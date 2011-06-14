Trending

World champion Alban Lakata picks his line

World champion Alban Lakata picks his line
(Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon)
Elite men's podium at the 2010 European marathon championships

Elite men's podium at the 2010 European marathon championships
(Image credit: Elettroveneta-Corratec )
Bubbly time

Bubbly time
(Image credit: Elettroveneta-Corratec )
The awards ceremony

The awards ceremony
(Image credit: Elettroveneta-Corratec )
The silver medallist Sally Bigham

The silver medallist Sally Bigham
(Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon)
The elite women's podium

The elite women's podium
(Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon)

Alexey Medvedev (Elettroveneta-Corratec) and Pia Sundstedt won the European marathon championships in Kleinzell, Austria, on Sunday. The men raced 100km while the women race 80km.

The Russian Medvedev won the race with a time of 4:01:45 after outsprinting Jukka Vastaranta (Milka Trek), who finished second, just four seconds later. Tim Bohme (Team Bulls) was a bit further back in third.

He leveraged his recent fitness from the AlpenTour Trophy and held off rivals.

"They tried to kill me in every way," said Medvedev. "We were a bunch of 10 riders until 30km from the finish. The most active in a combative way were Bohme and (Hannes) Genze (Merida), but I anticipated the attack on the hard hill of Pisling with 10km to go."

Current marathon world champion Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon) was eighth after having a rough day. He was absent from the lead group during the first half of the race after a mechanical problem. He was not able to pull back enough time to make the podium and finished at 1:20.

"Naturally I had set out to achieve a better result today. I am happy with my form, but still, with Trans Germany still very recently in my legs, I just couldn't do it today," said Lakata, somewhat disappointed in the finish zone.

Pia Sundstedt won the women's race in a time of 4:04:11. Sally Bigham (Topeak Ergon) was second 8:47 back while Elena Giacomuzzi finished third at 16:54.

Bigham was happy with his silver medal. "It was a rush to the first bit of singletrack. On the climb at the first feed zone, I was able to pull away from Pia. By the third feed zone, I had to let her move ahead. I was able to build my gap over third place all the same though." She described the result at the highlight of her career so far.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Medvedev (Rus)4:01:45
2Jukka Vastaranta (Fin)0:00:04
3Tim Bohme (Ger)0:00:23
4Hannes Genze (Ger)0:00:44
5Christoph Soukup (Aut)0:00:51
6Marc Trayter Alemany (Spa)0:00:59
7Urs Huber (Swi)0:01:06
8Alban Lakata (Aut)0:01:20
9Konny Looser (Swi)0:03:39
10Thomas Dietsch (Fra)0:03:49
11Karl Platt (Ger)0:05:27
12Matthias Leisling (Ger)0:06:10
13Thomas Stoll (Swi)0:08:33
14Alexandre Moos (Swi)0:08:54
15Massimo De Bertolis (Ita)0:09:52
16Bas Peters (Ned)0:10:52
17Frans Claes (Bel)0:11:10
18Marzio Deho (Ita)0:11:37
19Ramses Bekkenk (Ned)0:11:59
20Christian Schneidawind (Ger)0:12:55
21Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)0:14:12
22Jakob Nimpf (Aut)0:15:36
23Dmitry Medvedev (Rus)0:17:57
24David Schöggi (Aut)0:19:07
25Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut)0:19:25
26Jeroen Boelen (Ned)0:20:03
27Claus Crone (Den)0:21:51
28Thomas Strobl (Aut)0:22:15
29Frank Schotman (Ned)0:23:22
30Allan Bachmann (Den)0:24:37
31Michael Schuchardt (Ger)0:24:41
32Axel Bult (Ned)0:26:07
33Manuel Pliem (Aut)0:26:09
34Uwe Hardter (Ger)0:29:41
35Roland Golderer (Ger)0:30:51
36Thomas Bundgaard (Den)0:32:45
37Heinz Zörweg (Aut)0:33:04
38Irjan Luttenberg (Ned)0:33:24
39Bartosz Janowski (Pol)0:34:45
40Martin Kellermann (Aut)0:35:18
41Johannes Holas (Aut)0:36:42
42Bram Rood (Ned)0:38:22
43Ewald Robeischl (Aut)0:41:25
44Florian Kremmaier (Aut)0:43:29
45Friedrich Hofmann (Ger)0:43:45
46Valentin Fiderer (Ger)0:46:41
47Frederick Thoni (Aut)0:49:10
48Gerhard Kaufmann (Aut)0:49:23
49Christopher Schwab (Aut)0:53:05
50Sebastian Lachmayr (Aut)0:54:03
51Rudolf Berger (Aut)0:56:09
52Simon Seehofer (Aut)0:59:32
53Tobias Six (Ger)1:01:55
54Erich Baumgartner (Aut)1:07:11
55Martin Foger (Aut)1:07:36
56Franz Pfeffer (Aut)1:07:43
57Thomas Widhalm (Aut)1:08:55
58Leopold Heigl (Aut)1:09:42
59Andreas Hartmann (Ger)1:19:21
60Stephan Hochmüller (Aut)1:26:54
61David Rauch (Aut)2:09:24
DNFLukas Buchli (Swi)
DNFMarkus Loisl (Aut)
DNFRoman Rametsteiner (Aut)
DNFWolfgang Mayer (Ger)
DNFBranko Grah (Aut)
DNFAndreas Kugler (Swi)
DNFTim Höme (Ger)
DNFChristian Kreuchler (Ger)
DNFChristoph Hochmüller (Aut)
DNFDaniel Federspiel (Aut)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pia Sundstedt (Fin)4:04:11
2Sally Bigham (GBr)0:04:35
3Elena Giacomuzzi (Ita)0:12:42
4Jane Nussli (GBr)0:15:03
5Milena Landtwing (Swi)0:16:10
6Laura Turpijn (Ned)0:21:03
7Birgit Söllner (Ger)0:22:14
8Nina Gaessler (Ger)0:23:32
9Annette Griner (Ger)0:31:51
10Inbar Ronen (Isr)0:35:07
11Verena Krenslehner (Aut)0:35:59
12Martina Miessgang (Aut)0:48:23
13Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)0:49:16
14Elisabeth Unterbuchschachner (Aut)0:50:01
15Theresia Kellermayr (Aut)0:58:43
16Christina Verhas (Aut)1:05:30
17Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)1:09:14
18Jasmin Erhardt (Ger)1:19:24
19Sonja Brodbeck (Ger)1:29:11

