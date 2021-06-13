Lorena Wiebes wins Flanders Diamond Tour

Lorena Wiebes secured Team DSM their seventh win of the season at the Flanders Diamond Tour in Nijlen on Sunday. Wiebes won the bunch sprint ahead of Chiara Consonni (Valcar Travel & Service) and Amber van der Hulst (Parkhotel Valkenburg).

“Just like last week [Dwars door de Westhoek] we controlled the race and the girls were super strong,” said Wiebes in a team press release. “Franzi [Franziska Koch] closed the gap to the solo leader before we did a really good lead-out again. I’m really happy to be able to finish it off again and take the win.”

The women raced 136.6km across circuits with a start and finish in Nijlen. Each circuit included cobblestone sections.

Despite multiple attempts, the peloton remained together until the final sections of the race when Silke Smulders (Lotto Soudal) cleared the field in a solo breakaway with nearly a minute advantage. Smulders was caught by the chasing field inside the final 8km of the race.

Team DSM, SD Worx, Parkhotel Valkenburg and Valcar Travel & Services all moved to the front to set up their sprinters. Team DSM delivered Wiebes to the finish line after a three-kilometre lead-out where she started her sprint inside the final 150 metres and claimed the victory.