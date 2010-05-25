Driven onwards by the cheers of his local crowds and drawing on the knowledge of the roads he knows so well, Mayo rider David O'Loughlin won the third stage of the FBD Insurance Rás in Oughterard. The finishing town is just 15 kilometres as the crow flies from his home in Cong, and that gave him a considerable motivation to pull off what was an extremely determined, stubborn display.

The stage was defined by the aggression shown by O'Loughlin and last year's race winner, Simon Richardson (Britain Sigmasport Specialized), both of whom who attacked almost immediately after the drop of the flag, were involved in all of the major moves and who sprinted it out together for the stage win 177 kilometres later.

O'Loughlin proved quickest in the finishing gallop, thundering clear of Richardson, the Swedish rider Fredrik Johansson (Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro) and Richardson's Sigmasport Specialized teammate, the Dutchman Wouter Sybrandy. It was his third-ever stage win in the race, and came on a day when he jumped from 20th to ninth overall in the general classification and also took over the pink jersey of best climber.

Stage one winner Dan Craven (Britain Rapha Condor - Sharp) continues to lead overall, seven second ahead of his nearest rival, but O'Loughlin has moved to one minute 45 seconds of his yellow jersey. The 17 seconds gained was small, but psychologically significant.

"I think the legs are coming around," he said, clearly satisfied with how things turned out. "I haven't had much racing this year so far. Everyone was saying to me this morning 'ah, local roads,' and slagging me [in saying he'd have to attack] but it was more that there was a cross/tailwind out there and we had missed a day of racing yesterday when the stage was stopped. We said that we'd get some racing going and see how things would turn out...they worked out pretty well in the end."

O'Loughlin was in the thick of the action all day, getting into a breakaway group almost immediately after the start in Carrick on Shannon and then forging on ahead with Richardson sixteen kilometres into the stage. Throwing caution to the wind, the duo worked together until they were joined by eighteen others 51 kilometres later.

Those who bridged across were Kit Gilham (Britain Sigmasport Specialised), Sybrandy (Britain Sigmasport Specialised), Neil Delahaye (Ireland Subway National Team), Dominic Jelfs (Ireland Development), David Pell (Australia Drapac Porsche), Mark McNally (Belgium An Post Sean Kelly), Pieter Ghyllebert (Belgium An Post Sean Kelly), Bastian Burgel (Germany Thuringer Energie), ,Alexander Wetterhall (Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro), Tobyn Horton (Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro), Johansson (Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro), Ben Greenwood (Britain Rapha Condor Sharp), Dan Craven (Britain Rapha Condor Sharp), Andrew Roche (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta), Peter Williams (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta), Sean Lacey (Limerick BDO Get Back), Stephen O'Sullivan (Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie) and Tim Barry (Tipperary Dan Morrissey).

This group eked out a maximum lead of one minute 40 seconds, but the gap began to fall around the halfway point of the stage due to the pressure put on behind by the German Thuringer Energie and Austrian Arbo KTM-Gebruder Weis squads.

It was clear the lead group was too big to be efficient and so after 103 kilometres of racing, Sybrandy attacked and went away with O'Loughlin, Richardson, Johansson and Delahaye.

Passing through his hometown of Cong and then looping out along the extraordinary landscape around Lough na Fooey, O'Loughlin gobbled up top points at the mountain primes of Gowlaun (km 137.2), where Delahaye slipped back, and Tir na Cille (km 150.9). He spurred on his breakaway companions, telling them that the tough, winding roads would enable them to fend off the inevitable chase behind, and that's how things worked out.

In the end, his local knowledge also helped him in the sprint. "I know the bridge [in Oughterard] well, so I came up from the inside with a nice line to split Richardson and Sybrandy up. He [Sybrandy] led the sprint out and I just went for it, leaving it as late as possible and then jumping with about 150 metres to go."

Richardson was a little disappointed with second, but knows that the strong showing indicates he will be competitive as the race goes on. With a deficit of just one minute 46 seconds, he too is in the hunt for the final yellow jersey.

"I think in total I spent one kilometre in the peloton today, so it definitely was a big old stage," he said, showing a bit of pride in their aggressive display. "David was very strong in the sprint. We'd hoped to have gained more time but it was good to get something back."

Craven maintains a slender seven second lead over McNally, with Gilham a further four seconds back in third. Tomorrow's stage covers 169 kilometres from Oughterard to Tipperary.

Full Results 1 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 3:49:50 2 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:00:01 3 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 4 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:00:04 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:00:17 6 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 7 Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 8 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 9 Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 10 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 11 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 12 David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 13 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 14 Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo 15 Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo 16 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 17 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 18 Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 19 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 20 John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 21 Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 22 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 23 Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 24 Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales 25 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 26 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 27 Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 28 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 29 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 30 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 31 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 32 Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales 33 Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 34 Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales 35 John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 36 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 37 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 38 Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 39 Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 40 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 41 Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 42 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 43 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 44 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 45 Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 46 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand 47 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:00:28 48 Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 0:02:33 49 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:02:35 50 Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 51 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 52 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 53 Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand 54 Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 55 Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 56 Matthew Rowe (GBr) Wales 57 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 58 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 59 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 60 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 0:02:44 61 Peter McDonald (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 62 Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:05:25 63 Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 64 Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 65 Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 66 Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development 67 Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 68 Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX 69 Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 70 John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:05:38 71 Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX 0:07:05 72 Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 73 Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay 74 John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 75 Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 76 Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay 77 Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 78 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD 79 Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 80 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 81 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development 82 Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford 83 Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 84 Jon Mould (GBr) Wales 85 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 86 Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 87 Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford 88 David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 89 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 90 Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX 91 Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 92 Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 93 Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 94 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 95 Alan Loftus (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 96 Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 97 Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 98 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 99 Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 100 David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 101 Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 102 Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 103 Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 104 Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development 105 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 106 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 107 Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 108 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 109 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 110 Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX 111 Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 0:07:18 112 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 113 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 114 Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 115 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 116 Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo 117 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 118 Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development 119 Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 120 Gary Crory (Irl) Team PlanetX 121 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 122 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 0:10:19 123 Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay 0:16:46 124 Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development 0:21:19 125 Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:21:55 126 Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford 127 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 128 Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford 129 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay 0:26:48 130 Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford 131 Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 132 Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 133 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 134 Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 135 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 136 Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 137 Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 0:39:19 138 Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 139 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 140 Will Curtin (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 141 Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 142 Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 143 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 144 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:39:21 145 Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:39:52 146 Thomas Scully (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:17 DNF Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon DNS Luca Barla (Ita) Japan - Nippo DNS Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon DNS Raul Santamarta V (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon DNS Vincente Grau Jorda (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon DNS Ivan Meloro Coco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon DNS Curtis Staples (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports

Mountain 1 - Gowlaun (Cat. 2) 1 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 10 pts 2 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 8 3 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 6 4 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 4 5 Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 3 6 John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 1

Mountain 2 - Tir na Cille (Cat. 2) 1 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 10 pts 2 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 8 3 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 6 4 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 4 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 3 6 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 1

International teams 1 Britain Sigmasport Specialised 11:29:52 2 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:00:12 3 Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:00:13 4 Germany Thuringer Energie 0:00:29 5 Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 6 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 7 Australia Drapac Porsche 8 Wales 9 New Zealand 10 Ireland Subway National Team 0:02:47 11 Japan - Nippo 0:07:30 12 Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:14:05 13 USA Inside-Out Sports 0:16:21 14 Team PlanetX 0:19:13 15 Ireland Development

County teams 1 Tipperary Dan Morrissey 11:30:21 2 Dublin Eurocycles 0:04:36 3 Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 0:06:54 4 Limerick BDO Get BACk 0:09:06 5 Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 0:13:36 6 Kildare Murphy Surveys 7 Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 0:14:14 8 Meath Martin Donnelly 0:15:54 9 Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:17:04 10 Kildare Newbridge 0:20:24 11 An Dún Newry Whs. CC 0:20:37 12 Galway Bay 0:30:05 13 Wexford 0:35:14 14 Dublin UCD 15 Cork Kanturk Town 1:32:04

General classification after stage 3 1 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 7:18:19 2 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:00:07 3 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:00:11 4 Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo 0:00:12 5 David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 6 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:00:16 7 Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 8 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 9 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:01:45 10 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:01:46 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:02:02 12 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 13 Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 14 John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 15 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 16 Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 17 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 18 Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales 19 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 20 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:02:07 21 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:02:58 22 Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 23 Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 24 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:03:37 25 Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo 0:03:41 26 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:03:53 27 Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales 28 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 29 Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 30 Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales 31 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 32 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand 33 Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 34 John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 35 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 36 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 37 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 38 Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 39 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 40 Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 41 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 0:06:03 42 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:06:07 43 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:06:11 44 Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 45 Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 46 Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 47 Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand 48 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 49 Peter McDonald (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:06:20 50 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:08:26 51 Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:09:01 52 Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 53 Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX 54 John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:09:14 55 Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:09:23 56 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:09:59 57 Jon Mould (GBr) Wales 0:10:28 58 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development 0:10:41 59 Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 60 Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 61 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 62 Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo 0:10:54 63 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 64 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 65 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 66 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:11:14 67 Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 0:11:22 68 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 69 Thomas Scully (NZl) New Zealand 0:11:30 70 Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development 0:13:23 71 Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 0:13:38 72 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 0:13:40 73 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 0:13:57 74 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 0:14:47 75 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:15:03 76 Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX 77 David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 78 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 79 Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX 80 Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:15:17 81 Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 0:16:30 82 Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:16:36 83 Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay 0:18:10 84 Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 85 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD 86 Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay 87 David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 88 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 89 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 90 Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 91 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 92 Gary Crory (Irl) Team PlanetX 0:18:31 93 Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 0:20:21 94 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 95 Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 0:21:35 96 Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 97 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 98 Matthew Rowe (GBr) Wales 0:22:39 99 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 100 Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 0:25:29 101 John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 0:26:25 102 Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 103 Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX 0:27:09 104 Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 105 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 106 Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford 107 Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 108 Alan Loftus (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 109 Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development 110 Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 111 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:27:22 112 Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development 113 Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 114 Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 115 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 0:30:23 116 Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay 0:31:16 117 Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 0:33:11 118 Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 0:34:40 119 Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford 120 Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 121 Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 122 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 123 Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 124 Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 0:34:51 125 Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford 0:37:53 126 Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 0:41:18 127 Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development 0:41:23 128 Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:41:59 129 Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford 130 Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford 131 Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 0:42:55 132 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay 0:46:52 133 Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 134 Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 135 Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX 136 Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 137 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:49:30 138 Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 0:53:49 139 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 0:54:23 140 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:59:23 141 Will Curtin (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 142 Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 1:06:54 143 Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 144 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 145 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 1:06:56 146 Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD 1:07:27

Points classification 1 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 23 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 18 3 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 15 4 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 14 5 Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo 14 6 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 14 7 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 14 8 David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 13 9 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 13 10 Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 12 11 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 12 12 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 10 13 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 10 14 Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 9 15 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 8 16 Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 7 17 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 6 18 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 6 19 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 5 20 Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 4 21 Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales 3 22 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 2 23 Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo 2 24 John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 1

Mountains classification 1 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 20 pts 2 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 16 3 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 15 4 David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 13 5 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 10 6 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 10 7 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 7 8 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 6 9 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 3 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 3 11 Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 3 12 Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 2 13 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 1 14 John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 1

U23 classification 1 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 7:18:26 2 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:00:09 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:01:55 4 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 5 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly

County rider classification 1 Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 7:21:17 2 Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 0:00:55 3 John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 4 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 5 Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey

International teams classification 1 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 21:59:00 2 Australia Drapac Porsche 0:00:17 3 Germany Thuringer Energie 0:00:22 4 Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:00:57 5 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:01:13 6 Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:01:39 7 Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:03:04 8 Wales 0:05:32 9 Ireland Subway National Team 0:08:03 10 Japan - Nippo 0:08:57 11 New Zealand 0:15:05 12 Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:17:50 13 Team PlanetX 0:35:04 14 Ireland Development 0:47:10 15 USA Inside-Out Sports 0:57:35