Gilbert wins stage, takes lead
Phinney unable to follow
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won stage 3 of the Eneco Tour with a characteristic attack on the penultimate climb. The Belgian champion also grabbed the overall lead in the race, picking up vital bonus seconds. Overnight race leader Taylor Phinney (Team BMC) came home in the second chase group, 37 seconds down, and relinquished his position atop general classification held since his prologue victory.
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) had been the virtual leader on the road but he and the rest of the bunch were unable to respond when Gilbert launched his bid for victory with 8 kilometers to go.
Grega Bole (Lampre-ISD) outsprinted Ben Hermans (Team RadioShack) for second place on the day at the head of a 17-man chase group which finished eight second behind the Belgian champion.
"There was a lot of wind and I knew that I had to work hard. I put my guys on the limit and I had to work hard when I attacked," Gilbert said at the finish.
"The team thought about this kind of escape before and it was really fast. It's a route that suits me and I knew I had enough time when I got to the final climb and I gave it everything until I got to the line."
Gilbert's move on the penultimate climb was typical of most of his winning rides this season; built on solid work from his team, who set a furious pace at the foot of the climb, before launching an unmatchable burst of sustained pace.
Behind him Boasson Hagen was left reeling and despite using up Michael Barry in a furious chase, and with GC contender David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) pitching in, Gilbert at one point had a lead of 20 seconds. At the foot of the final climb it was down to 10 seconds, but the gap never looked like coming down.
Pro Continental teams flex their muscles
An early break had formed containing Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne), Alex Rasmussen (HTC-Highroad), and Stefan Van Dijk (Veranda's Willems-Accent). Rasmussen, the only WorldTour rider in the quartet, was the odd man out but the group worked well and with 70 kilometers to go they had an advantage of 5:10 on the BMC-led bunch.
Rasmussen – who will ride for Garmin-Cervelo next season – was only 9 seconds down on race leader Phinney, but the gap began to slip as the leaders approached the final 60 kilometer circuit, with their lead down to 4:10.
With four categorised climbs in the final 30 kilometers their advantage dropped dramatically, as both Rasmussen and Fouchard dropped back and Veelers and Van Dijk pressed on.
With Sky and Garmin-Cervelo both aiding BMC, who were keen to set a steady but manageable pace for Phinney, the gap continued to tumble. But it was Omega Pharma-Lotto and primarily Gilbert's presence at the front of the field that lit the touch paper.
Once the surviving duo were caught the fight for position on the final climb began with Garmin-Cervelo looking to keep Millar, who started the day in third overall, protected. However, the most fought over space was for Gilbert's back wheel, such was the growing expectancy that the Belgian national champion would attack. Jelle Vanendert was the last Omega Pharma-Lotto man remaining and his effort thinned out the leading group with both Phinney and Boasson Hagen sliding back.
Having won the bonus sprint at 14km to go and gaining three seconds, it was Boasson Hagen's overall lead to lose as his American rival Phinney began to lose ground. However once Vanendert had run out of gas Gilbert assumed his role as the race's conductor. There was even a moment's hesitation as he switched places with Vanendert on the front before unleashing his kick.
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4:54:53
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:08
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|4
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|6
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|15
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13
|19
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:37
|20
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|21
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|24
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|26
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|28
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|29
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|30
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|31
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|33
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|34
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|35
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|36
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|38
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|40
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|42
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|43
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|45
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|46
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|47
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|48
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|49
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|50
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|51
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|52
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|53
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|54
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|57
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|58
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|60
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|63
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|64
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|65
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:20
|66
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|67
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|68
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:25
|69
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|71
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|74
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|75
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:36
|77
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:39
|78
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:42
|79
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:08
|80
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|81
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:53
|82
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|83
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|84
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|85
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|86
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|87
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|89
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|90
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|92
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|93
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|94
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|95
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:36
|96
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|97
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:54
|98
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:08:25
|99
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:11:02
|100
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|102
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|103
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|104
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|105
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|106
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|107
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|108
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|109
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|110
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|112
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|113
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|114
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|115
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|116
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:35
|117
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:27
|118
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|119
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|120
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|121
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|122
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|123
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|124
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|125
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|126
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|127
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|128
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|129
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|130
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|131
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|132
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|133
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|134
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|135
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|136
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|137
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|138
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|139
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|140
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|141
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|142
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|143
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|144
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|145
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|146
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|148
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|149
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|150
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:02
|151
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|153
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|154
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|155
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|156
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|157
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|158
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|159
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|160
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|161
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|162
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|pts
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|25
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|22
|4
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|19
|5
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|17
|6
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|8
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|12
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|11
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|1
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|pts
|2
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|5
|3
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|1
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|8
|pts
|2
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|3
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|4:55:01
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:29
|6
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|8
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|12
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:06
|13
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|16
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|20
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:17
|21
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:28
|22
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:34
|23
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:00
|24
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:45
|25
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|26
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|27
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|28
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:08:17
|29
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:10:54
|30
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|31
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|33
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:27
|34
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:19
|35
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|37
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|38
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|40
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|41
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|42
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|44
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|45
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|46
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|14:45:32
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:05
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:29
|5
|Leopard Trek
|6
|Team RadioShack
|7
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:58
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Katusha Team
|0:01:06
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:17
|12
|HTC-Highroad
|13
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:41
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:43
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:01:46
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|17
|Pro Team Astana
|0:02:23
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:08
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|20
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:28
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|0:09:01
|22
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:27:50
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13:30:34
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:05
|3
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:13
|4
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:23
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:25
|6
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:32
|7
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:34
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|10
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:38
|13
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|14
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:40
|15
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|16
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|17
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:53
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:54
|19
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|21
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:58
|22
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|23
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|24
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:00
|25
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:01
|26
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|27
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|28
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|29
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:02
|31
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:01:04
|32
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:05
|33
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:08
|35
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|36
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|37
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:01:14
|38
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:15
|39
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|40
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:18
|41
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|42
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|43
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:01:21
|45
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|46
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:22
|47
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:23
|48
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:27
|49
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:31
|50
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:33
|51
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|52
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:42
|53
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:43
|54
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|55
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:44
|56
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|58
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:46
|59
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:49
|60
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|61
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:01:50
|62
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|63
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:55
|64
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:56
|65
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:00
|66
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:01
|67
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:05
|68
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:02:07
|69
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:08
|70
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:22
|71
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:23
|72
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:37
|73
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:51
|74
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:55
|75
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:00
|76
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:08
|77
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:17
|79
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:20
|80
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:24
|81
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:25
|82
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:27
|83
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|84
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:29
|85
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:34
|86
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|87
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:46
|88
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:41
|89
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:55
|90
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:14
|91
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:31
|92
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:02
|93
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:08:34
|94
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:08:35
|95
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:10
|96
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:28
|97
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:11:06
|98
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:09
|99
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:11:17
|100
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:11:18
|101
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:31
|102
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:11:34
|103
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:36
|104
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:11:43
|105
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:56
|106
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:59
|107
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:12:01
|108
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:05
|109
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:17
|110
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:43
|111
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:15:10
|112
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:51
|113
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:16:41
|114
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:16:42
|115
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:16:53
|116
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:16:54
|117
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:57
|118
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:58
|119
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:17:02
|120
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:03
|121
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|122
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:17:04
|123
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:17:17
|124
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:17:21
|125
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:17:22
|126
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:17:23
|127
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:17:25
|128
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|129
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:17:28
|130
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:17:30
|131
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:17:47
|132
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:17:52
|133
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:58
|134
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:18:05
|135
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:10
|136
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:18:11
|137
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:19
|138
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:18:21
|139
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:18:24
|140
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:18:29
|141
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:18:51
|142
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:01
|143
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:04
|144
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:06
|145
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:09
|146
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:08
|147
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:20:32
|148
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:20:38
|149
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:21:43
|150
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:21:53
|151
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:14
|152
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:23:22
|153
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:24:52
|154
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:06
|155
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:25:28
|156
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:25:55
|157
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|158
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:03
|159
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:43
|160
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:52
|161
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:30:51
|162
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:37:18
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|81
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|60
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|58
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|5
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|47
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|47
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|33
|8
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|9
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|10
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|24
|11
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|22
|13
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|14
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|19
|15
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|19
|16
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|17
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|17
|18
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|17
|19
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|20
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|21
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|22
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|13
|23
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|24
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|13
|25
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|12
|26
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|27
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|11
|28
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|11
|29
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|30
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|31
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|32
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|33
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|10
|34
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|10
|35
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|36
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|37
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|38
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|39
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|3
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|13:30:39
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:20
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:29
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:49
|5
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:53
|6
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|7
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:55
|8
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:03
|9
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|10
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|11
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:28
|12
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:37
|13
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:39
|14
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:41
|15
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:01:44
|16
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:50
|17
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:56
|18
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:17
|19
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:46
|20
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:55
|21
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:03
|22
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:15
|24
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:22
|25
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:36
|26
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:08:29
|27
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:05
|28
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:26
|29
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:51
|30
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:11:56
|31
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:16:49
|32
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:52
|33
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:53
|34
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:57
|35
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:58
|36
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:16:59
|37
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:17:12
|38
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:17:16
|39
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:17:47
|40
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:53
|41
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:18:06
|42
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:18:19
|43
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:03
|44
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:23:17
|45
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:01
|46
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:47
|1
|Sky Procycling
|40:33:15
|2
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:35
|3
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:41
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|5
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:12
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|8
|HTC-Highroad
|0:01:23
|9
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:35
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:37
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:50
|12
|Katusha Team
|0:01:55
|13
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:59
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:02:21
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:26
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:54
|17
|Pro Team Astana
|0:03:32
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:32
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:06
|20
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:36
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|0:09:48
|22
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:28:52
