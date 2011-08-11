Image 1 of 12 Jurgen Roelandts leads Jelle Vanendert and Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 12 Jelle Vanendert leads Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 12 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) races toward victory (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 12 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) on the attack (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 12 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) was successful with his final attack (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 12 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) celebrates victory (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 12 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) after the stage (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 12 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 12 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 12 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) on the podium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 12 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) is the race leader, too. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 12 The peloton zooms by (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won stage 3 of the Eneco Tour with a characteristic attack on the penultimate climb. The Belgian champion also grabbed the overall lead in the race, picking up vital bonus seconds. Overnight race leader Taylor Phinney (Team BMC) came home in the second chase group, 37 seconds down, and relinquished his position atop general classification held since his prologue victory.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) had been the virtual leader on the road but he and the rest of the bunch were unable to respond when Gilbert launched his bid for victory with 8 kilometers to go.

Grega Bole (Lampre-ISD) outsprinted Ben Hermans (Team RadioShack) for second place on the day at the head of a 17-man chase group which finished eight second behind the Belgian champion.

"There was a lot of wind and I knew that I had to work hard. I put my guys on the limit and I had to work hard when I attacked," Gilbert said at the finish.

"The team thought about this kind of escape before and it was really fast. It's a route that suits me and I knew I had enough time when I got to the final climb and I gave it everything until I got to the line."

Gilbert's move on the penultimate climb was typical of most of his winning rides this season; built on solid work from his team, who set a furious pace at the foot of the climb, before launching an unmatchable burst of sustained pace.

Behind him Boasson Hagen was left reeling and despite using up Michael Barry in a furious chase, and with GC contender David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) pitching in, Gilbert at one point had a lead of 20 seconds. At the foot of the final climb it was down to 10 seconds, but the gap never looked like coming down.

Pro Continental teams flex their muscles

An early break had formed containing Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne), Alex Rasmussen (HTC-Highroad), and Stefan Van Dijk (Veranda's Willems-Accent). Rasmussen, the only WorldTour rider in the quartet, was the odd man out but the group worked well and with 70 kilometers to go they had an advantage of 5:10 on the BMC-led bunch.

Rasmussen – who will ride for Garmin-Cervelo next season – was only 9 seconds down on race leader Phinney, but the gap began to slip as the leaders approached the final 60 kilometer circuit, with their lead down to 4:10.

With four categorised climbs in the final 30 kilometers their advantage dropped dramatically, as both Rasmussen and Fouchard dropped back and Veelers and Van Dijk pressed on.

With Sky and Garmin-Cervelo both aiding BMC, who were keen to set a steady but manageable pace for Phinney, the gap continued to tumble. But it was Omega Pharma-Lotto and primarily Gilbert's presence at the front of the field that lit the touch paper.

Once the surviving duo were caught the fight for position on the final climb began with Garmin-Cervelo looking to keep Millar, who started the day in third overall, protected. However, the most fought over space was for Gilbert's back wheel, such was the growing expectancy that the Belgian national champion would attack. Jelle Vanendert was the last Omega Pharma-Lotto man remaining and his effort thinned out the leading group with both Phinney and Boasson Hagen sliding back.

Having won the bonus sprint at 14km to go and gaining three seconds, it was Boasson Hagen's overall lead to lose as his American rival Phinney began to lose ground. However once Vanendert had run out of gas Gilbert assumed his role as the race's conductor. There was even a moment's hesitation as he switched places with Vanendert on the front before unleashing his kick.

Full Results 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4:54:53 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:00:08 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 4 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 6 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 15 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:00:13 19 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:37 20 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 24 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 26 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 28 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 29 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 30 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 31 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 33 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 34 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 35 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 36 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 38 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 40 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 42 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 43 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 45 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 46 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 47 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 48 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 49 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 50 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 51 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 52 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:14 53 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 54 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 55 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 57 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 58 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 60 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 63 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 64 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 65 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:20 66 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 67 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 68 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:25 69 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 71 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 72 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 73 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 74 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 75 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:36 77 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:39 78 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:42 79 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:04:08 80 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 81 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:04:53 82 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 83 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 84 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 85 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 86 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 87 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 89 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 90 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 91 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 92 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 93 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 94 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 95 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:36 96 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 97 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:54 98 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:08:25 99 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:11:02 100 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 102 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 103 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 104 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 105 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 106 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 107 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 108 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 109 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 110 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 111 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 112 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 113 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 114 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 115 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 116 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:35 117 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:27 118 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 119 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 120 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 121 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 122 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 123 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 124 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 125 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 126 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 127 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 128 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 129 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 130 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 131 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 132 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 133 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 134 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 135 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 136 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 137 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 138 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 139 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 140 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 141 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 142 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 143 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 144 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 145 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 146 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 147 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 148 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 149 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 150 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:02 151 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 152 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 153 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 154 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 155 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 156 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 157 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 158 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 159 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 160 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 161 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 162 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano DNF David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 pts 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 25 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 22 4 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 19 5 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 17 6 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 7 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 13 8 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 12 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 11 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10

Sprint 1 1 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 pts 2 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 5 3 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 3

Sprint 2 1 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 8 pts 2 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 3 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3

Sprint 3 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3

Young riders 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 4:55:01 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:29 6 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 8 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 12 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:06 13 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 16 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 19 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 20 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:17 21 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:28 22 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:34 23 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:00 24 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:45 25 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 26 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 27 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 28 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:08:17 29 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:10:54 30 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 31 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 33 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:27 34 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:19 35 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 36 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 37 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 38 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 40 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 41 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 42 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 43 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 44 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 45 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 46 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano

Teams 1 Quickstep Cycling Team 14:45:32 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Sky Procycling 0:00:05 4 Lampre - ISD 0:00:29 5 Leopard Trek 6 Team RadioShack 7 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:58 8 Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 Katusha Team 0:01:06 11 BMC Racing Team 0:01:17 12 HTC-Highroad 13 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:41 14 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:43 15 Movistar Team 0:01:46 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:12 17 Pro Team Astana 0:02:23 18 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:08 19 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:45 20 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:28 21 Skil - Shimano 0:09:01 22 Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:27:50

General classification after stage 3 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13:30:34 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:05 3 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:13 4 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:23 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:25 6 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:00:32 7 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:00:34 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:35 10 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:38 13 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 14 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:40 15 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:45 16 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:50 17 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:53 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:54 19 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:56 21 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:58 22 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 23 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 24 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:00 25 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:01:01 26 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 27 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 28 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 29 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:02 31 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:01:04 32 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:05 33 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:08 35 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 36 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 37 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:01:14 38 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:15 39 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 40 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:18 41 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:20 42 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 43 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:01:21 45 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 46 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:22 47 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:23 48 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:27 49 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:31 50 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:33 51 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:41 52 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:42 53 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:43 54 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 55 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:44 56 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 58 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:46 59 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:49 60 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 61 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:01:50 62 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:54 63 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:55 64 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:01:56 65 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:02:00 66 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:01 67 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:05 68 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:02:07 69 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:08 70 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:22 71 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:23 72 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:04:37 73 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:51 74 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:04:55 75 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:05:00 76 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:08 77 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:17 79 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:05:20 80 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:05:24 81 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:25 82 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:27 83 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 84 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:05:29 85 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:34 86 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:43 87 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:05:46 88 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:41 89 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:55 90 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:14 91 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:31 92 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:02 93 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:08:34 94 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:08:35 95 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:09:10 96 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:28 97 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:11:06 98 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:09 99 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:11:17 100 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:11:18 101 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:31 102 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:11:34 103 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:11:36 104 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:11:43 105 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:56 106 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:59 107 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:12:01 108 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:05 109 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:17 110 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:43 111 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:15:10 112 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:51 113 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:16:41 114 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:16:42 115 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:16:53 116 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:16:54 117 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:16:57 118 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:58 119 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:17:02 120 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:03 121 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 122 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:17:04 123 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:17:17 124 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:17:21 125 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:17:22 126 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:17:23 127 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:17:25 128 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 129 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:17:28 130 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:17:30 131 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:17:47 132 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:17:52 133 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:58 134 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:18:05 135 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:10 136 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:18:11 137 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:19 138 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:18:21 139 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:18:24 140 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:18:29 141 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:18:51 142 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:01 143 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:04 144 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:06 145 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:09 146 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:08 147 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:20:32 148 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:20:38 149 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:21:43 150 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:21:53 151 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:14 152 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:23:22 153 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:24:52 154 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:06 155 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:25:28 156 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:25:55 157 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 158 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:03 159 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:26:43 160 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:26:52 161 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:30:51 162 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:37:18

Points classification 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 81 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 58 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 5 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 47 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 47 7 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 33 8 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 25 9 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 10 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 24 11 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 22 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 22 13 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 14 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 19 15 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 19 16 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 17 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 17 18 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 17 19 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 20 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 21 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 22 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 13 23 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 13 24 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 13 25 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 12 26 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 27 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 11 28 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 11 29 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 30 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 31 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 32 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 33 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 10 34 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 10 35 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 36 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 37 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 38 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 39 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 3

Young riders classification 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 13:30:39 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:20 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:29 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:49 5 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:53 6 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 7 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:55 8 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:03 9 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:15 10 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 11 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:28 12 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:37 13 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:39 14 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:41 15 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:01:44 16 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:50 17 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:56 18 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:17 19 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:46 20 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:04:55 21 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:03 22 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:05:15 24 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:22 25 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:36 26 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:08:29 27 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:09:05 28 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:26 29 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:51 30 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:11:56 31 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:16:49 32 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:16:52 33 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:53 34 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:57 35 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:58 36 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:16:59 37 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:17:12 38 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:17:16 39 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:17:47 40 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:53 41 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:18:06 42 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:18:19 43 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:03 44 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:23:17 45 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:01 46 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:26:47