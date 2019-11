Image 1 of 30 Raymond Kreder (Garmin-Sharp) claims his first win of 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 30 The three fastest riders from the 1.1 event (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 30 What confronted the rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 30 The wet roads of Berlin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 30 Raymond Kreder (Garmin-Sharp) applauds himself for the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 30 Raymond Kreder (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 30 The 175km race took in several laps of Berlin curcuit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 30 Passing through the finshline on one of the earlier laps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 30 Berlin... (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 30 Berlin and the Brandenburg Gate on display (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 30 The peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 30 A local politicians billboard is of little interest to the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 30 The peloton had wet roads to contend with (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 30 The Brandenburg Gate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 30 The race director ready to start the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 30 The peloton starting to get strung out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 30 The podium: Sam Bennet, Raymond Kreder and Alexander Porsev (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 30 The legs of the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 30 Sam Bennet (NetApp-Endura), Raymond Kreder (Garmin-Sharp) and Alexander Porsev (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 30 Raymond Kreder (Garmin-Sharp) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 30 The trophies for the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 30 The podium placers celebrate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 30 A contested finishline sprint for the win today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 30 Raymond Kreder (Garmin-Sharp) won easily in the end (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 30 Raymond Kreder (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 30 Raymond Kreder (Garmin-Sharp) takes the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 30 The sprint to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 30 A scenic race for the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 30 The sights of Berlin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 30 The riders ready to roll out for the race which started in front of the Brandenburg Gate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In his third attempt, Raymond Kreder (Garmin Sharp) got the win at the Garmin Velothon Berlin as he outsprinted Sam Bennett (NetApp-Endura) and Alexander Porsev (Katusha). The 175km event, formally known as ProRace Berlin, has become one of Germany's biggest one-day races since its inception into the calendar in 2011.

Normally part of Tyler Farrar’s lead-out train, Kreder was given his own opportunities in Berlin and duly delivered.

"I knew the Velothon course well because I have already done the race twice," Kreder told Radsport News after claiming his win. "That's why I knew which tactic to use. My teammates supported me well and I was in the front during the last two laps. I am really pleased with this victory.

The 24-year-old Dutchman was sixth in 2013 and third in the 2012 edition of the race. Kreder won stage two of the Tour of Norway in his first year as a pro in 2012 and the Garmin Velothon Berlin is his first win since.

