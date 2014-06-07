Trending

Federspiel and Stirnemann win European eliminator championships

European Continental Championships get underway

Results

Elite men eliminator
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Federspiel (Aut)
2Ralph Naef (Swi)
3Fabrice Mels (Bel)
4Jeroen Van Eck (Ned)
5Michele Casagrande (Ita)
6Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)
7Sebastian Carstensen Fini (Den)
8Simon Andreassen (Den)
9Emil Lindgren (Swe)
10Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
11Elia Silvestri (Ita)
12Patrick Lüthi (Swi)
13Martin Setterberg (Swe)
14Dmitry Medvedev (Rus)
15Gregor Raggl (Aut)
16Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)
17Borys Goral (Pol)
18Krystof Bogar (Cze)
19Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
20Heiko Gutmann (Ger)
21Daniele Braidot (Ita)
22Christian Helmig (Lux)
23Robin Thyrstedt (Swe)
24Frantisek Lami (Svk)
25Luca Braidot (Ita)
26Matiss Preimanis (Lat)
27Miha Halzer (Slo)
28Kevin Miquel (Fra)
29Andrea Righettini (Ita)
30Niels Rasmussen (Den)
31Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
32Sandi Bažon (Cro)

Elite women eliminator
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)
2Linda Indergand (Swi)
3Alexandra Engen (Swe)
4Jenny Rissveds (Swe)
5Jolanda Neff (Swi)
6Anne Terpstra (Ned)
7Ramona Forchini (Swi)
8Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
9Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
10Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)
11Lena Putz (Ger)
12Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
13Veronika Brüchle (Ger)
14Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor)
15Aline Seitz (Swi)
16Iryna Popova (Ukr)
17Serena Calvetti (Ita)
18Lucie Vesela (Cze)
19Jelena Eric (Srb)
20Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)
21Maaris Meier (Est)
22Michaela Malarikova (Svk)
23Milica Rakic (Srb)
24Darya Tkacheva (Ukr)
25Nina Janúšíková (Svk)

