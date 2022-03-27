Live coverage
Gent-Wevelgem Women – Live coverage
By Amy Jones published
All the action from the cobbled fourth round of the Women's WorldTour
Refresh
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 Gent-Wevelgem Women.
The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tony Martin auctions Olympic medal for children in Ukraine'I also want to do my small part and help' says German ex-pro
-
Gent-Wevelgem Women – Live coverageAll the action from the cobbled fourth round of the Women's WorldTour
-
Pidcock: Hard, fast Gent-Wevelgem is not going to end in a bunch sprintBriton returns to action in Belgium after stomach issues
-
Colbrelli transferred to Italy for further heart testsBahrain Victorious rider stable but cause of arrhythmia still unknown
-
Lutsenko suffers fractured collarbone, shoulder in training crashKazakhstani rider hit by gust of wind descending Mount Teide
-
Gent-Wevelgem start line quotes: Van Aert, Pidcock, Campenaerts, PedersenThe main favourites speak ahead of the 249km cobbled Classic
-
How Higuita and Carapaz blew the Volta a Catalunya apartIneos and Bora directors Lancaster and Pomer explain the 130km attack that won stage 6
-
Gent-Wevelgem - Live coverageAll the action from the Kemmelberg and Plugstreets at the cobbled Classic
-
How to watch Gent-Wevelgem – Spring Classics live streamingVan Aert, Vos, Sagan, Balsamo, Bennett, Kopecky, Ganna, Wiebes, Asgreen tackle the Kemmelberg