Brennauer repeats as German road champion
By Cyclingnews
Becker, Erath round out podium
Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) claimed a repeat victory in the German road race championships on the Sachsenring, besting Charlotte Becker (Team Arkéa) and Tanja Erath (Canyon-SRAM) in a sprint.
The 98km race on the hilly auto racing circuit kicked off with an attack by Adelheid Schütz but she was quickly reeled in and the peloton remained together through the halfway mark when Schütz again attacked with Dorothea Heitzmann.
The duo gained a minute's lead on the peloton but an attack from Brennauer and Erath sparked the chase with 35km to go. As the pair were about to be caught, there was a counter attack by Svenja Betz (RSG Gießen Biehler).
Betz caught and passed Schütz, who was then caught by the peloton, and put in an impressive ride to remain clear coming into the final kilometre.
Behind, Brennauer attacked, sparking moves from Trixi Worrack (Trek-Segafredo) and Clara Koppenberg (Equipe Paule Ka) and shrinking Betz's lead to mere seconds.
With 500m to go, the escapee was finally caught and Brennauer claimed the win.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
|2:52:26
|2
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Arkea-Samsic
|3
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|4
|Gudrun Stock (Ger) Maxx-solar Lindig Women Cycling Team
|5
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Maxx-solar Lindig Women Cycling Team
|6
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Equipe Paule Ka
|7
|Lydia Ventker (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehler
|8
|Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ger) Einzelfahrerin
|9
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|10
|Selma Trommer (Ger) SV Grün-weiss Einruhr 1966
|0:00:06
|11
|Svenja Betz (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehler
|12
|Hering, Eva Marie (Ger) D.Velop Ladies
|0:00:07
|13
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|14
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|15
|Finja Smekal (Ger) Drops
|16
|Judith Krahl (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|17
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger) Maxx-solar Lindig Women Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|18
|Helena Bieber (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehler
|19
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:23
|20
|Kerstin Pöhl (Ger) Team BELLE
|0:00:47
|21
|Hinz, Katharina Juli (Ger) Maxx-solar Lindig Women Cycling Team
|22
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Multum Accountants-LSK Ladies
|23
|Jorid Behn (Ger) Kieler RV
|24
|Hannah Fandel (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|25
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
|0:00:53
|26
|Adelheid Schütz (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehler
|0:01:49
|27
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
|0:01:57
|28
|Tina Schulz (Ger) Maxx-solar Lindig
|29
|Olivia Schoppe (Ger) Maxx-solar Lindig
|0:02:54
|30
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|31
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:03:09
|32
|Jasmin Corso (Ger) Wheel Divas
|0:03:11
|33
|Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Lindig
|34
|Janine Schneider (Ger)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Démare wins French national championshipsGroupama-FDJ sprinter holds off Coquard, Alaphilippe
-
Nizzolo wins Italian road championshipsNTT rider tops Ballerini, Colbrelli
-
Meisen denies Ackermann in German road race championshipsKreiger rounds out podium
-
Brennauer repeats as German road championBecker, Erath round out podium
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.