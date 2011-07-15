Trending

Image 1 of 4

Frenchman Yoann Paillot claimed the European U23 time trial championship.

(Image credit: SCA Offida)
Image 2 of 4

Rossella Ratto (Italy) en route to victory in the Junior women's time trial.

(Image credit: SCA Offida)
Image 3 of 4

Junior women's time trial podium (l-r): Mathilde Favre (France), Rossella Ratto (Italy) and Svetlana Kashirina (Russian Federation)

(Image credit: SCA Offida)
Image 4 of 4

Podium for U23 men's European time trial championship (l-r): Bob Jungels (Luxembourg), Yoann Paillot (France) and Stake Laengen Vegard (Norway).

(Image credit: SCA Offida)

U23 men - 25km
1Yoann Paillot (France)0:33:29.43
2Bob Jungels (Luxembourg)0:00:09.66
3Stake Laengen Vegard (Norway)0:00:11.18
4Jakub Novak (Czech Republic)0:00:30.97
5Michel Koch (Germany)0:00:31.14
6Johan Lebon (France)0:00:40.39
7Kevin De Jonghe (Belgium)0:00:53.16
8Rudy Molard (France)0:00:57.36
9Massimo Coledan (Italy)0:01:05.87
10Artur Ershov (Russian Federation)0:01:07.34
11Andreas Hofer (Austria)0:01:11.34
12Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spain)0:01:14.44
13Vismantas Molkevilius (Lithuania)0:01:15.48
14Andrei Krasilnikau (Belarus)0:01:22.40
15Luke Rowe (Great Britain)0:01:28.09
16Andzs Flaksis (Latvia)0:01:30.16
17Josè Goncalves (Portugal)0:01:32.41
18Siarhei Novikau (Belarus)0:01:36.36
19Mattia Cattaneo (Italy)0:01:38.73
20Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden)0:01:39.21
21Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)0:01:39.44
22Arthur Vanoverberghe (Belgium)0:01:41.00
23Kevin Predatsch (Germany)0:01:50.10
24Gabor Fejes (Hungary)0:01:50.11
25Lorenzo Rossi (Switzerland)0:01:52.75
26Zhupa Eugert (Albania)0:01:53.19
27Andris Vosekalns (Latvia)0:01:54.21
28Jasper Hamelink (Netherlands)0:01:56.92
29Jan Polanc (Slovenia)0:01:57.05
30Neofytos Sakellaridis M. (Greece)0:01:58.52
31Artem Topchanyuk (Ukraine)0:01:59.44
32Ilia Koshevoy (Belarus)0:02:01.93
33Sean Downey (Ireland)0:02:03.26
34Peter Koning (Netherlands)0:02:04.67
35Petr Vakoc (Czech Republic)0:02:05.60
36Maxim Pokidov (Russian Federation)0:02:08.35
37Rafael Reis (Portugal)0:02:18.40
38Luka Grubic (Croatia)0:02:19.67
39Tom Thill (Luxembourg)0:02:23.33
40Felix English (Ireland)0:02:29.64
41Joe Perrett (Great Britain)0:02:42.85
42Johann Schwabik (Slovakia)0:02:44.50
43Indulis Bekmanis (Latvia)0:02:46.36
44Maksym Vasilyev (Ukraine)0:02:51.89
45Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)0:03:00.42
46Tukasz Wisniowski (Poland)0:03:11.34
47Conor Dunne (Ireland)0:03:12.41
48Pawel Brylowski (Poland)0:03:24.98
49Borislav Ivanov (Bulgaria)0:03:36.10
50Yovcho Yovchev (Bulgaria)0:03:49.71
51Sefa Ylber (Albania)0:03:53.20
52Lukas Postlberger (Austria)0:04:07.13
53Darius Dzervus (Lithuania)0:04:09.78
54Mark Dzamastagic (Slovenia)0:04:10.28
55Charalampos Kastrantas (Greece)0:05:31.33
DNSMikael Myllymžki (Finland)

Junior women - 15.1km
1Rossella Ratto (Italy)0:21:45.89
2Mathilde Favre (France)0:00:11.64
3Svetlana Kashirina (Russian Federation)0:00:15.52
4Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)0:00:29.76
5Alexandra Chekina (Russian Federation)0:00:31.88
6Hannah Barnes (Great Britain)0:00:46.21
7Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)0:00:51.85
8Ksenia Dobrynina (Russian Federation)0:00:55.18
9Silvija Latozaite (Lithuania)0:01:26.39
10Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland)0:01:29.32
11Lija Laizane (Latvia)0:01:29.70
12Marlene Wintgens (Belgium)0:01:31.84
13Steffy Van Den Haute (Belgium)0:01:32.31
14Fleur Faure (France)0:01:32.33
15Stella Riverditi (Italy)0:01:38.40
16Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spain)0:01:39.01
17Alexandra Nessmar (Sweden)0:01:39.97
18Yana Tiganova (Ukraine)0:02:08.04
19Karolina Jurczak (Poland)0:02:10.97
20Urska Kalan (Slovenia)0:02:32.70
21Egle Poskaite (Lithuania)0:02:39.77
22Marina Shmayankova (Belarus)0:03:12.67
23Ciara Mulholland (Ireland)0:03:40.26
24Olga Shekel (Ukraine)0:10:05.92
DNFJenny Rissveds (Sweden)

