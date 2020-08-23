Trending

Meisen denies Ackermann in German road race championships

Kreiger rounds out podium

Marcel Meisen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
4Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
5Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
6Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike AID
7Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
8Florenz Knauer (Ger) Maloja Pushbikers
9Linus Rosner (Ger) Rad-Net ROSE Team
10Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma Development

