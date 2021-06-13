Trending

Lorena Wiebes wins Flanders Diamond Tour

Chiara Consonni second and Amber van der Hulst third in Nijlen

Lorena Wiebes wins Flanders Diamond Tour (Image credit: Team DSM/Cor Vos)

Lorena Wiebes secured Team DSM their seventh win of the season at the Flanders Diamond Tour in Nijlen on Sunday. Wiebes won the bunch sprint ahead of Chiara Consonni (Valcar Travel & Service) and Amber van der Hulst (Parkhotel Valkenburg).

“Just like last week [Dwars door de Westhoek] we controlled the race and the girls were super strong,” said Wiebes in a team press release. “Franzi [Franziska Koch] closed the gap to the solo leader before we did a really good lead-out again. I’m really happy to be able to finish it off again and take the win.”

The women raced 136.6km across circuits with a start and finish in Nijlen. Each circuit included cobblestone sections. 

Despite multiple attempts, the peloton remained together until the final sections of the race when Silke Smulders (Lotto Soudal) cleared the field in a solo breakaway with nearly a minute advantage. Smulders was caught by the chasing field inside the final 8km of the race.

Team DSM, SD Worx, Parkhotel Valkenburg and Valcar Travel & Services all moved to the front to set up their sprinters. Team DSM delivered Wiebes to the finish line after a three-kilometre lead-out where she started her sprint inside the final 150 metres and claimed the victory.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 3:18:56
2Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0
3Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0
4Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM 0
5Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0
6Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0
7Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Team SD Worx 0
8Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0
9Georgia Danford (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0
10Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) 0
11Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0
12Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0
13Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0
14Kelly Druyts (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0
15Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0
16Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 0
17Kiona Crabbé (Bel) Plantur-Pura 0
18Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team 0
19Céline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team 0
20Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0
21Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Plantur-Pura 0
22Aline Seitz (Swi) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants 0
23Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM 0
24Margarita Lopez Llull (Spa) LVIV Cycling Team 0
25Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0
26Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing 0
27Svenja Betz (Ger) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants 0
28Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 0
29Michelle Andres (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0
30Josie Nelson (GBr) 0
31Emily Wadsworth (GBr) NXTG Racing 0
32Lien Lanssens (Bel) 0
33Naomi De Roeck (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team 0
34Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM 0
35Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0
36Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0
37Rylee McMullen (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0
38Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0
39Marthe Truyen (Bel) Plantur-Pura 0
40Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team 0
41Shari Bossuyt (Bel) NXTG Racing 0
42Alicia Franck (Bel) 0
43Lucy Mayrhofer (Ger) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants 0
44Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0
45Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0
46Ilse Grit (Ned) 0
47Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0
48Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0
49Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0
50Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0
51Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0
52Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0
53Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0
54Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0
55Marie Morgane Le Deunff (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0
56Fiona Mertens (Bel) 0
57Greta Richioud (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0
58Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0
59Julia Soek (Ned) Team DSM 0
60Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0
61Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0
62Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0
63Kim de Baat (Bel) 0
64Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx 0
65Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0
66Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team 0
67Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants 0
68Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura 0
69Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx 0
70Roxane Fournier (Fra) Team SD Worx 0
71Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM 0
72Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0
73Laura Vainionpää (Fin) 0
74Nathalie Bex (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0
75Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0
76Aileen Schweikart (Ger) 0
77Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team 0
78Silke Smulders (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0
79Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
80Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:11
81Eline van Rooijen (Ned)
82Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:00:15
83Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:00:18
84Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
85Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:00:45
86Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:18
87Martina Alzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:00:57
88Valerie Jenaer (Bel) 0:00:59
89Eleanor Wiseman (GBr)
90Trine Holmsgaard (Den)
91Lena Mettraux (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
92Hanna Theys (Bel)
93Sofie van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
94Caren Commissaris (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
95Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned)
96Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
97Lara Defour (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
98Ellen van Loy (Bel)
99Leonie Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:37
100Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team DSM 0:04:08
101Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:05:21
104Katrijn de Clercq (Bel)
DNFLenny Druyts (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
DNFMaud Rijnbeek (Ned) NXTG Racing
DNFCathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) NXTG Racing
DNFMylene de Zoete (Ned) NXTG Racing
DNFAdele Desgagnes (Can)
DNFSonja Herzog (Ger)
DNFSarah Kraft (Ger)
DNFKirstie van Haaften (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFRose Kloese (Ned)
DNFSarah Kastenhuber (Ger)
DNFDemmy Druyts (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
DNFAmber Lacompte (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
DNFKerstin Pöhl (Ger)
DNFMaaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
DNFLaura Verdonschot (Bel)
DNFTessa Veen - Backhuijs (Ned)
DNFSilke d´Hont (Bel)
DNFMargot Bourguignon (Bel)
DNFEva van den Born (Ned)
DNFChayenne Vranken (Bel)
DNFFien Belmans (Bel)
DNFKim Knaeps (Bel)
DNFLaura van Geyt (Bel)
DNFJade Lenaers (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
DNFSophie van Bakel (Ned)
DNFSami Donnelly (NZl)
DNFPatricia Nuyens (Ned)
DNFBonnie Delanote (Bel)
DNFAnka Hermans (Bel)
DNFMalou van Hooste (Bel)
DNFDesiree Liegeois (Ned)
DNFDemi van Dijke (Ned)
DNFFebe Schokkaert (Bel)
DNFSaartje Vandenbroucke (Bel)
DNFKelly Lambrechts (Bel)
DNFCedrine Kerbaol (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
DNFAlice Zovico (Ita) LVIV Cycling Team
DNFSarah Borremans (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
DNFAn Lens (Bel)
DNFKelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
DNFAllison Zava (Bel)
DNFMinke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
DNFJustine Vromanne (Bel)
DNFElise Vander Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFYasmine de Wulf (Bel)
DNFCarolien Haers (Bel)
DNFImogen Cotter (Irl)
DNFLaura Charlier (Bel)
DNFFemke van Goethem (Bel)
DNFBrenda Goessens (Bel)
DNFSenna Feron (Ned)
DNFGlacia Dhont (Bel)
DNFSophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
DNFLensy Debboudt (Bel)
DNFMaïté Barthels (Lux) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
DNFGladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team

