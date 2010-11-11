Trending

Sweeck solos to victory

Aerts, Goderie complete Jaarmarktcross podium

Full Results
1Laurens Sweeck (Bel)0:39:10
2Toon Aerts (Bel)0:00:50
3Stan Goderie (Ned)0:01:15
4Diether Sweeck (Bel)0:01:50
5Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)0:02:00
6Daan Soete (Bel)0:02:10
7Jens Couckuyt (Bel)0:02:30
8Timo Verschueren (Bel)0:03:00
9Yoshi Dedulle (Bel)0:03:10
10Dylan Kowalski (Fra)
11Niels Ooms (Bel)
12Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel)
13Jeffrey Jansegers (Bel)0:04:00
14Felix Pouilly (Fra)
15Stig Callay (Bel)0:04:30
16Maxence Vasseur (Fra)0:05:00
17Nicholas De Laet (Bel)0:05:05
18Kenneth Van Dessel (Bel)0:06:00
19Glenn Vissers (Bel)
20Yolan Brems (Bel)
21Bavo Haemels (Bel)0:07:10
22Niels Verdyck (Bel)-1lap
23Stijn Versteven (Bel)
24Alexander Hanquet (Bel)
25Dany Wouters (Bel)-2laps
26Jonathan Van Weverberg (Bel)

