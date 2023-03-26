Gent-Wevelgem Women - Live coverage

Refresh

First sighting of European champion Lorena Wiebes. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

130KM TO GO The first break may be over, but there's a lot more of this race still to go...

The peloton have turned away from the headwind now, so that's why the pace has quickly gone up.

And the catch is made. Crosswinds - possibly - coming now.

The peloton are about to catch Limpens now and hit De Moeren very shortly.

Just 40 seconds for Limpens now. Hard to tell whether this is the Dutch rider tiring, or if the peloton are winding it up towards De Moeren.

The wind direction is right for crosswinds, but sounds as if the speeds are relatively low, so we may not see echelon drama across the exposed marsh lands.

Limpens' lead is dropping down closer to a minute now. The peloton will soon be going through Veurne, from which they turn back inland and towards De Moeren.

A few teams are starting without their obvious favourites today. Movistar have no Norsgaard or Van Vleuten, no Vos for Jumbo-Visma, and AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step have lost former winner Lotta Henttala this week through illness.

In around 10km, the peloton will hit De Moeren and the chance of crosswinds. It sounds like the winds are there, but it will depend if the peloton race it hard enough to see splits, or if they take it relatively calmly.

Limpens' lead is coming down now for the first time - being on her own, it's easy to get tired quickly. Just over 20km completed, and she's been away for most of that.

Lorena Wiebes is a big favourite for today, but Gent-Wevelgem is a race she's never won. Her best result was 2nd in 2019, but since then she's either DNF'd or finished outside of the top 10.

These are the conditions the riders are up against this afternoon. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

This has got to be a pretty tough effort for Limpens', all alone in the rain and headwind. She will have been hoping someone could join her. She has 1:45 on the peloton now, but she may not last out front for all that long.

We're about 12km into this race now. It's a headwind as the race heads from Ypres towards the coast, so the pace is relatively low as they battle the wind.

Only one rider has won this race twice: Kirsten Wild in 2013 and 2019. Could 2022 winner Elisa Balsamo join her today?

Here's three riders who will surely have a target on their back this afternoon. Former Gent-Wevelgem winner Marta Bastianelli, Brugge-De Panne winner Pfeiffer Georgi, and Trofeo Binda winner Shirin van Anrooij. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Cofidis are working on the front of the peloton now, as Limpens' advantage continues to grow. There are probably a lot of teams who wanted to be up the road today but aren't.

However, this race, with its climbs, cobbles and inclement weather, can also lend itself to a small or solo move that can survive to the finish. It will be the sprinters vs the puncheurs today to decide how it all pans out once we get to Wevelgem.

With its long, flat run-in, Gent-Wevelgem is often seen as a sprinter's classic. A sprint finish would suit the likes of Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx), Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) and Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) who all took the start this morning.

Limpens' lead is going out - it's being reported as a minute and 15 seconds now.

THE KEMMELBERG As the hardest and final climb of the day, the Kemmelberg is Gent-Wevelgem's headline berg. It's a short but sharp cobbled climb, 600m in length with an average gradient of 7%, but some pitches of up to 20%. We took a closer look at the Kemmelberg here.

Here's a reminder of the four climbs the peloton are facing today (with repeats to make seven ascents): Scherpenberg x2

Baneberg x2

Monteberg

Kemmelberg x2

Sounds like Limpens got a jump on the peloton - she's just over 30 seconds ahead of the bunch.

The first 100km of this race may be fairly flat, but in these conditions the racing can be made pretty hard. Plus, with the exposed De Moeren section - added last year - there's a chance for the crosswinds to split the race up.

Here's the peloton rolling out from under the Menin Gate in Ypres for the neutral start: #GWwomen The start of the Women Elite's race has also been given. Who will be Balsamo's successor? 🤔 #GW23 pic.twitter.com/hUqtYuCHeRMarch 26, 2023 See more

And the attacks are starting already! No quiet start today - Pien Limpens (Parkhotel Valkenburg) is the first rider to have a go.

OFFICIAL START And racing is underway! The flag has dropped for the official start.

There's some familiar roads on the route today, as we head to Veurne, De Panne and De Moeren - which all featured in Thursday's Brugge-De Panne.

That was won by Pfeiffer Georgi after crosswinds upset the hopes of a bunch sprint.

One DNS to report: Typhaine Laurance of Lifeplus Wahoo.

There's 162.5km on the menu today, so one of the longer races on the women's calendar. There's seven climbs to contend with, and they call come in a 30km period between km 100 and 130 - meaning there's over 30km from the last climb to the finish line.

Here's your up-to-date start list for today's race: 🚨 Startlist 🚨24 teams, 140 riders - here are all the names you need for @GentWevelgem!#GW23 #GWwomen pic.twitter.com/eOVL0lcjwMMarch 26, 2023 See more

We've got 4km neutral, so the official start should be given at about 2pm CEST.

The riders have just set off for the neutralised start. It's a wet and cold day today, with the rain unlikely to let up for most of the afternoon.