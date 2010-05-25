O'Loughlin wins from breakaway
Craven remains in race lead
Driven onwards by the cheers of his local crowds and drawing on the knowledge of the roads he knows so well, Mayo rider David O'Loughlin won the third stage of the FBD Insurance Rás in Oughterard. The finishing town is just 15 kilometres as the crow flies from his home in Cong, and that gave him a considerable motivation to pull off what was an extremely determined, stubborn display.
The stage was defined by the aggression shown by O'Loughlin and last year's race winner, Simon Richardson (Britain Sigmasport Specialized), both of whom who attacked almost immediately after the drop of the flag, were involved in all of the major moves and who sprinted it out together for the stage win 177 kilometres later.
O'Loughlin proved quickest in the finishing gallop, thundering clear of Richardson, the Swedish rider Fredrik Johansson (Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro) and Richardson's Sigmasport Specialized teammate, the Dutchman Wouter Sybrandy. It was his third-ever stage win in the race, and came on a day when he jumped from 20th to ninth overall in the general classification and also took over the pink jersey of best climber.
Stage one winner Dan Craven (Britain Rapha Condor - Sharp) continues to lead overall, seven second ahead of his nearest rival, but O'Loughlin has moved to one minute 45 seconds of his yellow jersey. The 17 seconds gained was small, but psychologically significant.
"I think the legs are coming around," he said, clearly satisfied with how things turned out. "I haven't had much racing this year so far. Everyone was saying to me this morning 'ah, local roads,' and slagging me [in saying he'd have to attack] but it was more that there was a cross/tailwind out there and we had missed a day of racing yesterday when the stage was stopped. We said that we'd get some racing going and see how things would turn out...they worked out pretty well in the end."
O'Loughlin was in the thick of the action all day, getting into a breakaway group almost immediately after the start in Carrick on Shannon and then forging on ahead with Richardson sixteen kilometres into the stage. Throwing caution to the wind, the duo worked together until they were joined by eighteen others 51 kilometres later.
Those who bridged across were Kit Gilham (Britain Sigmasport Specialised), Sybrandy (Britain Sigmasport Specialised), Neil Delahaye (Ireland Subway National Team), Dominic Jelfs (Ireland Development), David Pell (Australia Drapac Porsche), Mark McNally (Belgium An Post Sean Kelly), Pieter Ghyllebert (Belgium An Post Sean Kelly), Bastian Burgel (Germany Thuringer Energie), ,Alexander Wetterhall (Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro), Tobyn Horton (Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro), Johansson (Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro), Ben Greenwood (Britain Rapha Condor Sharp), Dan Craven (Britain Rapha Condor Sharp), Andrew Roche (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta), Peter Williams (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta), Sean Lacey (Limerick BDO Get Back), Stephen O'Sullivan (Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie) and Tim Barry (Tipperary Dan Morrissey).
This group eked out a maximum lead of one minute 40 seconds, but the gap began to fall around the halfway point of the stage due to the pressure put on behind by the German Thuringer Energie and Austrian Arbo KTM-Gebruder Weis squads.
It was clear the lead group was too big to be efficient and so after 103 kilometres of racing, Sybrandy attacked and went away with O'Loughlin, Richardson, Johansson and Delahaye.
Passing through his hometown of Cong and then looping out along the extraordinary landscape around Lough na Fooey, O'Loughlin gobbled up top points at the mountain primes of Gowlaun (km 137.2), where Delahaye slipped back, and Tir na Cille (km 150.9). He spurred on his breakaway companions, telling them that the tough, winding roads would enable them to fend off the inevitable chase behind, and that's how things worked out.
In the end, his local knowledge also helped him in the sprint. "I know the bridge [in Oughterard] well, so I came up from the inside with a nice line to split Richardson and Sybrandy up. He [Sybrandy] led the sprint out and I just went for it, leaving it as late as possible and then jumping with about 150 metres to go."
Richardson was a little disappointed with second, but knows that the strong showing indicates he will be competitive as the race goes on. With a deficit of just one minute 46 seconds, he too is in the hunt for the final yellow jersey.
"I think in total I spent one kilometre in the peloton today, so it definitely was a big old stage," he said, showing a bit of pride in their aggressive display. "David was very strong in the sprint. We'd hoped to have gained more time but it was good to get something back."
Craven maintains a slender seven second lead over McNally, with Gilham a further four seconds back in third. Tomorrow's stage covers 169 kilometres from Oughterard to Tipperary.
|1
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|3:49:50
|2
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:00:01
|3
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|4
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:00:04
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:00:17
|6
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|7
|Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|8
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|9
|Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|10
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|11
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|12
|David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|13
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|14
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo
|15
|Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo
|16
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|17
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|18
|Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|19
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|20
|John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|21
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|22
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|23
|Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|24
|Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales
|25
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|26
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|27
|Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|28
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|29
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|30
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|31
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|32
|Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales
|33
|Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|34
|Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
|35
|John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|36
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|37
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|38
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|39
|Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|40
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|41
|Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|42
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|43
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|44
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|45
|Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|46
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|47
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:00:28
|48
|Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|0:02:33
|49
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:02:35
|50
|Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|51
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|52
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|53
|Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand
|54
|Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|55
|Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|56
|Matthew Rowe (GBr) Wales
|57
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|58
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|59
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|60
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|0:02:44
|61
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|62
|Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:05:25
|63
|Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|64
|Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|65
|Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|66
|Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development
|67
|Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|68
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX
|69
|Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|70
|John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:05:38
|71
|Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX
|0:07:05
|72
|Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|73
|Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay
|74
|John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|75
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|76
|Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay
|77
|Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|78
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|79
|Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|80
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|81
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development
|82
|Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford
|83
|Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|84
|Jon Mould (GBr) Wales
|85
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|86
|Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|87
|Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford
|88
|David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|89
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|90
|Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX
|91
|Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|92
|Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|93
|Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|94
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|95
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|96
|Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|97
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|98
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|99
|Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|100
|David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|101
|Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|102
|Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|103
|Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|104
|Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development
|105
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|106
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|107
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|108
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|109
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|110
|Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX
|111
|Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|0:07:18
|112
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|113
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|114
|Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|115
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|116
|Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo
|117
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|118
|Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development
|119
|Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|120
|Gary Crory (Irl) Team PlanetX
|121
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|122
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|0:10:19
|123
|Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay
|0:16:46
|124
|Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development
|0:21:19
|125
|Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:21:55
|126
|Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford
|127
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|128
|Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford
|129
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay
|0:26:48
|130
|Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford
|131
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|132
|Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|133
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|134
|Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|135
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|136
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|137
|Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|0:39:19
|138
|Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|139
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|140
|Will Curtin (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|141
|Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|142
|Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|143
|Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|144
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:39:21
|145
|Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:39:52
|146
|Thomas Scully (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:17
|DNF
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon
|DNS
|Luca Barla (Ita) Japan - Nippo
|DNS
|Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon
|DNS
|Raul Santamarta V (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon
|DNS
|Vincente Grau Jorda (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon
|DNS
|Ivan Meloro Coco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon
|DNS
|Curtis Staples (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|1
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|8
|3
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|6
|4
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|4
|5
|Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|3
|6
|John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|1
|1
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|8
|3
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|6
|4
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|4
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|3
|6
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|1
|1
|Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|11:29:52
|2
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:00:12
|3
|Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:00:13
|4
|Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:00:29
|5
|Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|6
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|7
|Australia Drapac Porsche
|8
|Wales
|9
|New Zealand
|10
|Ireland Subway National Team
|0:02:47
|11
|Japan - Nippo
|0:07:30
|12
|Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:14:05
|13
|USA Inside-Out Sports
|0:16:21
|14
|Team PlanetX
|0:19:13
|15
|Ireland Development
|1
|Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|11:30:21
|2
|Dublin Eurocycles
|0:04:36
|3
|Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|0:06:54
|4
|Limerick BDO Get BACk
|0:09:06
|5
|Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|0:13:36
|6
|Kildare Murphy Surveys
|7
|Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|0:14:14
|8
|Meath Martin Donnelly
|0:15:54
|9
|Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:17:04
|10
|Kildare Newbridge
|0:20:24
|11
|An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|0:20:37
|12
|Galway Bay
|0:30:05
|13
|Wexford
|0:35:14
|14
|Dublin UCD
|15
|Cork Kanturk Town
|1:32:04
|1
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|7:18:19
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:00:07
|3
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:00:11
|4
|Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo
|0:00:12
|5
|David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|6
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:00:16
|7
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|8
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|9
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:01:45
|10
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:01:46
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:02:02
|12
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|13
|Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|14
|John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|15
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|16
|Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|17
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|18
|Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
|19
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|20
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:02:07
|21
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:02:58
|22
|Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|23
|Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|24
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:03:37
|25
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo
|0:03:41
|26
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:03:53
|27
|Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales
|28
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|29
|Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|30
|Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales
|31
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|32
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|33
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|34
|John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|35
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|36
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|37
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|38
|Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|39
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|40
|Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|41
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|0:06:03
|42
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:06:07
|43
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:06:11
|44
|Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|45
|Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|46
|Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|47
|Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand
|48
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|49
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:06:20
|50
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:08:26
|51
|Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:09:01
|52
|Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|53
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX
|54
|John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:09:14
|55
|Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:09:23
|56
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:09:59
|57
|Jon Mould (GBr) Wales
|0:10:28
|58
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development
|0:10:41
|59
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|60
|Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|61
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|62
|Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo
|0:10:54
|63
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|64
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|65
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|66
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:11:14
|67
|Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:11:22
|68
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|69
|Thomas Scully (NZl) New Zealand
|0:11:30
|70
|Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development
|0:13:23
|71
|Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|0:13:38
|72
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|0:13:40
|73
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|0:13:57
|74
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|0:14:47
|75
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:15:03
|76
|Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX
|77
|David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|78
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|79
|Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX
|80
|Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:15:17
|81
|Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|0:16:30
|82
|Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:16:36
|83
|Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay
|0:18:10
|84
|Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|85
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|86
|Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay
|87
|David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|88
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|89
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|90
|Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|91
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|92
|Gary Crory (Irl) Team PlanetX
|0:18:31
|93
|Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|0:20:21
|94
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|95
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|0:21:35
|96
|Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|97
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|98
|Matthew Rowe (GBr) Wales
|0:22:39
|99
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|100
|Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|0:25:29
|101
|John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|0:26:25
|102
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|103
|Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX
|0:27:09
|104
|Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|105
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|106
|Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford
|107
|Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|108
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|109
|Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development
|110
|Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|111
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:27:22
|112
|Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development
|113
|Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|114
|Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|115
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|0:30:23
|116
|Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay
|0:31:16
|117
|Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:33:11
|118
|Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|0:34:40
|119
|Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford
|120
|Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|121
|Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|122
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|123
|Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|124
|Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|0:34:51
|125
|Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford
|0:37:53
|126
|Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|0:41:18
|127
|Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development
|0:41:23
|128
|Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:41:59
|129
|Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford
|130
|Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford
|131
|Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|0:42:55
|132
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay
|0:46:52
|133
|Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|134
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|135
|Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX
|136
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|137
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:49:30
|138
|Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|0:53:49
|139
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|0:54:23
|140
|Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:59:23
|141
|Will Curtin (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|142
|Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|1:06:54
|143
|Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|144
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|145
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|1:06:56
|146
|Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|1:07:27
|1
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|23
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|18
|3
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|15
|4
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|14
|5
|Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo
|14
|6
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|14
|7
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|14
|8
|David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|13
|9
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|13
|10
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|12
|11
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|12
|12
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|10
|13
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|10
|14
|Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|9
|15
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|8
|16
|Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|7
|17
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|6
|18
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|6
|19
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|5
|20
|Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|4
|21
|Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
|3
|22
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|2
|23
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo
|2
|24
|John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|1
|1
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|20
|pts
|2
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|16
|3
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|15
|4
|David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|13
|5
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|10
|6
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|10
|7
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|7
|8
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|6
|9
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|3
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|3
|11
|Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|3
|12
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|2
|13
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|1
|14
|John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|1
|1
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|7:18:26
|2
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:00:09
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:01:55
|4
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|5
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|1
|Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|7:21:17
|2
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:00:55
|3
|John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|4
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|5
|Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|1
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|21:59:00
|2
|Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:00:17
|3
|Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:00:22
|4
|Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:00:57
|5
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:01:13
|6
|Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:01:39
|7
|Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:03:04
|8
|Wales
|0:05:32
|9
|Ireland Subway National Team
|0:08:03
|10
|Japan - Nippo
|0:08:57
|11
|New Zealand
|0:15:05
|12
|Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:17:50
|13
|Team PlanetX
|0:35:04
|14
|Ireland Development
|0:47:10
|15
|USA Inside-Out Sports
|0:57:35
|1
|Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|22:06:36
|2
|Dublin Eurocycles
|0:04:32
|3
|Limerick BDO Get BACk
|0:13:28
|4
|Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|0:21:52
|5
|Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:24:39
|6
|Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|0:27:39
|7
|Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|0:29:12
|8
|Kildare Murphy Surveys
|0:39:46
|9
|An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|0:42:25
|10
|Meath Martin Donnelly
|0:47:58
|11
|Kildare Newbridge
|0:48:43
|12
|Galway Bay
|0:55:57
|13
|Dublin UCD
|1:06:40
|14
|Wexford
|1:15:39
|15
|Cork Kanturk Town
|2:28:59
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy