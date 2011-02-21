Trending

Vantornout takes Eeklo

World champ Stybar relegated to second

Podium of the GP Eeklo (l-r): Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea), Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) and Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus).

(Image credit: Stijn Vercaemer/www.CyclingView.be)
Lap two of the race and Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) tries to get away from the bunch.

(Image credit: Stijn Vercaemer/www.CyclingView.be)
Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) takes a u-turn to another lap.

(Image credit: Stijn Vercaemer/www.CyclingView.be)
Former Italian champion Enrico Franzoi (BKCP-Powerplus) finished in ninth today.

(Image credit: Stijn Vercaemer/www.CyclingView.be)
Slovakian champion Robert Gavenda (Telenet-Fidea).

(Image credit: Stijn Vercaemer/www.CyclingView.be)
Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus) gives all he's got to finish today's race in third place.

(Image credit: Stijn Vercaemer/www.CyclingView.be)
World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) finished as runner-up today.

(Image credit: Stijn Vercaemer/www.CyclingView.be)
New Belgian talent: Kenneth Van Compernolle finished in a well deserved fifth place today.

(Image credit: Stijn Vercaemer/www.CyclingView.be)
These cyclocross fans support different riders.

(Image credit: Stijn Vercaemer/www.CyclingView.be)
On his way to victory, Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) salutes the crowd.

(Image credit: Stijn Vercaemer/www.CyclingView.be)
After winning last week's 'cross on Middelkerke this is the second victory of the season for Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor).

(Image credit: Stijn Vercaemer/www.CyclingView.be)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor1:01:24
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet - Fidea0:00:31
3Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:33
4Mariusz Gil (Pol) BAB0:00:44
5Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) STC0:00:49
6Jonathan Page (USA)0:00:54
7Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:57
8Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) STC0:00:58
9Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:02
10Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel)0:02:28
11Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:02:42
12Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:02:48
13Gianni Denolf (Bel) BAB0:02:52
14Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:02:57
15Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:03:10
16Steven De Decker (Bel)0:03:17
17Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:03:28
18Bart Hofman (Bel)0:03:37
19Jens Gys (Bel)0:03:55
20Tim Van Nuffel (Bel)0:04:07

