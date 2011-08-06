Trending

Kerschbaumer captures U23 men's gold

Moorlag, Litscher round out top three

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy) celebrates his victory in the U23 men's European Cross Country Championship.

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy) celebrates his victory in the U23 men's European Cross Country Championship.
(Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

Full Results
1Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy)1:20:26
2Henk Jaap Moorlag (Netherlands)0:00:34
3Thomas Litscher (Switzerland)0:00:50
4Matthias Stirnemann (Switzerland)0:01:07
5Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic)0:01:56
6Sebastien Carabin (Belgium)0:02:14
7Jeff Luyten (Belgium)0:02:20
8Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Germany)0:02:37
9Fabien Canal (France)0:02:58
10Julian Schelb (Germany)0:03:16
11Pavel Priadein (Russian Federation)0:03:19
12Ivan Smirnov (Russian Federation)0:03:21
13Jordan Sarrou (France)0:03:25
14Marcel Fleschhut (Germany)0:03:48
15Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)0:04:01
16Timofei Ivanov (Russian Federation)0:04:12
17Dmytro Titarenko (Ukraine)0:04:16
18Daniele Braidot (Italy)0:04:23
19Daniel Geismayr (Austria)0:04:30
20Reto Indergand (Switzerland)0:04:36
21Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)0:04:42
22Nicholas Pettina (Italy)0:04:58
23Olof Jonsson (Sweden)0:05:19
24Marco Minnaard (Netherlands)0:05:30
25Andy Eyring (Germany)0:05:41
26Marek Konwa (Poland)0:05:50
27Jakub Magnusek (Czech Republic)0:05:59
28Matej Nepustil (Czech Republic)0:06:29
29Sascha Bleher (Germany)0:06:49
30Daniel Eymann (Switzerland)0:07:01
31Cristofer Bosque (Spain)0:07:18
32Diego Rosa (Italy)0:07:30
33Piotr Brzozka (Poland)0:07:39
34Shlomi Haimy (Israel)0:07:42
35Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)0:07:43
36Jérémy Huguenin (Switzerland)0:07:53
37Matis Preimanis (Latvia)0:08:01
38Ole Hem (Norway)0:08:02
39Marek Rauchfuss (Czech Republic)0:08:16
40Marc Metzler (Switzerland)0:08:32
41Benjamin Buchi (Switzerland)0:08:49
42Kornel Osicki (Poland)0:09:00
43Pavel Skalicky (Czech Republic)0:09:11
44Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Portugal)0:09:20
45Tomáš Barták (Czech Republic)0:09:30
46Rafal Fijalkowski (Poland)0:09:45
47Ruben Scheire (Belgium)0:10:16
48Filip Turk (Croatia)0:10:36
49Anatoliy Gavrilov (Russian Federation)0:10:58
50Dimitrios Antoniadis (Greece)
51Anton Liyubuy (Ukraine)
52Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Portugal)
53Henrik Kippernes (Norway)
54Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spain)
55Urban Ferencak (Slovenia)
56Maciej Dombrowski (Poland)
57Markus Bauer (Germany)
58Tomáš Kubek (Slovakia)
59Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukraine)
60Samuel Halme (Finland)
61Piotr Kurczab (Poland)
62Perttu Pärssinen (Finland)
63Attila Bela (Hungary)
64Tomas Suchar (Slovakia)
65Matej Skuzin (Croatia)
66Ernests Benhens (Latvia)
67Michal Straka (Slovakia)
68Martin Slotta (Slovakia)

Latest on Cyclingnews