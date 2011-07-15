Paillot claims U23 men's championship
Ratto wins Junior women's title on home soil
U23 Men, Junior Women Time Trial: Offida -
|1
|Yoann Paillot (France)
|0:33:29.43
|2
|Bob Jungels (Luxembourg)
|0:00:09.66
|3
|Stake Laengen Vegard (Norway)
|0:00:11.18
|4
|Jakub Novak (Czech Republic)
|0:00:30.97
|5
|Michel Koch (Germany)
|0:00:31.14
|6
|Johan Lebon (France)
|0:00:40.39
|7
|Kevin De Jonghe (Belgium)
|0:00:53.16
|8
|Rudy Molard (France)
|0:00:57.36
|9
|Massimo Coledan (Italy)
|0:01:05.87
|10
|Artur Ershov (Russian Federation)
|0:01:07.34
|11
|Andreas Hofer (Austria)
|0:01:11.34
|12
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spain)
|0:01:14.44
|13
|Vismantas Molkevilius (Lithuania)
|0:01:15.48
|14
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Belarus)
|0:01:22.40
|15
|Luke Rowe (Great Britain)
|0:01:28.09
|16
|Andzs Flaksis (Latvia)
|0:01:30.16
|17
|Josè Goncalves (Portugal)
|0:01:32.41
|18
|Siarhei Novikau (Belarus)
|0:01:36.36
|19
|Mattia Cattaneo (Italy)
|0:01:38.73
|20
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden)
|0:01:39.21
|21
|Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)
|0:01:39.44
|22
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Belgium)
|0:01:41.00
|23
|Kevin Predatsch (Germany)
|0:01:50.10
|24
|Gabor Fejes (Hungary)
|0:01:50.11
|25
|Lorenzo Rossi (Switzerland)
|0:01:52.75
|26
|Zhupa Eugert (Albania)
|0:01:53.19
|27
|Andris Vosekalns (Latvia)
|0:01:54.21
|28
|Jasper Hamelink (Netherlands)
|0:01:56.92
|29
|Jan Polanc (Slovenia)
|0:01:57.05
|30
|Neofytos Sakellaridis M. (Greece)
|0:01:58.52
|31
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukraine)
|0:01:59.44
|32
|Ilia Koshevoy (Belarus)
|0:02:01.93
|33
|Sean Downey (Ireland)
|0:02:03.26
|34
|Peter Koning (Netherlands)
|0:02:04.67
|35
|Petr Vakoc (Czech Republic)
|0:02:05.60
|36
|Maxim Pokidov (Russian Federation)
|0:02:08.35
|37
|Rafael Reis (Portugal)
|0:02:18.40
|38
|Luka Grubic (Croatia)
|0:02:19.67
|39
|Tom Thill (Luxembourg)
|0:02:23.33
|40
|Felix English (Ireland)
|0:02:29.64
|41
|Joe Perrett (Great Britain)
|0:02:42.85
|42
|Johann Schwabik (Slovakia)
|0:02:44.50
|43
|Indulis Bekmanis (Latvia)
|0:02:46.36
|44
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukraine)
|0:02:51.89
|45
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)
|0:03:00.42
|46
|Tukasz Wisniowski (Poland)
|0:03:11.34
|47
|Conor Dunne (Ireland)
|0:03:12.41
|48
|Pawel Brylowski (Poland)
|0:03:24.98
|49
|Borislav Ivanov (Bulgaria)
|0:03:36.10
|50
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bulgaria)
|0:03:49.71
|51
|Sefa Ylber (Albania)
|0:03:53.20
|52
|Lukas Postlberger (Austria)
|0:04:07.13
|53
|Darius Dzervus (Lithuania)
|0:04:09.78
|54
|Mark Dzamastagic (Slovenia)
|0:04:10.28
|55
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Greece)
|0:05:31.33
|DNS
|Mikael Myllymžki (Finland)
|1
|Rossella Ratto (Italy)
|0:21:45.89
|2
|Mathilde Favre (France)
|0:00:11.64
|3
|Svetlana Kashirina (Russian Federation)
|0:00:15.52
|4
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
|0:00:29.76
|5
|Alexandra Chekina (Russian Federation)
|0:00:31.88
|6
|Hannah Barnes (Great Britain)
|0:00:46.21
|7
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|0:00:51.85
|8
|Ksenia Dobrynina (Russian Federation)
|0:00:55.18
|9
|Silvija Latozaite (Lithuania)
|0:01:26.39
|10
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland)
|0:01:29.32
|11
|Lija Laizane (Latvia)
|0:01:29.70
|12
|Marlene Wintgens (Belgium)
|0:01:31.84
|13
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Belgium)
|0:01:32.31
|14
|Fleur Faure (France)
|0:01:32.33
|15
|Stella Riverditi (Italy)
|0:01:38.40
|16
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spain)
|0:01:39.01
|17
|Alexandra Nessmar (Sweden)
|0:01:39.97
|18
|Yana Tiganova (Ukraine)
|0:02:08.04
|19
|Karolina Jurczak (Poland)
|0:02:10.97
|20
|Urska Kalan (Slovenia)
|0:02:32.70
|21
|Egle Poskaite (Lithuania)
|0:02:39.77
|22
|Marina Shmayankova (Belarus)
|0:03:12.67
|23
|Ciara Mulholland (Ireland)
|0:03:40.26
|24
|Olga Shekel (Ukraine)
|0:10:05.92
|DNF
|Jenny Rissveds (Sweden)
