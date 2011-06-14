Image 1 of 6 World champion Alban Lakata picks his line (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon) Image 2 of 6 Elite men's podium at the 2010 European marathon championships (Image credit: Elettroveneta-Corratec ) Image 3 of 6 Bubbly time (Image credit: Elettroveneta-Corratec ) Image 4 of 6 The awards ceremony (Image credit: Elettroveneta-Corratec ) Image 5 of 6 The silver medallist Sally Bigham (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon) Image 6 of 6 The elite women's podium (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon)

Alexey Medvedev (Elettroveneta-Corratec) and Pia Sundstedt won the European marathon championships in Kleinzell, Austria, on Sunday. The men raced 100km while the women race 80km.

The Russian Medvedev won the race with a time of 4:01:45 after outsprinting Jukka Vastaranta (Milka Trek), who finished second, just four seconds later. Tim Bohme (Team Bulls) was a bit further back in third.

He leveraged his recent fitness from the AlpenTour Trophy and held off rivals.

"They tried to kill me in every way," said Medvedev. "We were a bunch of 10 riders until 30km from the finish. The most active in a combative way were Bohme and (Hannes) Genze (Merida), but I anticipated the attack on the hard hill of Pisling with 10km to go."

Current marathon world champion Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon) was eighth after having a rough day. He was absent from the lead group during the first half of the race after a mechanical problem. He was not able to pull back enough time to make the podium and finished at 1:20.

"Naturally I had set out to achieve a better result today. I am happy with my form, but still, with Trans Germany still very recently in my legs, I just couldn't do it today," said Lakata, somewhat disappointed in the finish zone.

Pia Sundstedt won the women's race in a time of 4:04:11. Sally Bigham (Topeak Ergon) was second 8:47 back while Elena Giacomuzzi finished third at 16:54.

Bigham was happy with his silver medal. "It was a rush to the first bit of singletrack. On the climb at the first feed zone, I was able to pull away from Pia. By the third feed zone, I had to let her move ahead. I was able to build my gap over third place all the same though." She described the result at the highlight of her career so far.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) 4:01:45 2 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) 0:00:04 3 Tim Bohme (Ger) 0:00:23 4 Hannes Genze (Ger) 0:00:44 5 Christoph Soukup (Aut) 0:00:51 6 Marc Trayter Alemany (Spa) 0:00:59 7 Urs Huber (Swi) 0:01:06 8 Alban Lakata (Aut) 0:01:20 9 Konny Looser (Swi) 0:03:39 10 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) 0:03:49 11 Karl Platt (Ger) 0:05:27 12 Matthias Leisling (Ger) 0:06:10 13 Thomas Stoll (Swi) 0:08:33 14 Alexandre Moos (Swi) 0:08:54 15 Massimo De Bertolis (Ita) 0:09:52 16 Bas Peters (Ned) 0:10:52 17 Frans Claes (Bel) 0:11:10 18 Marzio Deho (Ita) 0:11:37 19 Ramses Bekkenk (Ned) 0:11:59 20 Christian Schneidawind (Ger) 0:12:55 21 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) 0:14:12 22 Jakob Nimpf (Aut) 0:15:36 23 Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) 0:17:57 24 David Schöggi (Aut) 0:19:07 25 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) 0:19:25 26 Jeroen Boelen (Ned) 0:20:03 27 Claus Crone (Den) 0:21:51 28 Thomas Strobl (Aut) 0:22:15 29 Frank Schotman (Ned) 0:23:22 30 Allan Bachmann (Den) 0:24:37 31 Michael Schuchardt (Ger) 0:24:41 32 Axel Bult (Ned) 0:26:07 33 Manuel Pliem (Aut) 0:26:09 34 Uwe Hardter (Ger) 0:29:41 35 Roland Golderer (Ger) 0:30:51 36 Thomas Bundgaard (Den) 0:32:45 37 Heinz Zörweg (Aut) 0:33:04 38 Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) 0:33:24 39 Bartosz Janowski (Pol) 0:34:45 40 Martin Kellermann (Aut) 0:35:18 41 Johannes Holas (Aut) 0:36:42 42 Bram Rood (Ned) 0:38:22 43 Ewald Robeischl (Aut) 0:41:25 44 Florian Kremmaier (Aut) 0:43:29 45 Friedrich Hofmann (Ger) 0:43:45 46 Valentin Fiderer (Ger) 0:46:41 47 Frederick Thoni (Aut) 0:49:10 48 Gerhard Kaufmann (Aut) 0:49:23 49 Christopher Schwab (Aut) 0:53:05 50 Sebastian Lachmayr (Aut) 0:54:03 51 Rudolf Berger (Aut) 0:56:09 52 Simon Seehofer (Aut) 0:59:32 53 Tobias Six (Ger) 1:01:55 54 Erich Baumgartner (Aut) 1:07:11 55 Martin Foger (Aut) 1:07:36 56 Franz Pfeffer (Aut) 1:07:43 57 Thomas Widhalm (Aut) 1:08:55 58 Leopold Heigl (Aut) 1:09:42 59 Andreas Hartmann (Ger) 1:19:21 60 Stephan Hochmüller (Aut) 1:26:54 61 David Rauch (Aut) 2:09:24 DNF Lukas Buchli (Swi) DNF Markus Loisl (Aut) DNF Roman Rametsteiner (Aut) DNF Wolfgang Mayer (Ger) DNF Branko Grah (Aut) DNF Andreas Kugler (Swi) DNF Tim Höme (Ger) DNF Christian Kreuchler (Ger) DNF Christoph Hochmüller (Aut) DNF Daniel Federspiel (Aut)