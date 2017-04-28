Moolman-Pasio wins Elsy Jacobs prologue
South African back at her best, beats Klein, Majerus to take race lead
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|2
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:03
|4
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00:03
|5
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:04
|6
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:06
|7
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:08
|8
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|9
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:10
|10
|Stéphanie Pohl (Ger) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|11
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway
|0:00:12
|12
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|13
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Norway
|0:00:14
|14
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:14
|15
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:14
|16
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:15
|17
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:16
|18
|Nancy van der Burg WV Zeeuws- Vlaandeen
|0:00:16
|19
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway
|0:00:16
|20
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:00:17
|21
|Anna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|22
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|23
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|24
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:18
|25
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway
|0:00:19
|26
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|27
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|28
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:20
|29
|Fanny Zambon (Fra) France
|0:00:20
|30
|Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|31
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|32
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:00:20
|33
|Camilla Mollebro-Pedersen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:00:20
|34
|Emily Nelson (GBr) National Great Britain
|0:00:22
|35
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:22
|36
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|37
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|38
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) National Great Britain
|0:00:24
|39
|Elisabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|40
|Claire Faber (Lux) WV Zeeuws- Vlaandeen
|0:00:25
|41
|Ophélie Fenart (Fra) France
|0:00:25
|42
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:00:25
|43
|Anne-Sophie Harsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:25
|44
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Maaslandster Veris CCN International CT
|0:00:26
|45
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:26
|46
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) National Great Britain
|0:00:27
|47
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:00:27
|48
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:27
|49
|Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|50
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:00:27
|51
|Bianca Lust (Ned) d.velop cloud - cycle cafe ladies
|0:00:28
|52
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|53
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) d.velop cloud - cycle cafe ladies
|0:00:29
|54
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:29
|55
|Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:00:29
|56
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:00:29
|57
|Celine Van Houtum WV Zeeuws- Vlaandeen
|0:00:29
|58
|Christina Malling-Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:00:29
|59
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
|0:00:29
|60
|Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|61
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN International CT
|0:00:29
|62
|Marcia Eicher (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|63
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:00:30
|64
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:30
|65
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) National Great Britain
|0:00:30
|66
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|67
|Tsubasa Makise JAP Maaslandster Veris CCN International CT
|0:00:30
|68
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:00:31
|69
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) d.velop cloud - cycle cafe ladies
|0:00:31
|70
|Rebecca Raybould (GBr) National Great Britain
|0:00:31
|71
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|72
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|73
|Anna Kiesenhofer (Aut) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:32
|74
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|75
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:32
|76
|Pauline Clouard (Fra) France
|77
|Kirsten Peetoom NLD Maaslandster Veris CCN International CT
|0:00:32
|78
|Megan Barker (GBr) National Great Britain
|0:00:32
|79
|Danielle Christmas WV Zeeuws- Vlaandeen
|0:00:33
|80
|Veronika Anna Kormos (Hun) Maaslandster Veris CCN International CT
|0:00:34
|81
|Kirsti Ruud (Nor) Norway
|0:00:34
|82
|Senna Feron (Ned) WV Zeeuws- Vlaandeen
|0:00:35
|83
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja (Nor) Norway
|0:00:35
|84
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|85
|Marion Sicot (Fra) France
|0:00:35
|86
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:35
|87
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|0:00:36
|88
|Christel Van Loo NLD Maaslandster Veris CCN International CT
|0:00:37
|89
|Rebecca Rimmington (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|90
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:37
|91
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:38
|92
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:00:38
|93
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|94
|Edie Rees (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:40
|95
|Michelle Andres (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|96
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) d.velop cloud - cycle cafe ladies
|0:00:42
|97
|Liisa Ehrberg (Est) WV Zeeuws- Vlaandeen
|0:00:43
|98
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:00:45
|99
|Naima Madlen Diesner (Ger) d.velop cloud - cycle cafe ladies
|0:00:46
|100
|Julia Scheidegger (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|101
|Rebecca Carter (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00:49
|102
|Laurence Thill (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:53
|103
|Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:00:55
|104
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
|0:00:55
|105
|Lara Carier (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:59
|106
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:01:08
|107
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:01:10
|OTL
|Christina Koep (Ger) d.velop cloud - cycle cafe ladies
|0:01:29
|DNS
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
