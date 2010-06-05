Trending

Pozzato wins Ballerini day

Ginanni, Petacchi top all-Italian podium

Image 1 of 15

Pozzato remembers Ballerini

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 15

It was an emotional finish to the race

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 15

Pozzato on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 15

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) leads the peloton

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 15

Pozzato beats Ginanni in the sprint

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 15

The start of the Franco Ballerini Day

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 15

Ballerini's Jersey from his final Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 15

Franco Ballerini's Paris-Roubaix bike

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 15

The exhibition remembering Franco Ballerini

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 15

A special Ballerini cobblestone trophy

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 15

The winner's podium: Ginanni, Pozzato and Petacchi

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 15

Franco Ballerini's tomb

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 15

Filippo Pozzato with Matteo Ballerini

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 15

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) wins the sprint for third

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 15

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) points to the sky to remember Ballerini

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha1:39:50
2Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:20
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
5Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
6Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
7Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
8Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
10Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
12Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
13Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche0:00:01
14Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
15Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
16Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
17Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
18Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
19Kristof Vollon (Bel) Amore & Vita - Conad
20Davide Bonuccelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
21Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
22Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
23Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
24Luca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
25Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
26Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
28Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
29Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
30Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
31Aristide Ratti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
32Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
33Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
34Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
35Diego Genovesi (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
36Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
37Miguel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team
38Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
39Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
40Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
41Francesco Tomei (Ita) ISD - Neri
42Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
43Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
44Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
45Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
46Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
47Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
48Antonio Quadranti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
49Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) CarmioOro NGC
50Leonardo Pinizotto (Ita) Miche
51Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
52Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
53Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
54Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
55Leopoldo Rocchetti (Ita) Miche
56Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
57Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
58Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
59Ivan Bellotti (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
60Alessio Signego (Ita) Team Nippo
61Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad
62Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
63Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
64Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
65Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
66Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
67Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
68Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
69Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
70Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
71Nicola D'andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
72Bernardo Riccio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere

