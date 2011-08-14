Image 1 of 8 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) takes out the final stage of the Women's Tour of Geelong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 8 The men's peloton in Geelong's Eastern Gardens with Corio Bay in the background. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 8 Ben Kersten (left) edges out V Australia teammate Scott Law for final stage honours in Geelong's Eastern Gardens. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 8 Scott Law (V Australia) does one of the best second-placed salutes ever seen on the Tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 8 The final stage podium (l-r): Scott Law (2nd,V Australia), Ben Kersten (1st,V Australia), and Jack Beckinsale (3rd,Team SASI). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 8 A Genesys Wealth Advisers trifecta: The final Tour podium (l-r) Patrick Shaw (2nd), Nathan Haas (1st), and Anthony Giacoppo (3rd). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 8 That was a great effort guys: Genesys Wealth Advisers manager Andrew Christie-Johnston speaks with his charges after the final stage in Geelong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 8 of 8 Cheers lads and thanks: Tour winner Nathan Haas (yellow) toasts his win with his Genesys Wealth Advisers teammates on the podium in Geelong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Nathan Haas (Genesys) finished 20th in the Geelong Tour's final day criterium in the main peloton to wrap up his fourth National Road Series overall victory, and his second straight win in the Scody Cup. Ben Kersten (Fly V) took out top honours on the stage, hanging on to edge his own teammate, stage 1 winner Scott Law in a bunch sprint.

The story of the day however was Genesys riders snaring the top three places in the overall standings, with Haas' teammates Patrick Shaw and Anthony Giacoppo completing the trifecta.

"I'm stoked, it feels really beautiful," Haas said after the race. "People don’t realise how hard it is to win a Scody Cup stage, let alone a tour like Gippsland and Geelong."

"I am privileged to have a team like I do. I’m now going to aim at the Tour of Tassie, the Launceston to New Norfolk Classic and the Melbourne to Warrnambool."

New Zealander Alexander Ray (PureBlack Racing) won both the overall sprint championship and the most aggressive rider for the Tour. Queenslander Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts), who narrowly missed out on wins on a number of stages with some gutsy breakaway efforts got some consolation with the win in the mountains classification.

The next race in the National Road Series is the Tour of the Murray River, taking place at the end of August.

Elite Women

Canberra journalist Rebecca Wiasak overcame a bee sting just 30 minutes before the Victorian open criterium championship today (Sunday) to win the Women’s Tour of Geelong. She was stung on the back of the neck by a bee as she warmed up in the gardens but received quick cold-pack treatment from her Suzuki-NDIT team.

Wiasak rode patiently in the criterium championship to notch only 17th place, but her tour leadership was never threatened. Wiasak, 27, defeated Victorian Kendelle Hodges by 47 seconds with South Australian Jessica Mundy a further 22 seconds back in third place. The 36km criterium championship, raced over 20 laps of a spectacular 1.8km sundrenched circuit in Geelong’s Eastern Gardens, was won by Queenslander Loren Rowney from Mundy and Tasmanian Grace Sulzberger.

Rowney also won the Victorian open road race championship at Anakie on Saturday.

"The sting hurt, but it didn’t bother me,” the excited Wiasak said after her victory. "It’s not the first time it’s happened."

"Geelong is still my home," she said. "I was a runner when I lived here and it’s so rewarding to come back and take out the victory. I'm really happy."

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Kersten (V Australia) 0:59:25 2 Scott Law (V Australia) 3 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 4 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 Michael England (Budget Forklifts) 6 Nicholas Walker (V Australia) 7 Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts) 8 Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing) 9 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 10 Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing) 11 Luke Davison (Jayco 2XU) 12 Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU) 13 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 15 Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek) 16 Charles Howlett (Latrobe City Cycling Club) 17 Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU) 18 Tim Hucker (Bendigo & District Cc) 19 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS) 20 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 21 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 22 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder Tdu) 23 Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling) 24 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 25 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 26 James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes) 27 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 28 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling) 29 Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU) 30 Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 31 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 32 Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder Tdu) 33 Stuart Grimsey (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) 34 Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 35 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 36 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 37 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 38 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 39 Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts) 40 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 41 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 42 Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com) 43 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 44 Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling) 45 Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing) 46 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 47 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 48 David Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel) 49 James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU) 50 Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU) 51 Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU) 52 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS) 53 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 54 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:00:13 55 Kel Chaffey-Jones (Quinlan Cranes) 0:00:14 56 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 57 James Boal (Search2Retain) 58 David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes) 59 Cameron Bayly (V Australia) 60 Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire) 61 Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel) 62 Kris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes) 63 Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes) 64 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 65 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain) 66 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek) 67 Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain) 68 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 69 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain) 70 Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing) 71 Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling) 72 Darren Lapthorne (Coburg Cycling Club Inc) 73 Peter Ladd (Bendigo & District Cc) 74 Nick Woods (Team Downunder Tdu) 75 Lachlan Ambrose (Vicroads) 76 Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel) 77 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 78 Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel) 79 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 80 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek) 81 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 82 Bevan Mason (Tineli Racing) 0:00:22 83 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 84 Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts) 85 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 86 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 0:00:34 87 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:00:40 88 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 89 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:00:43 90 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:00:51 91 Daniel Hopper (Footscray Cycling Club Inc) 0:00:56 92 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:02:22 93 William Lind (Suzuki/Trek) 94 Josh Aldridge (Vicroads) 95 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 96 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 97 Casey Munro (Vicroads) DNF Johnnie Walker (Carnegie Caulfield Cc) DNF Kane Walker (Warragul Cycling Club Inc) DNF David Pell (Bendigo & District Cc) DNF John Freiberg (Budget Forklifts) DNF Travers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes) DNF Duncan Houston (V Australia) DNF Peter Spencer (Tineli Racing) DNF Etienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel) DNF Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling) DNF James Northey (Pure Black Racing) DNF Ben Andrews (Independent Crane Hire) DNF Benjamin Douglas (Lsdsports.Com) DNF Corey Roberts (Norwood Cc) DNF Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling) DNF Matthew Werrell (Team Downunder Tdu) DNS Luke Aggett (Port Fairy Cycling Club Inc) DNS Michael Gallagher (Jayco VIS/Apollo) DNS Benjamin Johnson (Footscray Cycling Club Inc) DNS Joel Pearson (Eurobodalla Cyclists Club Inc.) DNS Rhys Pollock (Albury-Wodonga Cc) DNS Will Wettenhall (Ballarat/Sebastopol Cc) DNS Patrick Drapac (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) DNS Ben Cutajar (Vicroads) DNS Fergus Maclachlan (Vicroads) DNS James Herd (The Carrington Hotel) DNS Glenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes) DNS Lachlan Doak (Independent Crane Hire) DNS Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire) DNS Ben Hilleard (Independent Crane Hire) DNS Richard Jeramiah (Jayco VIS/Apollo) DNS Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) DNS Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing) DNS James Oram (Pure Black Racing) DNS Rico Rogers (Vicroads) DNS Joel Lewis (Tineli Racing) DNS Hadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing) DNS Gabriel Carey (Lsdsports.Com) DNS Cameron Clamp (Lsdsports.Com) DNS James Brosnahan (Lsdsports.Com) DNS Lucas Renieris (Lsdsports.Com) DNS Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) DNS Matthew Bishop (John West Cycling) DNS Blake Hose (John West Cycling) DNS Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) DNS Shannon O'brien (John West Cycling) DNS Michael Verheyen (Plan B) DNS Darcy Rosenlund (Budget Forklifts) DNS Brendan Brooks (Jayco 2XU)

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 9:23:25 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:02 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:18 4 Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU) 0:01:46 5 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:00 6 Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU) 0:02:01 7 Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek) 0:02:18 8 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:02:24 9 Glenn O'Shea (Jayco 2XU) 10 Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU) 0:02:33 11 Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 0:02:46 12 Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:52 13 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:03:15 14 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:47 15 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:03:52 16 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 0:03:57 17 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:01 18 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 0:04:10 19 Michael England (Budget Forklifts) 20 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling) 0:04:33 21 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:04:53 22 Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com) 0:05:03 23 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:05:05 24 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 0:05:06 25 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:05:12 26 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 0:05:48 27 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 0:05:49 28 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 0:06:01 29 Cameron Bayly (V Australia) 0:06:04 30 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder Tdu) 0:06:13 31 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 0:06:21 32 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:06:23 33 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain) 0:06:47 34 Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel) 0:07:00 35 Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling) 0:07:02 36 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain) 0:07:23 37 Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:07:28 38 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 0:07:35 39 William Lind (Suzuki/Trek) 0:08:47 40 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 0:09:22 41 Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing) 0:09:52 42 James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU) 0:10:45 43 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:14:10 44 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek) 0:15:10 45 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:15:54 46 Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire) 0:16:34 47 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:17:01 48 David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes) 0:17:20 49 Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU) 0:17:46 50 Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing) 0:19:44 51 Scott Law (V Australia) 0:21:02 52 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 0:23:30 53 Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel) 0:26:11 54 Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling) 0:28:00 55 James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes) 0:28:45 56 Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing) 0:28:49 57 Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:30:27 58 Lachlan Ambrose (Vicroads) 0:33:42 59 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 0:33:48 60 Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain) 0:36:02 61 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 0:38:25 62 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 0:42:44 63 Nick Woods (Team Downunder Tdu) 0:44:35 64 Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes) 0:45:33 65 Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts) 0:54:51 66 Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel) 0:55:05 67 Josh Aldridge (Vicroads) 1:08:53 68 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 1:10:56

Sprints Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 61 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 48 3 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 29 4 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 22 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 10 6 Scott Law (V Australia) 8 7 Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing) 7 8 Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 7 9 Cameron Bayly (V Australia) 6 10 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 11 Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing) 4 12 Michael England (Budget Forklifts) 4 13 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 4 14 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 3 15 Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU) 3 16 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling) 3 17 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 2 18 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 2 19 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS) 2 20 Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU) 1 21 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 22 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 1 23 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 1 24 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS) 1 25 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 1

Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 26 pts 2 Scott Law (V Australia) 22 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 4 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 12 5 Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU) 6 6 Michael England (Budget Forklifts) 6 7 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 8 Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts) 4 9 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 4 10 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 3 11 Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing) 3 12 Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU) 1 13 Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing) 1 14 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 30 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 20 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 4 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 16 5 Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 7 6 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 6 7 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 8 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 5 9 Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU) 5 10 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 11 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 4 12 Cameron Bayly (V Australia) 2 13 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 2 14 Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing) 1 15 Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts) 2 16 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 2 17 Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts) 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 6 pts 2 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 2 3 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 2

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers 28:14:13 2 Jayco 2XU 0:01:50 3 Pure Black Racing 0:03:49 4 Suzuki/Trek 0:06:23 5 Budget Forklifts 0:09:33 6 V Australia 0:11:30 7 Bikebug.Com 0:11:46 8 Search2Retain 0:12:47 9 Team SASI Cycling 0:13:11 10 Plan B 0:15:22 11 Tineli Racing 0:24:19 12 Team Jayco - AIS 0:31:09 13 The Carrington Hotel 1:06:07 14 Quinlan Cranes 1:11:30

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:55:48 2 Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) 3 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 4 Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar) 5 Katherine Baker (Quinlan Cranes) 6 Lucy Coldwell (Xosize Cycling Team) 7 Nicole Whitburn (Bundaberg Sugar) 8 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team) 9 Megan Bagworth (Vicroads) 10 Sue Forsyth (Vicroads) 11 Elizabeth Georgouras (Quinlan Cranes) 12 Stephanie Ives (Quinlan Cranes) 13 Cassandra Dodd (Quinlan Cranes) 14 Jane Walker (QSM Racing) 15 Sinead Noonan (Team SASI Cycling) 16 India Faehndrich (Vicroads) 17 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/NTID) 18 Chloe Mcconville (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team) 19 Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID) 20 Laura Meadley (Suzuki/NTID) 21 Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 22 Ingrid Trotter (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc) 23 Justyna Lubkowski (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc) 24 Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 25 Heidi Buntrock (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc) 26 Jodie Batchelor (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc) 27 Sarah Riley (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 28 Miranda Griffiths (Xosize Cycling Team) 29 Jessica Allen (Independent Crane Hire) 30 Chloe Mcintosh (Ballarat/Sebastopol CC) 31 Letitia Custance (Team Sasi Cycling) 32 Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team) 33 Dianne Mcauliffe (QSM Racing) 34 Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/Ntid) 35 Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:00:08 36 Corissa Smith (QSM Racing) 37 Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar) 38 Carley Mckay (Independent Crane Hire) 0:05:34 DNF Bridget Officer (Xosize Cycling Team) DNF Grace Phang (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)