Etoile de Besseges: Sarreau wins stage 1

FDJ rider tops Boudat to claim first leader's jersey

Marc Sarreau on the podium

(Image credit: JF Quenet)

Marc Sarreau (FDJ) won stage 1 of Étoile de Bessèges, beating Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie) and Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) in a bunch finish in Beaucaire.

Coquard’s Vital Concept team was very active through the day in helping to set up the mass finish, but the Frenchman suffered a mechanical problem on the finishing circuit. Although he managed to chase back on through the race convoy, Coquard paid for that effort in the finishing sprint, and had to settle for third place.

Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) took fourth ahead of Sean De Bie (Veranda’s Willems-Crelan), but the day belonged to the 24-year-old Sarreau, who produced a well-timed effort to fend off the challenges of Boudat and Coquard.

The opening day of the first stage race of the French calendar was marked by a three-man break featuring Michel Dieleman (Cibel-Cebon), Artiz Bagües (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) and Milan Menten (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), who escaped in the first two kilometres of racing.

In temperatures of nine degrees and beneath slate grey skies, the trio built up a maximum advantage of 3:35 before the sprinters’ teams began to keep closer tabs on their buffer.

By the final 60 kilometres, the gap had been pared down to a very manageable two minutes, and it dropped still further on the second of two ascents of the Côte de la Tour, where Menten secured a stint in the king of the mountains jersey and Bagües briefly betrayed signs of suffering before latching back on over the summit.

In the final hour of racing, Vital Concept were particularly active at the head of the peloton, determined to pilot Coquard to the nascent team’s first victory after a pair of near misses at the recent Sharjah Tour in the UAE.

Justin Mottier and Adrien Garel were especially active for Jerome Pineau’s team, and their combined efforts helped to shave the break’s lead down to 50 seconds by the time the race crossed the finish line in Beaucaire for the first time with 24 kilometres remaining.

Menten was the first of the escapees to lose touch, and he was dropped from the breakaway on the first of three laps of the finishing circuit. Coquard suffered his mechanical issue shortly afterwards and was forced to a stop at the roadside.

While Vital Concept relinquished their lead of the peloton, Cofidis, Delko and AG2R La Mondiale took up the reins to keep eating into Dieleman and Bagües’ advantage at the head of the race.

On reaching the final lap, Dieleman opted to try his luck alone and accelerated away from Bagües, but it earned him only the briefest of reprieves. AG2R La Mondiale – with the interests of both sprinter Rudy Barbier and GC leader Tony Gallopin in mind – were setting a fearsome pace, and Dieleman was reeled in with five kilometres remaining.

By that point, Coquard had managed to re-join the fray and work his way back up towards the head of the peloton. In a rapid and fraught finale, no single team was able to dictate terms at the front, and a keenly-contested bunch sprint ensued.

Sarreau has won two stage of the Tour de Poitou-Charentes in the past and performed strongly at Scheldeprijs, and he got his season off to the perfect start by producing a fine turn of speed here. He will carry the leader’s jersey into Thursday’s stage 2 from Nîmes to Générac, where the fast men will expect to have another opportunity to fight it out for stage honours.

Last year’s overall winner Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) stayed out of harm’s way in the finale and finished 11th on the stage. The Frenchman will be among the riders expected to shine as the terrain grows hillier at the weekend.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ3:46:10
2Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
4Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
6Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
8Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
10Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
11Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
12Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
13Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
15Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
18Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
23Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
24Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
25Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
26Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
27Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
28Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
29Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
30Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
31Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
32Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
33Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
34Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
35Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
36Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
38Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
39Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
41Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
43Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
45Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
47Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
48Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
49Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
50Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
52Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
53Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
54Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
56Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
57Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
58Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
59Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
61Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
63Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
64Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
65Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
66Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
67Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
69Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
71Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
72Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
73Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
74Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
75Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
76Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
77Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
78Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
79Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
80Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
81Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
82Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
83Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
84Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ
85Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
86Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:00
87Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
89Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
90Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
91Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
92Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
93Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
94Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:01:11
96Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:17
97Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:19
98Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
99Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 930:01:22
100Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
101Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ
102Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
103Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:02:06
104Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:10
105Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
106Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
107Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:13
108Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
109Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
110Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
111Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:37
112Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
113Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:57
114Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
115Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:03:18
116Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
117Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
118Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:03:55
119Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
120Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:04:31
121Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:13
122Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
123Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:10:07
DNFOscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ25pts
2Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie20
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club16
4Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
5Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan12
6Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise10
7Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
8Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
9Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic7
10Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 936
11Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5
12Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4
13Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club2
15Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ3:46:00
2Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:04
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:00:06
4Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:07
5Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:00:08
6Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:09
7Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:10
8Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
9Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
11Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
13Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
14Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
15Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
18Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
21Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
22Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
26Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
27Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
28Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
29Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
30Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
31Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
32Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
33Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
34Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
35Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
36Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
37Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
38Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
39Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
41Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
42Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
46Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
47Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
48Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
49Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
50Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
51Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
52Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
54Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
55Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
56Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
58Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
59Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
60Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
61Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
63Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
65Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
66Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
67Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
68Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
69Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
71Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
73Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
74Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
75Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
76Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
77Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
78Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
79Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
80Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
81Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
82Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
83Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
84Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
85Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
86Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ
87Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
88Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
90Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
91Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
92Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
93Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
94Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
95Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
97Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
98Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ
99Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
100Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
101Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
102Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
103Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:10
104Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:01:21
105Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:27
106Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:29
107Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 930:01:32
108Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:02:16
109Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:20
110Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
111Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
112Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:23
113Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:47
114Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:07
115Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
116Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:03:28
117Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
118Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
119Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:04:05
120Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:04:41
121Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:07:23
122Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:07:43
123Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:10:17

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ25pts
2Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie20
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club16
4Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
5Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan12
6Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise10
7Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
8Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
9Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic7
10Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
11Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 936
12Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5
13Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon4
14Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4
15Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
16Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
17Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club2
18Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise12pts
2Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon8
3Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3:46:07
2Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:03
3Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
4Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
6Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
7Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
9Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ
11Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
12Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ
14Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:01:14
16Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:16
17Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:03:00
18Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
19Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:10:10

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise11:18:30
2Direct Energie
3Vital Concept Cycling Club
4Veranda's Willems Crelan
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Delko Marseille Provence KTM
8Bardiani CSF
9Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Wanty-Groupe Gobert
12Cibel - Cebon
13FDJ
14St Michel - Auber 93
15Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
16WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
17Amore & Vita - Prodir
18Euskadi Basque Country

