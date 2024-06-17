Tiffany Cromwell doubles up at FNLD GRVL as Markus Pajur topples favourites in men's race

Pajur clinches win in sprint with fast finish threat Andre Greipel dropped on last climb, Cromwell seals defence with solo sortie

Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) lined up as defending champion at the second edition of FNLD GRVL and once again flew solo to victory in the 177km women's race, shaking a determined attempt by Klara Sofie Skovgård Hansen to stay firm on her wheel on the final climb.

The last ascent before the Lahti finish line was also a pivotal point for the men's race, with the now retired WorldTour sprint powerhouse André Greipel dropped from the leading group. Multi-discipline Estonian rider Markus Pajur then triumphed in the tight charge to the line among the group of seven, with Tobias Kongstad third and Frederik Rassmann third.

Elite women's top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Tiffany Cromwell05:25:30
2 Klara Sofie Skovgård Hansen05:26:10
3Mie Pedersen05:29:21
4Ann-Christine Allik05:36:38
5Katie Kantzes05:48:34
6Maisa Tuliniemi05:48:53
7Tiia Tulokas05:48:53
8Maja Johansson05:54:05
9Kate Macleod05:54:05
10Guayén Minchot05:58:12
Elite men's top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Markus Pajur04:51:43
2Tobias Mørch Kongstad04:51:44
3Frederik Rassmann04:51:44
4Siim Kiskonen04:51:44
5Greg Van Avermaet04:51:44
6Asbjorn Hellemose04:51:45
7Petr Vakoč04:51:45
8Antti-Jussi Juntunen04:52:41
9André Greipel04:52:56
10Nepomuk Roth04:54:11

