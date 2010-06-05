Pozzato wins Ballerini day
Ginanni, Petacchi top all-Italian podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:39:50
|2
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:20
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|7
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|8
|Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|10
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|13
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|0:00:01
|14
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|15
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|17
|Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|18
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|19
|Kristof Vollon (Bel) Amore & Vita - Conad
|20
|Davide Bonuccelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|21
|Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|22
|Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
|23
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|24
|Luca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|25
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|27
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|28
|Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|29
|Giogrio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|30
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|31
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|32
|Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|33
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|34
|Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|35
|Diego Genovesi (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|36
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|37
|Miguel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team
|38
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
|39
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|40
|Leonardo Scarselli (Ita) ISD - Neri
|41
|Francesco Tomei (Ita) ISD - Neri
|42
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|43
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|44
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|45
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|46
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|47
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|48
|Antonio Quadranti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|49
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) CarmioOro NGC
|50
|Leonardo Pinizotto (Ita) Miche
|51
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
|52
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|53
|Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|54
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|55
|Leopoldo Rocchetti (Ita) Miche
|56
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|57
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|58
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|59
|Ivan Bellotti (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|60
|Alessio Signego (Ita) Team Nippo
|61
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Amore & Vita - Conad
|62
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|63
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|64
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|65
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|66
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|67
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|68
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|69
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|70
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|71
|Nicola D'andrea (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|72
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
