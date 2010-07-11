Pichon picks up scratch win
Michelini wins junior women sprint
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laurent Pichon (Fra)
|2
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra)
|3
|Julien Duval (Fra)
|4
|Fabrice Patanchon (Fra)
|5
|Jonathan Mouchel (Fra)
|6
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra)
|7
|Renaud Pioline (Fra)
|8
|Fabien Le Coguic (Fra)
|9
|Ghislain Boiron (Fra)
|10
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
|11
|François Lamiraud (Fra)
|12
|Yann Guyot (Fra)
|13
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra)
|14
|Mickael Jeannin (Fra)
|15
|Sylvain Blanquefort (Fra)
|16
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra)
|17
|Damien Gaudin (Fra)
|18
|Alexandre Blain (Fra)
|19
|Nicolas Giulia (Fra)
|#
|1
|France
|Nicolas Janvier (Fra)
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra)
|Romain Le Roux (Fra)
|Geoffrey Millour (Fra)
|2
|France
|Thomas Cacheleux (Fra)
|Laurent Demeilliers (Fra)
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra)
|Kevin Lesellier (Fra)
|Valentin Mace (Fra)
|3
|France
|Rémy Galy (Fra)
|Stéphane Lemoine (Fra)
|Charly Saumon (Fra)
|Yoän Verardo (Fra)
|4
|France
|Jauffrey Betouigt Suire (Fra)
|Benjamin Chauvin (Fra)
|Bryan Coquard (Fra)
|Jean Marie Gouret (Fra)
|5
|France
|Tony Jamoneau (Fra)
|Jérôme Pougis (Fra)
|Julien Preau (Fra)
|Marc Sarreau (Fra)
|6
|France
|Julien Ammendola (Fra)
|Benjamin Le Maitre (Fra)
|Thomas Marianelli (Fra)
|David Marquant (Fra)
|7
|France
|Luc Blanchon (Fra)
|Maxime Caru (Fra)
|Vincent Dragoni (Fra)
|Dany Maffeïs (Fra)
|8
|France
|Rémi Blanchet (Fra)
|Clément Carisey (Fra)
|Romain Michel (Fra)
|Wilson Parriaud (Fra)
|9
|France
|Sebastien Boisdon (Fra)
|Clément Chiaroni (Fra)
|Sébastien Court (Fra)
|Thomas Roux (Fra)
|10
|France
|Sébastien Bergeret (Fra)
|Jérémie Conord (Fra)
|Aurélien Lapalus (Fra)
|Clement Poirier (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linda Michelini (Fra)
|100
|pts
|2
|Laudine Genee (Fra)
|75
|3
|Valentine Morin (Fra)
|60
|4
|Kristy Cyprien (Fra)
|35
