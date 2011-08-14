Trending

Haas wraps up overall win in Geelong

Wiasak takes out women's title

Image 1 of 8

Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) takes out the final stage of the Women's Tour of Geelong.

Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) takes out the final stage of the Women's Tour of Geelong.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 8

The men's peloton in Geelong's Eastern Gardens with Corio Bay in the background.

The men's peloton in Geelong's Eastern Gardens with Corio Bay in the background.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 8

Ben Kersten (left) edges out V Australia teammate Scott Law for final stage honours in Geelong's Eastern Gardens.

Ben Kersten (left) edges out V Australia teammate Scott Law for final stage honours in Geelong's Eastern Gardens.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 8

Scott Law (V Australia) does one of the best second-placed salutes ever seen on the Tour.

Scott Law (V Australia) does one of the best second-placed salutes ever seen on the Tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 8

The final stage podium (l-r): Scott Law (2nd,V Australia), Ben Kersten (1st,V Australia), and Jack Beckinsale (3rd,Team SASI).

The final stage podium (l-r): Scott Law (2nd,V Australia), Ben Kersten (1st,V Australia), and Jack Beckinsale (3rd,Team SASI).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 8

A Genesys Wealth Advisers trifecta: The final Tour podium (l-r) Patrick Shaw (2nd), Nathan Haas (1st), and Anthony Giacoppo (3rd).

A Genesys Wealth Advisers trifecta: The final Tour podium (l-r) Patrick Shaw (2nd), Nathan Haas (1st), and Anthony Giacoppo (3rd).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 7 of 8

That was a great effort guys: Genesys Wealth Advisers manager Andrew Christie-Johnston speaks with his charges after the final stage in Geelong.

That was a great effort guys: Genesys Wealth Advisers manager Andrew Christie-Johnston speaks with his charges after the final stage in Geelong.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 8 of 8

Cheers lads and thanks: Tour winner Nathan Haas (yellow) toasts his win with his Genesys Wealth Advisers teammates on the podium in Geelong.

Cheers lads and thanks: Tour winner Nathan Haas (yellow) toasts his win with his Genesys Wealth Advisers teammates on the podium in Geelong.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Nathan Haas (Genesys) finished 20th in the Geelong Tour's final day criterium in the main peloton to wrap up his fourth National Road Series overall victory, and his second straight win in the Scody Cup. Ben Kersten (Fly V) took out top honours on the stage, hanging on to edge his own teammate, stage 1 winner Scott Law in a bunch sprint.

The story of the day however was Genesys riders snaring the top three places in the overall standings, with Haas' teammates Patrick Shaw and Anthony Giacoppo completing the trifecta.

"I'm stoked, it feels really beautiful," Haas said after the race. "People don’t realise how hard it is to win a Scody Cup stage, let alone a tour like Gippsland and Geelong."

"I am privileged to have a team like I do. I’m now going to aim at the Tour of Tassie, the Launceston to New Norfolk Classic and the Melbourne to Warrnambool."

New Zealander Alexander Ray (PureBlack Racing) won both the overall sprint championship and the most aggressive rider for the Tour. Queenslander Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts), who narrowly missed out on wins on a number of stages with some gutsy breakaway efforts got some consolation with the win in the mountains classification.

The next race in the National Road Series is the Tour of the Murray River, taking place at the end of August.

Elite Women

Canberra journalist Rebecca Wiasak overcame a bee sting just 30 minutes before the Victorian open criterium championship today (Sunday) to win the Women’s Tour of Geelong. She was stung on the back of the neck by a bee as she warmed up in the gardens but received quick cold-pack treatment from her Suzuki-NDIT team.

Wiasak rode patiently in the criterium championship to notch only 17th place, but her tour leadership was never threatened. Wiasak, 27, defeated Victorian Kendelle Hodges by 47 seconds with South Australian Jessica Mundy a further 22 seconds back in third place. The 36km criterium championship, raced over 20 laps of a spectacular 1.8km sundrenched circuit in Geelong’s Eastern Gardens, was won by Queenslander Loren Rowney from Mundy and Tasmanian Grace Sulzberger.

Rowney also won the Victorian open road race championship at Anakie on Saturday.

"The sting hurt, but it didn’t bother me,” the excited Wiasak said after her victory. "It’s not the first time it’s happened."

"Geelong is still my home," she said. "I was a runner when I lived here and it’s so rewarding to come back and take out the victory. I'm really happy."

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Kersten (V Australia)0:59:25
2Scott Law (V Australia)
3Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
4Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
5Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
6Nicholas Walker (V Australia)
7Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)
8Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)
9Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
10Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
11Luke Davison (Jayco 2XU)
12Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)
13Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
14Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
15Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek)
16Charles Howlett (Latrobe City Cycling Club)
17Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)
18Tim Hucker (Bendigo & District Cc)
19Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)
20Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
21Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
22Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder Tdu)
23Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling)
24Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
25George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
26James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes)
27Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
28Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
29Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU)
30Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
31Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
32Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder Tdu)
33Stuart Grimsey (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
34Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
35Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
36Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
37Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
38Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
39Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts)
40Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
41James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
42Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com)
43Samuel Davis (Plan B)
44Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
45Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing)
46Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
47Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
48David Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel)
49James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU)
50Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU)
51Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)
52Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
53Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)
54Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:00:13
55Kel Chaffey-Jones (Quinlan Cranes)0:00:14
56Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
57James Boal (Search2Retain)
58David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes)
59Cameron Bayly (V Australia)
60Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire)
61Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel)
62Kris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes)
63Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)
64Andrew Martin (Plan B)
65Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain)
66Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek)
67Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain)
68Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
69Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)
70Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing)
71Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
72Darren Lapthorne (Coburg Cycling Club Inc)
73Peter Ladd (Bendigo & District Cc)
74Nick Woods (Team Downunder Tdu)
75Lachlan Ambrose (Vicroads)
76Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel)
77Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
78Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel)
79Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
80Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek)
81Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
82Bevan Mason (Tineli Racing)0:00:22
83Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
84Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
85Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
86Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)0:00:34
87Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:00:40
88Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)
89Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:00:43
90Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:00:51
91Daniel Hopper (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)0:00:56
92Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:02:22
93William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
94Josh Aldridge (Vicroads)
95Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
96Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
97Casey Munro (Vicroads)
DNFJohnnie Walker (Carnegie Caulfield Cc)
DNFKane Walker (Warragul Cycling Club Inc)
DNFDavid Pell (Bendigo & District Cc)
DNFJohn Freiberg (Budget Forklifts)
DNFTravers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes)
DNFDuncan Houston (V Australia)
DNFPeter Spencer (Tineli Racing)
DNFEtienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel)
DNFAndrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
DNFJames Northey (Pure Black Racing)
DNFBen Andrews (Independent Crane Hire)
DNFBenjamin Douglas (Lsdsports.Com)
DNFCorey Roberts (Norwood Cc)
DNFJoshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling)
DNFMatthew Werrell (Team Downunder Tdu)
DNSLuke Aggett (Port Fairy Cycling Club Inc)
DNSMichael Gallagher (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
DNSBenjamin Johnson (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
DNSJoel Pearson (Eurobodalla Cyclists Club Inc.)
DNSRhys Pollock (Albury-Wodonga Cc)
DNSWill Wettenhall (Ballarat/Sebastopol Cc)
DNSPatrick Drapac (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
DNSBen Cutajar (Vicroads)
DNSFergus Maclachlan (Vicroads)
DNSJames Herd (The Carrington Hotel)
DNSGlenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes)
DNSLachlan Doak (Independent Crane Hire)
DNSKevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire)
DNSBen Hilleard (Independent Crane Hire)
DNSRichard Jeramiah (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
DNSSean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
DNSLouis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)
DNSJames Oram (Pure Black Racing)
DNSRico Rogers (Vicroads)
DNSJoel Lewis (Tineli Racing)
DNSHadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing)
DNSGabriel Carey (Lsdsports.Com)
DNSCameron Clamp (Lsdsports.Com)
DNSJames Brosnahan (Lsdsports.Com)
DNSLucas Renieris (Lsdsports.Com)
DNSNeil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
DNSMatthew Bishop (John West Cycling)
DNSBlake Hose (John West Cycling)
DNSDean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
DNSShannon O'brien (John West Cycling)
DNSMichael Verheyen (Plan B)
DNSDarcy Rosenlund (Budget Forklifts)
DNSBrendan Brooks (Jayco 2XU)

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)9:23:25
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:02
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:18
4Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)0:01:46
5Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)0:02:00
6Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU)0:02:01
7Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek)0:02:18
8Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:02:24
9Glenn O'Shea (Jayco 2XU)
10Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)0:02:33
11Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)0:02:46
12Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)0:02:52
13Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:15
14Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)0:03:47
15Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:03:52
16Samuel Davis (Plan B)0:03:57
17Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:01
18James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)0:04:10
19Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
20Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)0:04:33
21Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)0:04:53
22Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com)0:05:03
23Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)0:05:05
24Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)0:05:06
25Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:05:12
26Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)0:05:48
27Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)0:05:49
28Bradeley Hall (Plan B)0:06:01
29Cameron Bayly (V Australia)0:06:04
30Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder Tdu)0:06:13
31Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)0:06:21
32Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:06:23
33Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)0:06:47
34Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel)0:07:00
35Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)0:07:02
36Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain)0:07:23
37Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:07:28
38Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)0:07:35
39William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)0:08:47
40Andrew Martin (Plan B)0:09:22
41Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing)0:09:52
42James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU)0:10:45
43Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)0:14:10
44Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek)0:15:10
45Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:15:54
46Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire)0:16:34
47Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)0:17:01
48David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes)0:17:20
49Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)0:17:46
50Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)0:19:44
51Scott Law (V Australia)0:21:02
52Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)0:23:30
53Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel)0:26:11
54Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)0:28:00
55James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes)0:28:45
56Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing)0:28:49
57Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:30:27
58Lachlan Ambrose (Vicroads)0:33:42
59Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)0:33:48
60Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain)0:36:02
61Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)0:38:25
62Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)0:42:44
63Nick Woods (Team Downunder Tdu)0:44:35
64Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)0:45:33
65Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)0:54:51
66Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel)0:55:05
67Josh Aldridge (Vicroads)1:08:53
68Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)1:10:56

Sprints Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)61pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)48
3Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)29
4Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)22
5Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)10
6Scott Law (V Australia)8
7Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)7
8Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)7
9Cameron Bayly (V Australia)6
10Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
11Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)4
12Michael England (Budget Forklifts)4
13Hayden Brooks (V Australia)4
14Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)3
15Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)3
16Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)3
17Christopher Winn (V Australia)2
18James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)2
19Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)2
20Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU)1
21Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
22Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)1
23Samuel Davis (Plan B)1
24Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)1
25Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)1

Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)26pts
2Scott Law (V Australia)22
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
4Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)12
5Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)6
6Michael England (Budget Forklifts)6
7Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
8Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)4
9Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)4
10James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)3
11Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)3
12Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)1
13Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)1
14Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)30pts
2Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)20
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
4Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)16
5Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)7
6Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)6
7Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
8Hayden Brooks (V Australia)5
9Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)5
10Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
11Christopher Winn (V Australia)4
12Cameron Bayly (V Australia)2
13Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)2
14Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)1
15Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)2
16Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)2
17Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts)1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)6pts
2Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)2
3Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)2

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers28:14:13
2Jayco 2XU0:01:50
3Pure Black Racing0:03:49
4Suzuki/Trek0:06:23
5Budget Forklifts0:09:33
6V Australia0:11:30
7Bikebug.Com0:11:46
8Search2Retain0:12:47
9Team SASI Cycling0:13:11
10Plan B0:15:22
11Tineli Racing0:24:19
12Team Jayco - AIS0:31:09
13The Carrington Hotel1:06:07
14Quinlan Cranes1:11:30

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)0:55:48
2Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
3Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
4Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)
5Katherine Baker (Quinlan Cranes)
6Lucy Coldwell (Xosize Cycling Team)
7Nicole Whitburn (Bundaberg Sugar)
8Kendelle Hodges (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)
9Megan Bagworth (Vicroads)
10Sue Forsyth (Vicroads)
11Elizabeth Georgouras (Quinlan Cranes)
12Stephanie Ives (Quinlan Cranes)
13Cassandra Dodd (Quinlan Cranes)
14Jane Walker (QSM Racing)
15Sinead Noonan (Team SASI Cycling)
16India Faehndrich (Vicroads)
17Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/NTID)
18Chloe Mcconville (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)
19Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID)
20Laura Meadley (Suzuki/NTID)
21Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
22Ingrid Trotter (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
23Justyna Lubkowski (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
24Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
25Heidi Buntrock (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
26Jodie Batchelor (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
27Sarah Riley (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
28Miranda Griffiths (Xosize Cycling Team)
29Jessica Allen (Independent Crane Hire)
30Chloe Mcintosh (Ballarat/Sebastopol CC)
31Letitia Custance (Team Sasi Cycling)
32Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)
33Dianne Mcauliffe (QSM Racing)
34Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/Ntid)
35Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar)0:00:08
36Corissa Smith (QSM Racing)
37Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar)
38Carley Mckay (Independent Crane Hire)0:05:34
DNFBridget Officer (Xosize Cycling Team)
DNFGrace Phang (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/NTID)4:31:23
2Kendelle Hodges (Jayco Vis Womens Road Team)0:00:47
3Jessica Mundy (Team Sasi Cycling)0:01:09
4Allison Rice (Suzuki/NTID)0:01:48
5Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:01:51
6Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)0:01:58
7Katherine Baker (Quinlan Cranes)0:02:04
8Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)0:02:05
9Jessica Allen (Independent Crane Hire)0:02:17
10Sue Forsyth (Vicroads)0:02:28
11Sinead Noonan (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:32
12India Faehndrich (Vicroads)0:02:56
13Miranda Griffiths (Xosize Cycling Team)0:04:17
14Lisa Jacobs (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)0:04:36
15Lucy Coldwell (Xosize Cycling Team)0:05:08
16Cassandra Dodd (Quinlan Cranes)0:05:09
17Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/NTID)0:05:54
18Dianne Mcauliffe (QSM Racing)0:07:01
19Nicole Whitburn (Bundaberg Sugar)0:07:12
20Megan Bagworth (Vicroads)0:07:54
21Jane Walker (QSM Racing)0:08:44
22Corissa Smith (Qsm Racing)0:09:48
23Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:10:20
24Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar)0:10:54
25Stephanie Ives (Quinlan Cranes)0:11:28
26Elizabeth Georgouras (Quinlan Cranes)0:11:46
27Chloe Mcconville (Jayco VIS Womens Road Team)0:13:29
28Letitia Custance (Team SASI Cycling)0:31:31
29Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar)0:36:34

 

