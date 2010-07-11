Trending

Pichon picks up scratch win

Michelini wins junior women sprint

Results

Elite men - scratch
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laurent Pichon (Fra)
2Morgan Lamoisson (Fra)
3Julien Duval (Fra)
4Fabrice Patanchon (Fra)
5Jonathan Mouchel (Fra)
6Benoit Daeninck (Fra)
7Renaud Pioline (Fra)
8Fabien Le Coguic (Fra)
9Ghislain Boiron (Fra)
10Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
11François Lamiraud (Fra)
12Yann Guyot (Fra)
13Bryan Naulleau (Fra)
14Mickael Jeannin (Fra)
15Sylvain Blanquefort (Fra)
16Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra)
17Damien Gaudin (Fra)
18Alexandre Blain (Fra)
19Nicolas Giulia (Fra)

Junior men - team pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1France
Nicolas Janvier (Fra)
Olivier Le Gac (Fra)
Romain Le Roux (Fra)
Geoffrey Millour (Fra)
2France
Thomas Cacheleux (Fra)
Laurent Demeilliers (Fra)
Alexis Gougeard (Fra)
Kevin Lesellier (Fra)
Valentin Mace (Fra)
3France
Rémy Galy (Fra)
Stéphane Lemoine (Fra)
Charly Saumon (Fra)
Yoän Verardo (Fra)
4France
Jauffrey Betouigt Suire (Fra)
Benjamin Chauvin (Fra)
Bryan Coquard (Fra)
Jean Marie Gouret (Fra)
5France
Tony Jamoneau (Fra)
Jérôme Pougis (Fra)
Julien Preau (Fra)
Marc Sarreau (Fra)
6France
Julien Ammendola (Fra)
Benjamin Le Maitre (Fra)
Thomas Marianelli (Fra)
David Marquant (Fra)
7France
Luc Blanchon (Fra)
Maxime Caru (Fra)
Vincent Dragoni (Fra)
Dany Maffeïs (Fra)
8France
Rémi Blanchet (Fra)
Clément Carisey (Fra)
Romain Michel (Fra)
Wilson Parriaud (Fra)
9France
Sebastien Boisdon (Fra)
Clément Chiaroni (Fra)
Sébastien Court (Fra)
Thomas Roux (Fra)
10France
Sébastien Bergeret (Fra)
Jérémie Conord (Fra)
Aurélien Lapalus (Fra)
Clement Poirier (Fra)

Junior women - sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linda Michelini (Fra)100pts
2Laudine Genee (Fra)75
3Valentine Morin (Fra)60
4Kristy Cyprien (Fra)35

Latest on Cyclingnews