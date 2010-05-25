Trending

Driven onwards by the cheers of his local crowds and drawing on the knowledge of the roads he knows so well, Mayo rider David O'Loughlin won the third stage of the FBD Insurance Rás in Oughterard. The finishing town is just 15 kilometres as the crow flies from his home in Cong, and that gave him a considerable motivation to pull off what was an extremely determined, stubborn display.

The stage was defined by the aggression shown by O'Loughlin and last year's race winner, Simon Richardson (Britain Sigmasport Specialized), both of whom who attacked almost immediately after the drop of the flag, were involved in all of the major moves and who sprinted it out together for the stage win 177 kilometres later.

O'Loughlin proved quickest in the finishing gallop, thundering clear of Richardson, the Swedish rider Fredrik Johansson (Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro) and Richardson's Sigmasport Specialized teammate, the Dutchman Wouter Sybrandy. It was his third-ever stage win in the race, and came on a day when he jumped from 20th to ninth overall in the general classification and also took over the pink jersey of best climber.

Stage one winner Dan Craven (Britain Rapha Condor - Sharp) continues to lead overall, seven second ahead of his nearest rival, but O'Loughlin has moved to one minute 45 seconds of his yellow jersey. The 17 seconds gained was small, but psychologically significant.

"I think the legs are coming around," he said, clearly satisfied with how things turned out. "I haven't had much racing this year so far. Everyone was saying to me this morning 'ah, local roads,' and slagging me [in saying he'd have to attack] but it was more that there was a cross/tailwind out there and we had missed a day of racing yesterday when the stage was stopped. We said that we'd get some racing going and see how things would turn out...they worked out pretty well in the end."

O'Loughlin was in the thick of the action all day, getting into a breakaway group almost immediately after the start in Carrick on Shannon and then forging on ahead with Richardson sixteen kilometres into the stage. Throwing caution to the wind, the duo worked together until they were joined by eighteen others 51 kilometres later.

Those who bridged across were Kit Gilham (Britain Sigmasport Specialised), Sybrandy (Britain Sigmasport Specialised), Neil Delahaye (Ireland Subway National Team), Dominic Jelfs (Ireland Development), David Pell (Australia Drapac Porsche), Mark McNally (Belgium An Post Sean Kelly), Pieter Ghyllebert (Belgium An Post Sean Kelly), Bastian Burgel (Germany Thuringer Energie), ,Alexander Wetterhall (Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro), Tobyn Horton (Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro), Johansson (Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro), Ben Greenwood (Britain Rapha Condor Sharp), Dan Craven (Britain Rapha Condor Sharp), Andrew Roche (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta), Peter Williams (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta), Sean Lacey (Limerick BDO Get Back), Stephen O'Sullivan (Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie) and Tim Barry (Tipperary Dan Morrissey).

This group eked out a maximum lead of one minute 40 seconds, but the gap began to fall around the halfway point of the stage due to the pressure put on behind by the German Thuringer Energie and Austrian Arbo KTM-Gebruder Weis squads.

It was clear the lead group was too big to be efficient and so after 103 kilometres of racing, Sybrandy attacked and went away with O'Loughlin, Richardson, Johansson and Delahaye.

Passing through his hometown of Cong and then looping out along the extraordinary landscape around Lough na Fooey, O'Loughlin gobbled up top points at the mountain primes of Gowlaun (km 137.2), where Delahaye slipped back, and Tir na Cille (km 150.9). He spurred on his breakaway companions, telling them that the tough, winding roads would enable them to fend off the inevitable chase behind, and that's how things worked out.

In the end, his local knowledge also helped him in the sprint. "I know the bridge [in Oughterard] well, so I came up from the inside with a nice line to split Richardson and Sybrandy up. He [Sybrandy] led the sprint out and I just went for it, leaving it as late as possible and then jumping with about 150 metres to go."

Richardson was a little disappointed with second, but knows that the strong showing indicates he will be competitive as the race goes on. With a deficit of just one minute 46 seconds, he too is in the hunt for the final yellow jersey.

"I think in total I spent one kilometre in the peloton today, so it definitely was a big old stage," he said, showing a bit of pride in their aggressive display. "David was very strong in the sprint. We'd hoped to have gained more time but it was good to get something back."

Craven maintains a slender seven second lead over McNally, with Gilham a further four seconds back in third. Tomorrow's stage covers 169 kilometres from Oughterard to Tipperary.

Full Results
1David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly3:49:50
2Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:00:01
3Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
4Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:00:04
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:00:17
6Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
7Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
8Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
9Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
10Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
11Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
12David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
13Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
14Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo
15Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo
16Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
17Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
18Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
19Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
20John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
21Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
22Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
23Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
24Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales
25Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
26Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
27Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
28Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
29Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
30Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
31John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
32Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales
33Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
34Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
35John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
36James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
37Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
38Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
39Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
40Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
41Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
42Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
43Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
44Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
45Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
46Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
47Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche0:00:28
48Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports0:02:33
49Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:02:35
50Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
51Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
52Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
53Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand
54Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
55Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
56Matthew Rowe (GBr) Wales
57Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
58Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
59Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
60Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand0:02:44
61Peter McDonald (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
62Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:05:25
63Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
64Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
65Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
66Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development
67Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
68Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX
69Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
70John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:05:38
71Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX0:07:05
72Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
73Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay
74John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
75Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
76Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay
77Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
78Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
79Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
80Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
81Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development
82Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford
83Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
84Jon Mould (GBr) Wales
85Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
86Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
87Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford
88David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
89Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
90Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX
91Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
92Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
93Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
94Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
95Alan Loftus (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
96Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
97Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
98Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
99Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
100David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
101Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
102Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
103Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
104Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development
105Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
106Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
107Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
108Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
109Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
110Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX
111Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC0:07:18
112Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
113Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
114Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
115James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
116Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo
117Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
118Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development
119Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
120Gary Crory (Irl) Team PlanetX
121David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
122Stephen Halpin (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn0:10:19
123Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay0:16:46
124Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development0:21:19
125Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD0:21:55
126Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford
127Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
128Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford
129Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay0:26:48
130Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford
131Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
132Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
133Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
134Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
135Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
136Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
137Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town0:39:19
138Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
139Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
140Will Curtin (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
141Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
142Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
143Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
144Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD0:39:21
145Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD0:39:52
146Thomas Scully (NZl) New Zealand0:00:17
DNFLuis Mas Bonet (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon
DNSLuca Barla (Ita) Japan - Nippo
DNSDiego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon
DNSRaul Santamarta V (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon
DNSVincente Grau Jorda (Spa) VMC Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon
DNSIvan Meloro Coco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon
DNSCurtis Staples (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports

Mountain 1 - Gowlaun (Cat. 2)
1David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly10pts
2Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised8
3Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro6
4Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised4
5Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team3
6John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey1

Mountain 2 - Tir na Cille (Cat. 2)
1David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly10pts
2Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised8
3Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised6
4Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro4
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie3
6Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp1

International teams
1Britain Sigmasport Specialised11:29:52
2Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:00:12
3Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro0:00:13
4Germany Thuringer Energie0:00:29
5Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
6Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
7Australia Drapac Porsche
8Wales
9New Zealand
10Ireland Subway National Team0:02:47
11Japan - Nippo0:07:30
12Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:14:05
13USA Inside-Out Sports0:16:21
14Team PlanetX0:19:13
15Ireland Development

County teams
1Tipperary Dan Morrissey11:30:21
2Dublin Eurocycles0:04:36
3Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie0:06:54
4Limerick BDO Get BACk0:09:06
5Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn0:13:36
6Kildare Murphy Surveys
7Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin0:14:14
8Meath Martin Donnelly0:15:54
9Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:17:04
10Kildare Newbridge0:20:24
11An Dún Newry Whs. CC0:20:37
12Galway Bay0:30:05
13Wexford0:35:14
14Dublin UCD
15Cork Kanturk Town1:32:04

General classification after stage 3
1Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp7:18:19
2Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:00:07
3Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:00:11
4Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo0:00:12
5David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
6Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:00:16
7Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
8Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
9David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:01:45
10Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:01:46
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:02:02
12Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
13Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
14John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
15Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
16Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
17Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
18Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
19Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
20Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:02:07
21Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:02:58
22Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
23Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
24Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro0:03:37
25Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo0:03:41
26Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro0:03:53
27Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales
28Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
29Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
30Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales
31Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
32Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
33Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
34John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
35James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
36Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
37Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
38Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
39Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
40Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
41Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly0:06:03
42Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:06:07
43Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:06:11
44Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
45Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
46Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
47Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand
48Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
49Peter McDonald (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche0:06:20
50Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche0:08:26
51Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:09:01
52Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
53Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX
54John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:09:14
55Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:09:23
56Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro0:09:59
57Jon Mould (GBr) Wales0:10:28
58Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development0:10:41
59Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
60Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
61Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
62Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo0:10:54
63James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
64Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
65David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
66Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:11:14
67Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey0:11:22
68Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
69Thomas Scully (NZl) New Zealand0:11:30
70Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development0:13:23
71Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports0:13:38
72Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie0:13:40
73Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand0:13:57
74John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys0:14:47
75Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:15:03
76Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX
77David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
78Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
79Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX
80Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:15:17
81Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin0:16:30
82Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:16:36
83Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay0:18:10
84Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
85Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
86Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay
87David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
88Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
89Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
90Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
91Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
92Gary Crory (Irl) Team PlanetX0:18:31
93Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team0:20:21
94Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
95Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys0:21:35
96Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
97Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
98Matthew Rowe (GBr) Wales0:22:39
99Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
100Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team0:25:29
101John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports0:26:25
102Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
103Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX0:27:09
104Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
105Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
106Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford
107Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
108Alan Loftus (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
109Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development
110Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
111Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:27:22
112Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development
113Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
114Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
115Stephen Halpin (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn0:30:23
116Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay0:31:16
117Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey0:33:11
118Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin0:34:40
119Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford
120Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
121Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
122Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
123Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
124Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC0:34:51
125Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford0:37:53
126Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports0:41:18
127Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development0:41:23
128Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD0:41:59
129Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford
130Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford
131Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC0:42:55
132Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay0:46:52
133Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
134Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
135Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX
136Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
137Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:49:30
138Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC0:53:49
139Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town0:54:23
140Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:59:23
141Will Curtin (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
142Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town1:06:54
143Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
144Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
145Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD1:06:56
146Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD1:07:27

Points classification
1Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp23pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie18
3David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly15
4Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly14
5Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo14
6Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie14
7Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised14
8David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche13
9Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro13
10Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta12
11Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised12
12Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro10
13Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta10
14Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn9
15Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised8
16Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team7
17Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche6
18Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back6
19Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly5
20Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis4
21Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales3
22Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche2
23Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo2
24John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro1

Mountains classification
1David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly20pts
2Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised16
3Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp15
4David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche13
5Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro10
6Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised10
7Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised7
8Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro6
9Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie3
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie3
11Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team3
12Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta2
13Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly1
14John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey1

U23 classification
1Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly7:18:26
2Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:00:09
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:01:55
4Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
5Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly

County rider classification
1Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn7:21:17
2Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey0:00:55
3John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
4Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
5Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey

International teams classification
1Belgium An Post Sean Kelly21:59:00
2Australia Drapac Porsche0:00:17
3Germany Thuringer Energie0:00:22
4Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro0:00:57
5Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:01:13
6Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:01:39
7Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:03:04
8Wales0:05:32
9Ireland Subway National Team0:08:03
10Japan - Nippo0:08:57
11New Zealand0:15:05
12Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:17:50
13Team PlanetX0:35:04
14Ireland Development0:47:10
15USA Inside-Out Sports0:57:35

County teams classification
1Tipperary Dan Morrissey22:06:36
2Dublin Eurocycles0:04:32
3Limerick BDO Get BACk0:13:28
4Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie0:21:52
5Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:24:39
6Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn0:27:39
7Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin0:29:12
8Kildare Murphy Surveys0:39:46
9An Dún Newry Whs. CC0:42:25
10Meath Martin Donnelly0:47:58
11Kildare Newbridge0:48:43
12Galway Bay0:55:57
13Dublin UCD1:06:40
14Wexford1:15:39
15Cork Kanturk Town2:28:59

