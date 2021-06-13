Lorena Wiebes wins Flanders Diamond Tour
By Cyclingnews
Chiara Consonni second and Amber van der Hulst third in Nijlen
Lorena Wiebes secured Team DSM their seventh win of the season at the Flanders Diamond Tour in Nijlen on Sunday. Wiebes won the bunch sprint ahead of Chiara Consonni (Valcar Travel & Service) and Amber van der Hulst (Parkhotel Valkenburg).
“Just like last week [Dwars door de Westhoek] we controlled the race and the girls were super strong,” said Wiebes in a team press release. “Franzi [Franziska Koch] closed the gap to the solo leader before we did a really good lead-out again. I’m really happy to be able to finish it off again and take the win.”
The women raced 136.6km across circuits with a start and finish in Nijlen. Each circuit included cobblestone sections.
Despite multiple attempts, the peloton remained together until the final sections of the race when Silke Smulders (Lotto Soudal) cleared the field in a solo breakaway with nearly a minute advantage. Smulders was caught by the chasing field inside the final 8km of the race.
Team DSM, SD Worx, Parkhotel Valkenburg and Valcar Travel & Services all moved to the front to set up their sprinters. Team DSM delivered Wiebes to the finish line after a three-kilometre lead-out where she started her sprint inside the final 150 metres and claimed the victory.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
|3:18:56
|2
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0
|3
|Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0
|4
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
|0
|5
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0
|6
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0
|7
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Team SD Worx
|0
|8
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0
|9
|Georgia Danford (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|0
|10
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned)
|0
|11
|Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0
|12
|Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|0
|13
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0
|14
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0
|15
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0
|16
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
|0
|17
|Kiona Crabbé (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|0
|18
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|0
|19
|Céline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|0
|20
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0
|21
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Plantur-Pura
|0
|22
|Aline Seitz (Swi) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|0
|23
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
|0
|24
|Margarita Lopez Llull (Spa) LVIV Cycling Team
|0
|25
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0
|26
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing
|0
|27
|Svenja Betz (Ger) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|0
|28
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx
|0
|29
|Michelle Andres (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|0
|30
|Josie Nelson (GBr)
|0
|31
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) NXTG Racing
|0
|32
|Lien Lanssens (Bel)
|0
|33
|Naomi De Roeck (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
|0
|34
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM
|0
|35
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0
|36
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0
|37
|Rylee McMullen (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|0
|38
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0
|39
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|0
|40
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|0
|41
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) NXTG Racing
|0
|42
|Alicia Franck (Bel)
|0
|43
|Lucy Mayrhofer (Ger) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|0
|44
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0
|45
|Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0
|46
|Ilse Grit (Ned)
|0
|47
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0
|48
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0
|49
|Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|0
|50
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|0
|51
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|0
|52
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0
|53
|Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0
|54
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0
|55
|Marie Morgane Le Deunff (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0
|56
|Fiona Mertens (Bel)
|0
|57
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0
|58
|Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0
|59
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team DSM
|0
|60
|Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0
|61
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0
|62
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0
|63
|Kim de Baat (Bel)
|0
|64
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
|0
|65
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0
|66
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) LVIV Cycling Team
|0
|67
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|0
|68
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|0
|69
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx
|0
|70
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Team SD Worx
|0
|71
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
|0
|72
|Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0
|73
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin)
|0
|74
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0
|75
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|0
|76
|Aileen Schweikart (Ger)
|0
|77
|Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|0
|78
|Silke Smulders (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0
|79
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|80
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:00:11
|81
|Eline van Rooijen (Ned)
|82
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:00:15
|83
|Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:00:18
|84
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|85
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:00:45
|86
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:00:18
|87
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:00:57
|88
|Valerie Jenaer (Bel)
|0:00:59
|89
|Eleanor Wiseman (GBr)
|90
|Trine Holmsgaard (Den)
|91
|Lena Mettraux (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|92
|Hanna Theys (Bel)
|93
|Sofie van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|94
|Caren Commissaris (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|95
|Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned)
|96
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|97
|Lara Defour (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|98
|Ellen van Loy (Bel)
|99
|Leonie Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:37
|100
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team DSM
|0:04:08
|101
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:05:21
|104
|Katrijn de Clercq (Bel)
|DNF
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|DNF
|Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) NXTG Racing
|DNF
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) NXTG Racing
|DNF
|Mylene de Zoete (Ned) NXTG Racing
|DNF
|Adele Desgagnes (Can)
|DNF
|Sonja Herzog (Ger)
|DNF
|Sarah Kraft (Ger)
|DNF
|Kirstie van Haaften (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Rose Kloese (Ned)
|DNF
|Sarah Kastenhuber (Ger)
|DNF
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|DNF
|Amber Lacompte (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|DNF
|Kerstin Pöhl (Ger)
|DNF
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|DNF
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel)
|DNF
|Tessa Veen - Backhuijs (Ned)
|DNF
|Silke d´Hont (Bel)
|DNF
|Margot Bourguignon (Bel)
|DNF
|Eva van den Born (Ned)
|DNF
|Chayenne Vranken (Bel)
|DNF
|Fien Belmans (Bel)
|DNF
|Kim Knaeps (Bel)
|DNF
|Laura van Geyt (Bel)
|DNF
|Jade Lenaers (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|DNF
|Sophie van Bakel (Ned)
|DNF
|Sami Donnelly (NZl)
|DNF
|Patricia Nuyens (Ned)
|DNF
|Bonnie Delanote (Bel)
|DNF
|Anka Hermans (Bel)
|DNF
|Malou van Hooste (Bel)
|DNF
|Desiree Liegeois (Ned)
|DNF
|Demi van Dijke (Ned)
|DNF
|Febe Schokkaert (Bel)
|DNF
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|DNF
|Kelly Lambrechts (Bel)
|DNF
|Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alice Zovico (Ita) LVIV Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sarah Borremans (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
|DNF
|An Lens (Bel)
|DNF
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|DNF
|Allison Zava (Bel)
|DNF
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|DNF
|Justine Vromanne (Bel)
|DNF
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Yasmine de Wulf (Bel)
|DNF
|Carolien Haers (Bel)
|DNF
|Imogen Cotter (Irl)
|DNF
|Laura Charlier (Bel)
|DNF
|Femke van Goethem (Bel)
|DNF
|Brenda Goessens (Bel)
|DNF
|Senna Feron (Ned)
|DNF
|Glacia Dhont (Bel)
|DNF
|Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
|DNF
|Maïté Barthels (Lux) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|DNF
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
Lorena Wiebes wins Flanders Diamond TourChiara Consonni second and Amber van der Hulst third in Nijlen
