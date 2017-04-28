Trending

Moolman-Pasio wins Elsy Jacobs prologue

South African back at her best, beats Klein, Majerus to take race lead

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio wins the most aggressive rider at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 3

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:04:07
2Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:03
4Katie Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:03
5Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:04
6Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:06
7Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:08
8Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
9Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:10
10Stéphanie Pohl (Ger) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
11Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway0:00:12
12Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling Team0:00:12
13Thea Thorsen (Nor) Norway0:00:14
14Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:14
15Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:14
16Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:15
17Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:16
18Nancy van der Burg WV Zeeuws- Vlaandeen0:00:16
19Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway0:00:16
20Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:00:17
21Anna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:17
22Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:17
23Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:17
24Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:18
25Vita Heine (Nor) Norway0:00:19
26Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:19
27Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
28Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:20
29Fanny Zambon (Fra) France0:00:20
30Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team0:00:20
31Aafke Soet (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:20
32Jessy Druyts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:00:20
33Camilla Mollebro-Pedersen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:00:20
34Emily Nelson (GBr) National Great Britain0:00:22
35Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:22
36Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:22
37Marie Vilmann (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
38Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) National Great Britain0:00:24
39Elisabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:25
40Claire Faber (Lux) WV Zeeuws- Vlaandeen0:00:25
41Ophélie Fenart (Fra) France0:00:25
42Valerie Demey (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:00:25
43Anne-Sophie Harsch (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:25
44Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Maaslandster Veris CCN International CT0:00:26
45Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:26
46Manon Lloyd (GBr) National Great Britain0:00:27
47Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:00:27
48Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:27
49Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:27
50Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:00:27
51Bianca Lust (Ned) d.velop cloud - cycle cafe ladies0:00:28
52Sandra Weiss (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team0:00:28
53Inga Rodieck (Ger) d.velop cloud - cycle cafe ladies0:00:29
54Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:29
55Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women0:00:29
56Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals0:00:29
57Celine Van Houtum WV Zeeuws- Vlaandeen0:00:29
58Christina Malling-Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:00:29
59Soline Lamboley (Fra) France0:00:29
60Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:29
61Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN International CT0:00:29
62Marcia Eicher (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team0:00:30
63Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women0:00:30
64Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:30
65Melissa Lowther (GBr) National Great Britain0:00:30
66Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling Team0:00:30
67Tsubasa Makise JAP Maaslandster Veris CCN International CT0:00:30
68Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lares-Waowdeals0:00:31
69Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) d.velop cloud - cycle cafe ladies0:00:31
70Rebecca Raybould (GBr) National Great Britain0:00:31
71Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:31
72Allie Dragoo (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
73Anna Kiesenhofer (Aut) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:32
74Martina Weiss (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team0:00:32
75Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:32
76Pauline Clouard (Fra) France
77Kirsten Peetoom NLD Maaslandster Veris CCN International CT0:00:32
78Megan Barker (GBr) National Great Britain0:00:32
79Danielle Christmas WV Zeeuws- Vlaandeen0:00:33
80Veronika Anna Kormos (Hun) Maaslandster Veris CCN International CT0:00:34
81Kirsti Ruud (Nor) Norway0:00:34
82Senna Feron (Ned) WV Zeeuws- Vlaandeen0:00:35
83Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja (Nor) Norway0:00:35
84Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:35
85Marion Sicot (Fra) France0:00:35
86Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:35
87Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota0:00:36
88Christel Van Loo NLD Maaslandster Veris CCN International CT0:00:37
89Rebecca Rimmington (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:37
90Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:37
91Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:38
92Amelie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals0:00:38
93Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:38
94Edie Rees (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:40
95Michelle Andres (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team0:00:42
96Sophie Lacher (Ger) d.velop cloud - cycle cafe ladies0:00:42
97Liisa Ehrberg (Est) WV Zeeuws- Vlaandeen0:00:43
98Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:00:45
99Naima Madlen Diesner (Ger) d.velop cloud - cycle cafe ladies0:00:46
100Julia Scheidegger (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team0:00:47
101Rebecca Carter (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:49
102Laurence Thill (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:53
103Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:00:55
104Gilke Croket (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:00:55
105Lara Carier (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:59
106Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:01:08
107Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women0:01:10
OTLChristina Koep (Ger) d.velop cloud - cycle cafe ladies0:01:29
DNSUrsa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team12
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam10
4Katie Archibald (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling8
5Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam7
6Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana6
7Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
8Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
9Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
10Stéphanie Pohl (Ger) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:12:30
2Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:06
3Team BTC City Ljubljana0:00:25
4National Norway0:00:33
5Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:38
6Parkhotel Valkenburg - Destil Cycling Team0:00:44
7Drops Cycling Team0:00:57
8WV Zeeuws- Vlaandeen (Jos Feron Lady Force)0:01:01
9Sport Vlaanderen - Guill D'Or0:01:03
10National Great Britain0:01:04
11National France0:01:05
12Lensworld - Kuota
13Lotto Soudal Ladies
14Team Veloconcept Women0:01:07
15Lares-WaowDeals WWT Team0:01:08
16Re/Max Cycling Team0:01:09
17Maaslandster Veris CCN International CT0:01:16
18d.velop cloud - cycle cafe ladies0:01:19
19National Luxembourg0:01:49

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:04:08
2Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:03
3Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:07
4Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:13
5Susanne Andersen (Nor) Norway0:00:15
6Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:16
7Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:17
8Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:18
9Fanny Zambon (Fra) France0:00:19
10Aafke Soet (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
11Emily Nelson (GBr) National Great Britain0:00:21
12Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) National Great Britain0:00:23
13Elisabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:24
14Claire Faber (Lux) WV Zeeuws- Vlaandeen
15Anne-Sophie Harsch (Lux) Luxembourg
16Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:25
17Manon Lloyd (GBr) National Great Britain0:00:26
18Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx
19Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
20Bianca Lust (Ned) d.velop cloud - cycle cafe ladies0:00:27
21Inga Rodieck (Ger) d.velop cloud - cycle cafe ladies0:00:28
22Celine Van Houtum WV Zeeuws- Vlaandeen
23Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
24Melissa Lowther (GBr) National Great Britain0:00:29
25Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) d.velop cloud - cycle cafe ladies0:00:30
26Rebecca Raybould (GBr) National Great Britain
27Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
28Pauline Clouard (Fra) France0:00:31
29Megan Barker (GBr) National Great Britain
30Senna Feron (Ned) WV Zeeuws- Vlaandeen0:00:34
31Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
32Edie Rees (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:39
33Michelle Andres (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team0:00:41
34Sophie Lacher (Ger) d.velop cloud - cycle cafe ladies
35Fien Delbaere (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Etixx0:00:43
36Julia Scheidegger (Swi) Re/Max Cycling Team0:00:46
37Laurence Thill (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:52
38Lara Carier (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:58

