Maghalie Rochette wins elite women's FayetteCross

Image 1 of 8 Maghalie Rochette (Specialized X Feedback Sports) had plenty of time to celebrate her win with the fans (Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com ) Image 2 of 8 Caroline Mani (Pactimo / Colorado Proud) took the hole shot (Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com ) Image 3 of 8 Maghalie Rochette (Specialized X Feedback Sports) (Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com ) Image 4 of 8 Clara Honsinger (USA Cycling National Team) rode a solid race to finish third (Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com ) Image 5 of 8 Maghalie Rochette (Specialized X Feedback Sports) leads Ruby West (Pivot Maxxis p/b Stand NoTubes) and Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) on lap one (Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com ) Image 6 of 8 Caroline Mani (Pactimo / Colorado Proud) getting some air time (Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com ) Image 7 of 8 Bridget Tooley (Easton Giant p/b Transitions) was the only woman to bunny hop the barriers (Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com ) Image 8 of 8 Maghalie Rochette (Specialized X Feedback Sports) wasted no time getting to the front on lap one (Image credit: Rob Karman / picturesbyrob.com )

Maghalie Rochette (Specialized X Feedback Sports) won on day 1 of FayetteCross, going solo to tak victory by 22 seconds in a commanding fashion.

Caroline Mani (Pactimo-Colorado Proud) took second after six laps of racing, while Clara Honsinger (USA Cycling National Team) rounded out the podium, 37 seconds down on Rochette.