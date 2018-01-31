Marc Sarreau on the podium (Image credit: JF Quenet)

Marc Sarreau (FDJ) won stage 1 of Étoile de Bessèges, beating Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie) and Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) in a bunch finish in Beaucaire.

Coquard’s Vital Concept team was very active through the day in helping to set up the mass finish, but the Frenchman suffered a mechanical problem on the finishing circuit. Although he managed to chase back on through the race convoy, Coquard paid for that effort in the finishing sprint, and had to settle for third place.

Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) took fourth ahead of Sean De Bie (Veranda’s Willems-Crelan), but the day belonged to the 24-year-old Sarreau, who produced a well-timed effort to fend off the challenges of Boudat and Coquard.

The opening day of the first stage race of the French calendar was marked by a three-man break featuring Michel Dieleman (Cibel-Cebon), Artiz Bagües (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) and Milan Menten (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), who escaped in the first two kilometres of racing.

In temperatures of nine degrees and beneath slate grey skies, the trio built up a maximum advantage of 3:35 before the sprinters’ teams began to keep closer tabs on their buffer.

By the final 60 kilometres, the gap had been pared down to a very manageable two minutes, and it dropped still further on the second of two ascents of the Côte de la Tour, where Menten secured a stint in the king of the mountains jersey and Bagües briefly betrayed signs of suffering before latching back on over the summit.

In the final hour of racing, Vital Concept were particularly active at the head of the peloton, determined to pilot Coquard to the nascent team’s first victory after a pair of near misses at the recent Sharjah Tour in the UAE.

Justin Mottier and Adrien Garel were especially active for Jerome Pineau’s team, and their combined efforts helped to shave the break’s lead down to 50 seconds by the time the race crossed the finish line in Beaucaire for the first time with 24 kilometres remaining.

Menten was the first of the escapees to lose touch, and he was dropped from the breakaway on the first of three laps of the finishing circuit. Coquard suffered his mechanical issue shortly afterwards and was forced to a stop at the roadside.

While Vital Concept relinquished their lead of the peloton, Cofidis, Delko and AG2R La Mondiale took up the reins to keep eating into Dieleman and Bagües’ advantage at the head of the race.

On reaching the final lap, Dieleman opted to try his luck alone and accelerated away from Bagües, but it earned him only the briefest of reprieves. AG2R La Mondiale – with the interests of both sprinter Rudy Barbier and GC leader Tony Gallopin in mind – were setting a fearsome pace, and Dieleman was reeled in with five kilometres remaining.

By that point, Coquard had managed to re-join the fray and work his way back up towards the head of the peloton. In a rapid and fraught finale, no single team was able to dictate terms at the front, and a keenly-contested bunch sprint ensued.

Sarreau has won two stage of the Tour de Poitou-Charentes in the past and performed strongly at Scheldeprijs, and he got his season off to the perfect start by producing a fine turn of speed here. He will carry the leader’s jersey into Thursday’s stage 2 from Nîmes to Générac, where the fast men will expect to have another opportunity to fight it out for stage honours.

Last year’s overall winner Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) stayed out of harm’s way in the finale and finished 11th on the stage. The Frenchman will be among the riders expected to shine as the terrain grows hillier at the weekend.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 3:46:10 2 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 4 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 6 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 10 Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 11 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 12 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 13 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 15 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 17 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 18 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 23 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 24 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 26 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 27 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 28 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 29 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 30 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 31 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 32 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 33 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 34 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 35 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 36 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 38 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 39 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 40 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 41 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 43 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 45 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 46 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 47 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 48 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 49 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 50 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 52 Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 53 Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 54 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 56 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 57 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 58 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 59 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 61 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 63 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 64 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 65 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 66 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 67 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 69 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 71 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 72 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 73 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 74 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 75 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 76 Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 77 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 78 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 79 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 80 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 81 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 82 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 83 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 84 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ 85 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir 86 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:00 87 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club 89 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 90 Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 91 Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ 92 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 93 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 94 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:01:11 96 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:17 97 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:19 98 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 99 Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93 0:01:22 100 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 101 Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ 102 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 103 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:02:06 104 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:02:10 105 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 106 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 107 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:13 108 Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 109 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 110 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 111 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:37 112 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 113 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:57 114 Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 115 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:03:18 116 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 117 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir 118 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:03:55 119 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 120 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:04:31 121 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:13 122 Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir 123 Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:10:07 DNF Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 25 pts 2 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 20 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 16 4 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 5 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 12 6 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 7 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 8 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 9 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 7 10 Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 6 11 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 12 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 13 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 2 15 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 3:46:00 2 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:04 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:00:06 4 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:07 5 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:00:08 6 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:09 7 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:10 8 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 9 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 13 Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 14 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 15 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 16 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 18 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 21 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 22 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 26 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 27 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 28 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 29 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 30 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 31 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 32 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 33 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 34 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 35 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 36 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 37 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 38 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 39 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 41 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 42 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 43 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 44 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 46 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 47 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 48 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 49 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 50 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 51 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 52 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 54 Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 55 Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 56 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 58 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 59 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 60 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 61 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 63 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 65 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 66 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 67 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 68 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 69 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 71 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 72 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 73 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 74 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 75 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 76 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 77 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 78 Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 79 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 80 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 81 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 82 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 83 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 84 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 85 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 86 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ 87 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir 88 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club 90 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 91 Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 92 Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ 93 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 94 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 95 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 97 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 98 Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ 99 Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 100 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 101 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 102 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 103 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:10 104 Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:01:21 105 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:27 106 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:29 107 Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93 0:01:32 108 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:02:16 109 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:02:20 110 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 111 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 112 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:23 113 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:47 114 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:07 115 Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 116 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:03:28 117 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 118 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir 119 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:04:05 120 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:04:41 121 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:07:23 122 Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:07:43 123 Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:10:17

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 25 pts 2 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 20 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 16 4 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 5 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 12 6 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 7 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 8 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 9 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 7 10 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 11 Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 6 12 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 13 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 4 14 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 15 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 16 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 17 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 2 18 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 pts 2 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 8 3 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3:46:07 2 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:03 3 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 6 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 7 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 9 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) FDJ 11 Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 12 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ 14 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:01:14 16 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:16 17 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:03:00 18 Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 19 Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:10:10