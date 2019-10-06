Trending

Maghalie Rochette wins elite women's FayetteCross

Mani and Honsinger round out podium

Image 1 of 8

Maghalie Rochette (Specialized X Feedback Sports) had plenty of time to celebrate her win with the fans

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com )
Image 2 of 8

Caroline Mani (Pactimo / Colorado Proud) took the hole shot

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com )
Image 3 of 8

Maghalie Rochette (Specialized X Feedback Sports)

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com )
Image 4 of 8

Clara Honsinger (USA Cycling National Team) rode a solid race to finish third

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com )
Image 5 of 8

Maghalie Rochette (Specialized X Feedback Sports) leads Ruby West (Pivot Maxxis p/b Stand NoTubes) and Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) on lap one

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com )
Image 6 of 8

Caroline Mani (Pactimo / Colorado Proud) getting some air time

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com )
Image 7 of 8

Bridget Tooley (Easton Giant p/b Transitions) was the only woman to bunny hop the barriers

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com )
Image 8 of 8

Maghalie Rochette (Specialized X Feedback Sports) wasted no time getting to the front on lap one

(Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com )

Maghalie Rochette (Specialized X Feedback Sports) won on day 1 of FayetteCross, going solo to tak victory by 22 seconds in a commanding fashion.

Caroline Mani (Pactimo-Colorado Proud) took second after six laps of racing, while Clara Honsinger (USA Cycling National Team) rounded out the podium, 37 seconds down on Rochette.

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maghalie Rochette (Can) 0:46:18
2Caroline Mani (Fra) 0:00:22
3Clara Honsinger (USA) 0:00:37
4Crystal Anthony (USA) 0:00:53
5Raylyn Nuss (USA) 0:00:58
6Ruby West (Can) 0:01:43
7Sunny Gilbert (USA) 0:02:01
8Katerina Nash (Cze) 0:02:15
9Jennifer Jackson (Can) Easton - Giant p / b Transitions Lifecare 0:02:49
10Emily Werner (USA) 0:03:04
11Natalie Smith (USA) 0:03:33
12Sarah Sturm (USA) 0:03:35
13Susan Livingston (USA) 0:03:41
14Amanda Nauman (USA) 0:03:48
15Beth Ann Orton (USA) 0:03:54
16Bridget Tooley (USA) 0:03:57
17Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) 0:04:10
18Anna Megale (USA) 0:04:53
19Leslie Ethridge (USA) 0:04:56
20Megan Barr (USA) 0:04:58
21Rebecca Gross (USA) 0:05:03
22Molly Clark-oien (USA) 0:06:04
23Aubrey Drummond (USA) 0:07:01
24Courtney Tanner (USA) -1 Lap
25Danielle Larson (USA) -1 Lap
26Lizzy Gunsalus (USA) -1 Lap
27Abigail Yates (USA) -1 Lap
28Emma Maaranen (USA) -1 Lap
29Rachel Geiter (USA) -1 Lap
30Marilyn Rayner (USA) -2 Laps
31Carol Seipp (USA) -2 Laps
32Nikki Peterson (USA) -3 Laps
DNFJennifer Malik (USA)
DNSTurner Ramsay (USA)

