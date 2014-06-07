Federspiel and Stirnemann win European eliminator championships
European Continental Championships get underway
Eliminator: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut)
|2
|Ralph Naef (Swi)
|3
|Fabrice Mels (Bel)
|4
|Jeroen Van Eck (Ned)
|5
|Michele Casagrande (Ita)
|6
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)
|7
|Sebastian Carstensen Fini (Den)
|8
|Simon Andreassen (Den)
|9
|Emil Lindgren (Swe)
|10
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|11
|Elia Silvestri (Ita)
|12
|Patrick Lüthi (Swi)
|13
|Martin Setterberg (Swe)
|14
|Dmitry Medvedev (Rus)
|15
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|16
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)
|17
|Borys Goral (Pol)
|18
|Krystof Bogar (Cze)
|19
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
|20
|Heiko Gutmann (Ger)
|21
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|22
|Christian Helmig (Lux)
|23
|Robin Thyrstedt (Swe)
|24
|Frantisek Lami (Svk)
|25
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|26
|Matiss Preimanis (Lat)
|27
|Miha Halzer (Slo)
|28
|Kevin Miquel (Fra)
|29
|Andrea Righettini (Ita)
|30
|Niels Rasmussen (Den)
|31
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
|32
|Sandi Bažon (Cro)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)
|2
|Linda Indergand (Swi)
|3
|Alexandra Engen (Swe)
|4
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe)
|5
|Jolanda Neff (Swi)
|6
|Anne Terpstra (Ned)
|7
|Ramona Forchini (Swi)
|8
|Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
|9
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|10
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)
|11
|Lena Putz (Ger)
|12
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|13
|Veronika Brüchle (Ger)
|14
|Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor)
|15
|Aline Seitz (Swi)
|16
|Iryna Popova (Ukr)
|17
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|18
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|19
|Jelena Eric (Srb)
|20
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)
|21
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|22
|Michaela Malarikova (Svk)
|23
|Milica Rakic (Srb)
|24
|Darya Tkacheva (Ukr)
|25
|Nina Janúšíková (Svk)
