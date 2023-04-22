Linda Zanetti takes solo win at EPZ Omloop van Borsele

Linda Zanetti (UAE Development Team) took a solo victory at the EPZ Omloop van Borsele in 's-Heerenhoek, Netherlands. The Swiss rider crossed the finish line five seconds ahead of runner-up Audrey Cordon-Ragot (France) and Nora Tveit (Team Coop-Hitec Products).

The flat 133km one-day race took place across three large loops and a short local loop in 's-Heerenhoek.

After winning all the intermediate sprints, Zanetti ignited a breakaway with Femke Beuling (Team Drenthe). The pair gained 30 seconds, but on the final lap, the peloton had reeled them back to 15 seconds.

Beuling was caught by the group, but Zanetti pushed on alone, taking the win by a mere five seconds ahead of a charging peloton.

"I have to thank my teammates because they were fantastic," Zanetti said. "Every race we compete, we get more and more close-knit, and we're understanding how to work together. I think our team can grow further.

"Today, I had to race to win the intermediate sprints, but when I did the penultimate sprint, I looked back, and I realized that I was in a breakaway with Femke Beuling, then I was alone and I won. I am happy with this result, I'm in shape, and I hope to do well on April 25, too, when I'll race the GP Liberazione."

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)