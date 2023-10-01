Arnaud De Lie wins Famenne Ardenne Classic on one leg
Belgian triumphs despite pulling foot out in the sprint
Arnaud De Lie has been the man of the moment in recent weeks and the Lotto-Dstny man burnished his reputation still further with a remarkable victory at the Famenne Ardenne Classic, where he was forced to pedal with one leg in the final metres after pulling his foot out in the sprint to the line.
The Belgian's ferocious acceleration as per his habit, had seen him open a decisive lead in the uphill sprint, but he risked losing the race when his right foot came out of its pedal in the final 50 metres.
De Lie was unable to put his foot back in – it later emerged he had broken a cleat – but it scarcely mattered. Undeterred, he simply kept on pedalling with one leg and threw his bike towards the line to come home a whisker ahead of the fast-closing Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck).
Florian Senechal (Soudal-QuickStep) took third ahead of European champion Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma). On Sunday’s evidence, one wonders how that title race might have played out had Belgium deployed Wout van Aert to work for De Lie in the finale rather than the other way around.
No matter, this was the latest exhibition from the coming man of Belgian cycling as he notched up his tenth victory of the season in a manner that was both familiar and novel. When De Lie made his late charge for the line in the final 200 metres, his hands were on the hoods, in defiance of the coaching manuals, just as they were when he scored his first WorldTour win at the Grand Prix de Montréal last month.
His strength here was such that not even a broken cleat could deny him victory on home terrain. Whatever the circumstances, the 21-year-old seems able to find a way to win.
“I think I would have won quite easily without that, but I think I broke my cleat in the sprint,” De Lie said afterwards. “My chain came off too, so I was trying to get it back on and I think I managed it in the last ten metres so that’s how I won.
“It’s really good to win on home roads. I wasn’t far off last year. This year I’ve won and against a strong field too. I stayed calm in the finale. There was a headwind and I wanted to leave it late to launch my sprint, like in Québec.”
