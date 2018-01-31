Etoile de Besseges: Sarreau wins stage 1
FDJ rider tops Boudat to claim first leader's jersey
Marc Sarreau (FDJ) won stage 1 of Étoile de Bessèges, beating Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie) and Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) in a bunch finish in Beaucaire.
Coquard’s Vital Concept team was very active through the day in helping to set up the mass finish, but the Frenchman suffered a mechanical problem on the finishing circuit. Although he managed to chase back on through the race convoy, Coquard paid for that effort in the finishing sprint, and had to settle for third place.
Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) took fourth ahead of Sean De Bie (Veranda’s Willems-Crelan), but the day belonged to the 24-year-old Sarreau, who produced a well-timed effort to fend off the challenges of Boudat and Coquard.
The opening day of the first stage race of the French calendar was marked by a three-man break featuring Michel Dieleman (Cibel-Cebon), Artiz Bagües (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) and Milan Menten (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), who escaped in the first two kilometres of racing.
In temperatures of nine degrees and beneath slate grey skies, the trio built up a maximum advantage of 3:35 before the sprinters’ teams began to keep closer tabs on their buffer.
By the final 60 kilometres, the gap had been pared down to a very manageable two minutes, and it dropped still further on the second of two ascents of the Côte de la Tour, where Menten secured a stint in the king of the mountains jersey and Bagües briefly betrayed signs of suffering before latching back on over the summit.
In the final hour of racing, Vital Concept were particularly active at the head of the peloton, determined to pilot Coquard to the nascent team’s first victory after a pair of near misses at the recent Sharjah Tour in the UAE.
Justin Mottier and Adrien Garel were especially active for Jerome Pineau’s team, and their combined efforts helped to shave the break’s lead down to 50 seconds by the time the race crossed the finish line in Beaucaire for the first time with 24 kilometres remaining.
Menten was the first of the escapees to lose touch, and he was dropped from the breakaway on the first of three laps of the finishing circuit. Coquard suffered his mechanical issue shortly afterwards and was forced to a stop at the roadside.
While Vital Concept relinquished their lead of the peloton, Cofidis, Delko and AG2R La Mondiale took up the reins to keep eating into Dieleman and Bagües’ advantage at the head of the race.
On reaching the final lap, Dieleman opted to try his luck alone and accelerated away from Bagües, but it earned him only the briefest of reprieves. AG2R La Mondiale – with the interests of both sprinter Rudy Barbier and GC leader Tony Gallopin in mind – were setting a fearsome pace, and Dieleman was reeled in with five kilometres remaining.
By that point, Coquard had managed to re-join the fray and work his way back up towards the head of the peloton. In a rapid and fraught finale, no single team was able to dictate terms at the front, and a keenly-contested bunch sprint ensued.
Sarreau has won two stage of the Tour de Poitou-Charentes in the past and performed strongly at Scheldeprijs, and he got his season off to the perfect start by producing a fine turn of speed here. He will carry the leader’s jersey into Thursday’s stage 2 from Nîmes to Générac, where the fast men will expect to have another opportunity to fight it out for stage honours.
Last year’s overall winner Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) stayed out of harm’s way in the finale and finished 11th on the stage. The Frenchman will be among the riders expected to shine as the terrain grows hillier at the weekend.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|3:46:10
|2
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|4
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|6
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|10
|Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|11
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|15
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|17
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|23
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|26
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|27
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|28
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|29
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|30
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|31
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|32
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|33
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|34
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|35
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|36
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|38
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|39
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|41
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|45
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|46
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|47
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|48
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|49
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|50
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|52
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|53
|Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|54
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|56
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|57
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|58
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|59
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|61
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|63
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|64
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|65
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|66
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|67
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|69
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|71
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|72
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|73
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|74
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|75
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|76
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|77
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|78
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|79
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|80
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|81
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|82
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|83
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|84
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ
|85
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|86
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:00
|87
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|89
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|90
|Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|91
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
|92
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|93
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|94
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:01:11
|96
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:17
|97
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:19
|98
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|99
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:01:22
|100
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|101
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ
|102
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|103
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:02:06
|104
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:10
|105
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|106
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|107
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:13
|108
|Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|109
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|110
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|111
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:37
|112
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|113
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:57
|114
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|115
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:03:18
|116
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|117
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|118
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:03:55
|119
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|120
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:04:31
|121
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:13
|122
|Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|123
|Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:10:07
|DNF
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|25
|pts
|2
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|16
|4
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|5
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|12
|6
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|7
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|8
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|9
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|7
|10
|Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|6
|11
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|12
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|13
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|2
|15
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|3:46:00
|2
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:04
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:06
|4
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:07
|5
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:00:08
|6
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:09
|7
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:10
|8
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|9
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|13
|Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|14
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|18
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|26
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|27
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|28
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|29
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|30
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|31
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|32
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|33
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|34
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|35
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|36
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|37
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|38
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|39
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|41
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|42
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|46
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|47
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|48
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|49
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|51
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|52
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|54
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|55
|Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|56
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|58
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|59
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|60
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|61
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|63
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|65
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|66
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|67
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|68
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|69
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|71
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|73
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|74
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|75
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|76
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|77
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|78
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|79
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|80
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|81
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|82
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|83
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|84
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|85
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|86
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|88
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|90
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|91
|Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|92
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
|93
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|94
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|95
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|97
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|98
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ
|99
|Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|100
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|101
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|102
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|103
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:10
|104
|Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:01:21
|105
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:27
|106
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:29
|107
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:01:32
|108
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:02:16
|109
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:20
|110
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|111
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|112
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:23
|113
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:47
|114
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:07
|115
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|116
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:03:28
|117
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|118
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|119
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:04:05
|120
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:04:41
|121
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:07:23
|122
|Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:07:43
|123
|Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:10:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|25
|pts
|2
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|16
|4
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|5
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|12
|6
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|7
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|8
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|9
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|7
|10
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|11
|Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|6
|12
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|13
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|4
|14
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|15
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|16
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|17
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|2
|18
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|pts
|2
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|8
|3
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3:46:07
|2
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:03
|3
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|6
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|12
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:01:14
|16
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:16
|17
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:03:00
|18
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|19
|Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:10:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11:18:30
|2
|Direct Energie
|3
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|4
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|Bardiani CSF
|9
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|Cibel - Cebon
|13
|FDJ
|14
|St Michel - Auber 93
|15
|Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|16
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|17
|Amore & Vita - Prodir
|18
|Euskadi Basque Country
