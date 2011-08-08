Phinney takes prologue at Eneco
First win since turning pro
Taylor Phinney (BMC) won the prologue of the Eneco Tour. The 21-year-old was the only rider to go under seven minutes on the 5.7km course. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) was second, seven seconds down with David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) in third, a further second adrift.
“I’m really happy. I just went out there and felt good. It was just a power course, and I was able to go through it really fast,” Phinney said after recording his first win since turning professional at the start of the year.
Over the short, technical course, Phinney was always going to be a threat, using his bike handling skills and pursuit prowess to good effect. However it was Robert Wagner (Leopard Trek) who set the best early time.
He was toppled by Phinney’s track pursuit rival Jessie Sergeant (RadioShack), who blitzed through to take the lead. A host of names failed to dislodge the RadioShack rider, including Sky’s Geraint Thomas and it looked as though Sergeant would take the biggest win of his career.
However, despite holding the lead for over 30 minutes, Sergeant was knocked from the top spot as Rabobank’s Jos Van Emden and then HTC’s Alex Rasmussen set new fastest times.
But it was Phinney who raised the bar to a new level, beating Rasmussen by nine seconds.
With Millar, Boassen Hagen and Lars Boom still to come, Phinney had an anxious wait before being confirmed as the stage winner.
“I’ve had a relatively relaxed week, and it was all about building up for this prologue. I was surprised how good I was in the warm up, and I knew it was going to be a good day. It was wet and windy. I knew I was going to take some risks and I’ve got the scars to prove it, but the weather cleared up.”
Phinney will look to defend his race lead in tomorrow’s 192.1km stage from Oosterhout - Sint Willebrord.
“It’s a good race for me, and racing in Belgium and Hollans is my thing. There’s a time trial in a couple of days so if I can hold the lead through to then, I will. I will look forward to the challenge.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:57
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|3
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:08
|4
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:09
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|7
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:12
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:15
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:18
|10
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|11
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:00:19
|13
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|14
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|16
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|17
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|18
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|20
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|21
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:24
|25
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|26
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|27
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:26
|28
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:27
|30
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|32
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|34
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|35
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|36
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|38
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|39
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|40
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:29
|41
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|42
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|43
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|44
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|45
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|46
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|47
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|48
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|51
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|54
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:32
|55
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|57
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|59
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:33
|60
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|61
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|62
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|63
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|65
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:34
|66
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|67
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|68
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|69
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|70
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|72
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|73
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|74
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:37
|75
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|77
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:38
|79
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|81
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|82
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|83
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|84
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:39
|85
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|86
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|87
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|88
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|89
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:40
|90
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|91
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|92
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|93
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:41
|95
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|96
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|97
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|98
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:42
|100
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|101
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|102
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|103
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:43
|104
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|105
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|106
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|107
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:44
|108
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|109
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|110
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|111
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|112
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|113
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|114
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|115
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:00:46
|116
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|119
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|120
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|121
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|122
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:47
|124
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|125
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:48
|126
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|127
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:49
|128
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|129
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|130
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|132
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:50
|133
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|134
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|135
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:51
|136
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:52
|137
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|138
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|139
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|140
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|141
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|142
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:00:54
|143
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:56
|145
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:57
|146
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|147
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|148
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:58
|149
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|150
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|151
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:59
|152
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|153
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|154
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|155
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:01
|156
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|157
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:02
|158
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|159
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:04
|160
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:05
|161
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|162
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:06
|163
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|164
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|165
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:07
|166
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|167
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:11
|168
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:14
|169
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:16
|170
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|171
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:21
|172
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|173
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:28
|174
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:41
|175
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:05
