Jurgen Roelandts leads Jelle Vanendert and Philippe Gilbert

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Jelle Vanendert leads Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) races toward victory

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) on the attack

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) was successful with his final attack

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) celebrates victory

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) after the stage

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) on the podium

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) is the race leader, too.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The peloton zooms by

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won stage 3 of the Eneco Tour with a characteristic attack on the penultimate climb. The Belgian champion also grabbed the overall lead in the race, picking up vital bonus seconds. Overnight race leader Taylor Phinney (Team BMC) came home in the second chase group, 37 seconds down, and relinquished his position atop general classification held since his prologue victory.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) had been the virtual leader on the road but he and the rest of the bunch were unable to respond when Gilbert launched his bid for victory with 8 kilometers to go.

Grega Bole (Lampre-ISD) outsprinted Ben Hermans (Team RadioShack) for second place on the day at the head of a 17-man chase group which finished eight second behind the Belgian champion.

"There was a lot of wind and I knew that I had to work hard. I put my guys on the limit and I had to work hard when I attacked," Gilbert said at the finish.

"The team thought about this kind of escape before and it was really fast. It's a route that suits me and I knew I had enough time when I got to the final climb and I gave it everything until I got to the line."

Gilbert's move on the penultimate climb was typical of most of his winning rides this season; built on solid work from his team, who set a furious pace at the foot of the climb, before launching an unmatchable burst of sustained pace.

Behind him Boasson Hagen was left reeling and despite using up Michael Barry in a furious chase, and with GC contender David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) pitching in, Gilbert at one point had a lead of 20 seconds. At the foot of the final climb it was down to 10 seconds, but the gap never looked like coming down.

Pro Continental teams flex their muscles

An early break had formed containing Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne), Alex Rasmussen (HTC-Highroad), and Stefan Van Dijk (Veranda's Willems-Accent). Rasmussen, the only WorldTour rider in the quartet, was the odd man out but the group worked well and with 70 kilometers to go they had an advantage of 5:10 on the BMC-led bunch.

Rasmussen – who will ride for Garmin-Cervelo next season – was only 9 seconds down on race leader Phinney, but the gap began to slip as the leaders approached the final 60 kilometer circuit, with their lead down to 4:10.

With four categorised climbs in the final 30 kilometers their advantage dropped dramatically, as both Rasmussen and Fouchard dropped back and Veelers and Van Dijk pressed on.

With Sky and Garmin-Cervelo both aiding BMC, who were keen to set a steady but manageable pace for Phinney, the gap continued to tumble. But it was Omega Pharma-Lotto and primarily Gilbert's presence at the front of the field that lit the touch paper.

Once the surviving duo were caught the fight for position on the final climb began with Garmin-Cervelo looking to keep Millar, who started the day in third overall, protected. However, the most fought over space was for Gilbert's back wheel, such was the growing expectancy that the Belgian national champion would attack. Jelle Vanendert was the last Omega Pharma-Lotto man remaining and his effort thinned out the leading group with both Phinney and Boasson Hagen sliding back.

Having won the bonus sprint at 14km to go and gaining three seconds, it was Boasson Hagen's overall lead to lose as his American rival Phinney began to lose ground. However once Vanendert had run out of gas Gilbert assumed his role as the race's conductor. There was even a moment's hesitation as he switched places with Vanendert on the front before unleashing his kick.

Full Results
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4:54:53
2Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:00:08
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
4Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
5Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
6Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
7Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
8Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
13Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
15David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:00:13
19Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:37
20Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
21Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
23Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
24Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
26Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
27Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
28Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
29Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
30Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
31Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
33Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
34Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
35Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
36Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
38Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
40Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
42Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
43Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
45Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
46Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
47Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
48David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
49Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
50Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
51Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
52Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:14
53Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
54Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
56Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
57Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
58Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
59Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
60Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
63Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
64Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
65Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:20
66Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
67Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
68Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:25
69Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
70Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
71Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
72Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
73Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
74Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
75Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
76Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:36
77Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:39
78Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:42
79Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:04:08
80Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
81Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:04:53
82Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
83Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
84Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
85Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
86Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
87Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
89Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
90Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
91Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
92Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
93David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
94Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
95Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:36
96Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
97Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:54
98Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:08:25
99Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:11:02
100Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
102Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
103Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
104Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
105André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
106Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
107Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
108Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
109Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
110Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
111Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
112Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
113Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
114Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
115Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
116Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:35
117Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:27
118Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
119James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
120Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
121Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
122Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
123Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
124Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
125Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
126Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
127Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
128Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
129Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
130Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
131Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
132Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
133Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
134Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
135Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
136Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
137Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
138Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
139Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
140Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
141Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
142Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
143Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
144William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
145Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
146Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
147Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
148Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
149Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
150Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:02
151Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
152Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
153Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
154Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
155Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
156Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
157Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
158Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
159Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
160Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
161Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
162Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
DNFDavid Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFLieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto30pts
2Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD25
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack22
4Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano19
5Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek17
6Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team15
7Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team13
8Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad12
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling11
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team10

Sprint 1
1Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8pts
2Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad5
3Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent3

Sprint 2
1Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent8pts
2Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
3Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano3

Sprint 3
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling8pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3

Young riders
1Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack4:55:01
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
6Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
7Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
9Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
12Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:06
13Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
15Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
16Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
19Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
20Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:17
21Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:28
22Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:34
23Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:00
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:45
25Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
26Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
27Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
28Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:08:17
29Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:10:54
30Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
31Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
33Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:27
34Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:19
35Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
37Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
38Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
39Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
40Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
41Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
42Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
43Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
44Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
45Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
46Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano

Teams
1Quickstep Cycling Team14:45:32
2Liquigas-Cannondale
3Sky Procycling0:00:05
4Lampre - ISD0:00:29
5Leopard Trek
6Team RadioShack
7Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:58
8Rabobank Cycling Team
9Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Katusha Team0:01:06
11BMC Racing Team0:01:17
12HTC-Highroad
13Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:41
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:43
15Movistar Team0:01:46
16AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
17Pro Team Astana0:02:23
18Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:08
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:45
20Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:28
21Skil - Shimano0:09:01
22Veranda's Willems - Accent0:27:50

General classification after stage 3
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto13:30:34
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:05
3David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:13
4Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:23
5Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:25
6Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:00:32
7Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:00:34
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:35
10Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:38
13Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
14Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:40
15Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:45
16Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:50
17Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:53
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:54
19Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
20Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:56
21Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:58
22Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
23Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
24Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:00
25Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:01:01
26Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
27Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
28Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
29Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:02
31Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:01:04
32Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:05
33Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
34Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:08
35Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
36Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
37Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:01:14
38Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:15
39Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
40Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:18
41Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:20
42Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
43Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:01:21
45Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
46Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:22
47Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:23
48Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:27
49Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:31
50Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:33
51Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:41
52Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:42
53Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:43
54Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
55Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:44
56Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
57Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
58Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:46
59Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:49
60Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
61Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:01:50
62Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:54
63Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:55
64Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:56
65Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:02:00
66Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:01
67Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:05
68Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:02:07
69Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:08
70Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:22
71Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:23
72Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:04:37
73Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:51
74David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:04:55
75Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:05:00
76Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:08
77Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
78Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:17
79Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:05:20
80Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:05:24
81Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:25
82David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:27
83Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
84Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:05:29
85Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:34
86Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:43
87Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:05:46
88Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:41
89Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:55
90Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:14
91Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:31
92Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:02
93Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:08:34
94Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:08:35
95Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:10
96Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:28
97Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:11:06
98André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:09
99Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:11:17
100Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:11:18
101Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:31
102Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:11:34
103Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:11:36
104Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:11:43
105Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:56
106Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:59
107Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:12:01
108Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:05
109Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:17
110Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:43
111Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:15:10
112Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:51
113Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:16:41
114Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:16:42
115Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:16:53
116Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:16:54
117Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:16:57
118Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:58
119Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:17:02
120Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:03
121Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
122Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:17:04
123Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:17:17
124Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:17:21
125Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:17:22
126Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:17:23
127Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:17:25
128James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
129Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:17:28
130Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:17:30
131Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:17:47
132Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:17:52
133Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:58
134Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:18:05
135Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:10
136Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:18:11
137Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:19
138Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:18:21
139Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:18:24
140Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:18:29
141Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:18:51
142Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:01
143Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:04
144Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:06
145Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:09
146Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:08
147Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:20:32
148Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:20:38
149Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:21:43
150Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:21:53
151Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:14
152Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:23:22
153Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:24:52
154Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:06
155Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:25:28
156Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:25:55
157Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
158Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:03
159Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:26:43
160Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:26:52
161William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:30:51
162Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:37:18

Points classification
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling81pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto60
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team58
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto47
5Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD47
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo47
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano33
8Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team25
9Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne24
10Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad24
11David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo22
12Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack22
13Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator19
14Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano19
15Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent19
16Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
17Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek17
18Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard17
19Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17
20Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
21Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team15
22Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent13
23Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team13
24Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack13
25Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad12
26Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
27Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent11
28Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano11
29Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling11
30Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team11
31Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator11
32Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
33Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek10
34Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad10
35Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
36Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
37Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team5
38Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
39Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling3

Young riders classification
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling13:30:39
2Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:20
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:49
5Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:53
6Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
7Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:55
8Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:03
9Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:15
10Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
11Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:28
12Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:37
13Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:39
14Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:41
15Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:01:44
16Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:50
17Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:56
18Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:17
19Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:46
20Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:55
21Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:03
22Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
23Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:05:15
24Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:22
25Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:36
26Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:08:29
27Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:05
28Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:26
29Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:51
30Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:11:56
31Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:16:49
32Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:16:52
33Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:53
34Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:57
35Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:58
36Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:16:59
37Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:17:12
38Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:17:16
39Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:17:47
40Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:53
41Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:18:06
42Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:18:19
43Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:03
44Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:23:17
45Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:01
46Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:26:47

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling40:33:15
2Team RadioShack0:00:35
3Leopard Trek0:00:41
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:52
5Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:00
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:12
7Lampre - ISD
8HTC-Highroad0:01:23
9Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:35
10BMC Racing Team0:01:37
11Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:50
12Katusha Team0:01:55
13Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:59
14Movistar Team0:02:21
15Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:26
16AG2R La Mondiale0:02:54
17Pro Team Astana0:03:32
18Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:32
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:06
20Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:36
21Skil - Shimano0:09:48
22Veranda's Willems - Accent0:28:52

