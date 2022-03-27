Live coverage

Gent-Wevelgem Women – Live coverage

By published

All the action from the cobbled fourth round of the Women's WorldTour

Gent-Wevelgem Women 2022 profile

The profile of the race (Image credit: Flanders Classics)

Gent-Wevelgem Women race home

De Moeren, Ossuaire Kemmelberg add new dimension to Gent-Wevelgem Women – Preview

Kopecky keen to rip up Gent-Wevelgem to make it third time lucky

How to watch Gent-Wevelgem – Spring Classics live streaming

Refresh

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 Gent-Wevelgem Women.

Latest on Cyclingnews