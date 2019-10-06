Maghalie Rochette wins elite women's FayetteCross
Mani and Honsinger round out podium
Elite Women: Fayetteville - Fayetteville
Maghalie Rochette (Specialized X Feedback Sports) won on day 1 of FayetteCross, going solo to tak victory by 22 seconds in a commanding fashion.
Caroline Mani (Pactimo-Colorado Proud) took second after six laps of racing, while Clara Honsinger (USA Cycling National Team) rounded out the podium, 37 seconds down on Rochette.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|0:46:18
|2
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:00:22
|3
|Clara Honsinger (USA)
|0:00:37
|4
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|0:00:53
|5
|Raylyn Nuss (USA)
|0:00:58
|6
|Ruby West (Can)
|0:01:43
|7
|Sunny Gilbert (USA)
|0:02:01
|8
|Katerina Nash (Cze)
|0:02:15
|9
|Jennifer Jackson (Can) Easton - Giant p / b Transitions Lifecare
|0:02:49
|10
|Emily Werner (USA)
|0:03:04
|11
|Natalie Smith (USA)
|0:03:33
|12
|Sarah Sturm (USA)
|0:03:35
|13
|Susan Livingston (USA)
|0:03:41
|14
|Amanda Nauman (USA)
|0:03:48
|15
|Beth Ann Orton (USA)
|0:03:54
|16
|Bridget Tooley (USA)
|0:03:57
|17
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|0:04:10
|18
|Anna Megale (USA)
|0:04:53
|19
|Leslie Ethridge (USA)
|0:04:56
|20
|Megan Barr (USA)
|0:04:58
|21
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:05:03
|22
|Molly Clark-oien (USA)
|0:06:04
|23
|Aubrey Drummond (USA)
|0:07:01
|24
|Courtney Tanner (USA)
|-1 Lap
|25
|Danielle Larson (USA)
|-1 Lap
|26
|Lizzy Gunsalus (USA)
|-1 Lap
|27
|Abigail Yates (USA)
|-1 Lap
|28
|Emma Maaranen (USA)
|-1 Lap
|29
|Rachel Geiter (USA)
|-1 Lap
|30
|Marilyn Rayner (USA)
|-2 Laps
|31
|Carol Seipp (USA)
|-2 Laps
|32
|Nikki Peterson (USA)
|-3 Laps
|DNF
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|DNS
|Turner Ramsay (USA)
