Kerschbaumer captures U23 men's gold
Moorlag, Litscher round out top three
|1
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy)
|1:20:26
|2
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Netherlands)
|0:00:34
|3
|Thomas Litscher (Switzerland)
|0:00:50
|4
|Matthias Stirnemann (Switzerland)
|0:01:07
|5
|Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic)
|0:01:56
|6
|Sebastien Carabin (Belgium)
|0:02:14
|7
|Jeff Luyten (Belgium)
|0:02:20
|8
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Germany)
|0:02:37
|9
|Fabien Canal (France)
|0:02:58
|10
|Julian Schelb (Germany)
|0:03:16
|11
|Pavel Priadein (Russian Federation)
|0:03:19
|12
|Ivan Smirnov (Russian Federation)
|0:03:21
|13
|Jordan Sarrou (France)
|0:03:25
|14
|Marcel Fleschhut (Germany)
|0:03:48
|15
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|0:04:01
|16
|Timofei Ivanov (Russian Federation)
|0:04:12
|17
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukraine)
|0:04:16
|18
|Daniele Braidot (Italy)
|0:04:23
|19
|Daniel Geismayr (Austria)
|0:04:30
|20
|Reto Indergand (Switzerland)
|0:04:36
|21
|Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)
|0:04:42
|22
|Nicholas Pettina (Italy)
|0:04:58
|23
|Olof Jonsson (Sweden)
|0:05:19
|24
|Marco Minnaard (Netherlands)
|0:05:30
|25
|Andy Eyring (Germany)
|0:05:41
|26
|Marek Konwa (Poland)
|0:05:50
|27
|Jakub Magnusek (Czech Republic)
|0:05:59
|28
|Matej Nepustil (Czech Republic)
|0:06:29
|29
|Sascha Bleher (Germany)
|0:06:49
|30
|Daniel Eymann (Switzerland)
|0:07:01
|31
|Cristofer Bosque (Spain)
|0:07:18
|32
|Diego Rosa (Italy)
|0:07:30
|33
|Piotr Brzozka (Poland)
|0:07:39
|34
|Shlomi Haimy (Israel)
|0:07:42
|35
|Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)
|0:07:43
|36
|Jérémy Huguenin (Switzerland)
|0:07:53
|37
|Matis Preimanis (Latvia)
|0:08:01
|38
|Ole Hem (Norway)
|0:08:02
|39
|Marek Rauchfuss (Czech Republic)
|0:08:16
|40
|Marc Metzler (Switzerland)
|0:08:32
|41
|Benjamin Buchi (Switzerland)
|0:08:49
|42
|Kornel Osicki (Poland)
|0:09:00
|43
|Pavel Skalicky (Czech Republic)
|0:09:11
|44
|Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Portugal)
|0:09:20
|45
|Tomáš Barták (Czech Republic)
|0:09:30
|46
|Rafal Fijalkowski (Poland)
|0:09:45
|47
|Ruben Scheire (Belgium)
|0:10:16
|48
|Filip Turk (Croatia)
|0:10:36
|49
|Anatoliy Gavrilov (Russian Federation)
|0:10:58
|50
|Dimitrios Antoniadis (Greece)
|51
|Anton Liyubuy (Ukraine)
|52
|Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Portugal)
|53
|Henrik Kippernes (Norway)
|54
|Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spain)
|55
|Urban Ferencak (Slovenia)
|56
|Maciej Dombrowski (Poland)
|57
|Markus Bauer (Germany)
|58
|Tomáš Kubek (Slovakia)
|59
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukraine)
|60
|Samuel Halme (Finland)
|61
|Piotr Kurczab (Poland)
|62
|Perttu Pärssinen (Finland)
|63
|Attila Bela (Hungary)
|64
|Tomas Suchar (Slovakia)
|65
|Matej Skuzin (Croatia)
|66
|Ernests Benhens (Latvia)
|67
|Michal Straka (Slovakia)
|68
|Martin Slotta (Slovakia)
