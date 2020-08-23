Meisen denies Ackermann in German road race championships
By Cyclingnews
Kreiger rounds out podium
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|5
|Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
|6
|Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike AID
|7
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Maloja Pushbikers
|9
|Linus Rosner (Ger) Rad-Net ROSE Team
|10
|Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma Development
