Maxx-solar Lindig Women Cycling Team
22Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Multum Accountants-LSK Ladies
23Jorid Behn (Ger) Kieler RV
24Hannah Fandel (Ger) Team Stuttgart
25Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro 0:00:53
26Adelheid Schütz (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehler 0:01:49
27Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro 0:01:57
28Tina Schulz (Ger) Maxx-solar Lindig
29Olivia Schoppe (Ger) Maxx-solar Lindig 0:02:54
30Lisa Fischer (Ger) Team Stuttgart
31Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing 0:03:09
32Jasmin Corso (Ger) Wheel Divas 0:03:11
33Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Lindig
34Janine Schneider (Ger)

Latest on Cyclingnews