Trending

Phinney takes prologue at Eneco

First win since turning pro

Image 1 of 75

A team Euskaltel rider

A team Euskaltel rider
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 2 of 75

Taylor Phinney (BMC) races to a prologue win.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) races to a prologue win.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 75

Greg van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 75

Dries Devenys (Quick Step)

Dries Devenys (Quick Step)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 75

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the podium after winning the Eneco prologue

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the podium after winning the Eneco prologue
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 75

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma Lott)

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma Lott)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 75

Jos van Emden (Rabobank)

Jos van Emden (Rabobank)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 75

Alex Rasmussen (HTC Highroad)

Alex Rasmussen (HTC Highroad)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 75

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 75

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the podium

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 75

Prologue winner Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Prologue winner Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 75

Taylor Phinney (BMC) leads the Eneco Tour

Taylor Phinney (BMC) leads the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 75

Taylor Phinney (BMC) in the leader's jersey

Taylor Phinney (BMC) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 75

The jerseys

The jerseys
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 75

Leaders' jerseys at the Eneco Tour

Leaders' jerseys at the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 75

Rob Discart, Race Director, and Jasmine Van Grieken, Miss Hostess Model

Rob Discart, Race Director, and Jasmine Van Grieken, Miss Hostess Model
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 75

Today's time trial winner Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Today's time trial winner Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 18 of 75

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 19 of 75

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the podium

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 20 of 75

Taylor Phinney (BMC) is the race leader after the prologue

Taylor Phinney (BMC) is the race leader after the prologue
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 21 of 75

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 22 of 75

Another jersey for Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Another jersey for Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 23 of 75

It's time for the Eneco Tour

It's time for the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 24 of 75

Eneco Tour jerseys on display

Eneco Tour jerseys on display
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 25 of 75

Frenchman Arnaud Labbe (Cofidis)

Frenchman Arnaud Labbe (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 26 of 75

The Leopard Trek team bus

The Leopard Trek team bus
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 27 of 75

Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r)

Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 28 of 75

David Loosli (Lampre-ISD)

David Loosli (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 29 of 75

Team cars lined up and ready to follow riders

Team cars lined up and ready to follow riders
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 30 of 75

A Cofidis rider warms up

A Cofidis rider warms up
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 31 of 75

Waiting for the time trial

Waiting for the time trial
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 32 of 75

Waiting for the last rider

Waiting for the last rider
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 33 of 75

Tour de France stage winner Andre Greipel (Omega Pharmam Lotto)

Tour de France stage winner Andre Greipel (Omega Pharmam Lotto)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 34 of 75

A very concentrated Robert Hunter (Team RadioShack)

A very concentrated Robert Hunter (Team RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 35 of 75

French rider Nicolas Vogondy

French rider Nicolas Vogondy
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 36 of 75

There was a good mood about the Katush team

There was a good mood about the Katush team
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 37 of 75

The children at the kindergarten next to the team buses had a very special day

The children at the kindergarten next to the team buses had a very special day
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 38 of 75

A Movistar rider looks focused before his time trial

A Movistar rider looks focused before his time trial
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 39 of 75

Fans await the riders

Fans await the riders
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 40 of 75

The Leopard-Trek bus in Vathorst Amersfoort

The Leopard-Trek bus in Vathorst Amersfoort
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 41 of 75

Arnaud Labbe (Cofidis)

Arnaud Labbe (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 42 of 75

Italian rider Manuele Mori

Italian rider Manuele Mori
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 43 of 75

German rider Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek)

German rider Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 44 of 75

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 45 of 75

Taylor Phinney (BMC) rounds one of the last turns.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) rounds one of the last turns.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 46 of 75

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 75

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 75

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 75

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 75

Dominique Cornu was another track specialist on a good day

Dominique Cornu was another track specialist on a good day
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 75

Robbie Hunter (RadioShack) put in a solid performance

Robbie Hunter (RadioShack) put in a solid performance
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 75

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) finished 3rd

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) finished 3rd
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 75

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) finished 3rd

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) finished 3rd
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 75

Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank)

Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 75

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) was Phinney's closest challenger

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) was Phinney's closest challenger
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 75

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) was Phinney's closest challenger

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) was Phinney's closest challenger
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 75

Lars Boom (Rabobank) pushes for the win

Lars Boom (Rabobank) pushes for the win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 75

Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad) wasn't suited to the course

Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad) wasn't suited to the course
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 75

Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky)

Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 75

Vladimir Goussev (Katusha)

Vladimir Goussev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 75

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 75

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 75

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on his way to his prologue win

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on his way to his prologue win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 75

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the podium after winning the Eneco prologue

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the podium after winning the Eneco prologue
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 75

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the podium after winning the Eneco prologue

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the podium after winning the Eneco prologue
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 75

All smiles for Phinney

All smiles for Phinney
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 75

Taylor Phinney (BMC) in the leader's white jersey

Taylor Phinney (BMC) in the leader's white jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 75

Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis) is a former French national TT champion

Nicolas Vogondy (Cofidis) is a former French national TT champion
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 75

Taylor Phinney (BMC) was the only rider to go under 7 minutes

Taylor Phinney (BMC) was the only rider to go under 7 minutes
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 75

Taylor Phinney (BMC) takes the final corner

Taylor Phinney (BMC) takes the final corner
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 75

Danilo Hondo (Lampre)

Danilo Hondo (Lampre)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 75

Joost Posthuma (Leopard Trek)

Joost Posthuma (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 75

Allan Davis (Astana)

Allan Davis (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 75

Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Euskatel)

Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Euskatel)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 75

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the way to taking his first pro win

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the way to taking his first pro win
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Taylor Phinney (BMC) won the prologue of the Eneco Tour. The 21-year-old was the only rider to go under seven minutes on the 5.7km course. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) was second, seven seconds down with David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) in third, a further second adrift.

“I’m really happy. I just went out there and felt good. It was just a power course, and I was able to go through it really fast,” Phinney said after recording his first win since turning professional at the start of the year.

Over the short, technical course, Phinney was always going to be a threat, using his bike handling skills and pursuit prowess to good effect. However it was Robert Wagner (Leopard Trek) who set the best early time.

He was toppled by Phinney’s track pursuit rival Jessie Sergeant (RadioShack), who blitzed through to take the lead. A host of names failed to dislodge the RadioShack rider, including Sky’s Geraint Thomas and it looked as though Sergeant would take the biggest win of his career.

However, despite holding the lead for over 30 minutes, Sergeant was knocked from the top spot as Rabobank’s Jos Van Emden and then HTC’s Alex Rasmussen set new fastest times.

But it was Phinney who raised the bar to a new level, beating Rasmussen by nine seconds.

With Millar, Boassen Hagen and Lars Boom still to come, Phinney had an anxious wait before being confirmed as the stage winner.

“I’ve had a relatively relaxed week, and it was all about building up for this prologue. I was surprised how good I was in the warm up, and I knew it was going to be a good day. It was wet and windy. I knew I was going to take some risks and I’ve got the scars to prove it, but the weather cleared up.”

Phinney will look to defend his race lead in tomorrow’s 192.1km stage from Oosterhout - Sint Willebrord.

“It’s a good race for me, and racing in Belgium and Hollans is my thing. There’s a time trial in a couple of days so if I can hold the lead through to then, I will. I will look forward to the challenge.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:57
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:07
3David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:08
4Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:00:09
5Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:10
6Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:11
7Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:12
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:15
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:18
10Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
11Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:00:19
13Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
14Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
15Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
16Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
17Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:22
18Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
20Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
21Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
22Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:00:24
25Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
26Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
27Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:26
28Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:00:27
30Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
32Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
33Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
34Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
35Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
36Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
38Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
39Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
40Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:00:29
41Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
42Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:30
43Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
44André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
45Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
46Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
47Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:31
48Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
50Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
51Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
52Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
54Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:32
55Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
56Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
57Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
58Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
59Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:33
60Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
61Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
62Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
63Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
64Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
65Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:34
66Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
67Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
69Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
70Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
72Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
73Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
74David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:37
75Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
76Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
77Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
79Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
80Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
81Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
82Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
83Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
84Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:39
85Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
86Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
87Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
88Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
89Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:40
90Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
91Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
92Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
93Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
94Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:41
95Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
96Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
97Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
98Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
99Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:42
100Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
101Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
102David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
103Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:43
104Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
105Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
106Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
107Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:44
108Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
109Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
110Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
111Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:45
112Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
113Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
114Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
115Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:46
116Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
117Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
119Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
120William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
121David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
122Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:47
124Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
125Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:48
126Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
127Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:49
128Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
129Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
130Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
131Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
132Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:50
133Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
134Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
135Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:51
136Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:52
137Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
138Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
139Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
140Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
141Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
142Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:00:54
143Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
144Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:56
145Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:57
146Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
147Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
148Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:58
149Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
150Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
151Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:59
152Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
153Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
154Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
155Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:01
156James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
157Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:02
158Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
159Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:04
160Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:05
161Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
162Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:06
163Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
164Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
165Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:07
166Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:10
167Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:11
168Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:14
169Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:01:16
170Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:18
171Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:21
172Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:27
173Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:28
174Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:41
175Matt Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:02:05

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:57
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:07
3David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:08
4Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:00:09
5Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:10
6Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:11
7Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:12
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:15
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:18
10Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
11Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:00:19
13Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
14Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
15Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
16Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
17Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:22
18Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
20Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
21Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
22Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:00:24
25Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
26Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
27Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:26
28Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:00:27
30Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
32Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
33Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
34Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
35Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
36Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
38Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
39Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
40Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:00:29
41Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
42Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:30
43Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
44André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
45Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
46Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
47Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:31
48Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
50Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
51Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
52Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
54Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:32
55Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
56Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
57Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
58Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
59Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:33
60Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
61Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
62Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
63Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
64Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
65Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:34
66Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
67Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
69Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
70Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
72Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
73Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
74David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:37
75Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
76Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
77Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
79Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
80Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
81Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
82Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
83Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
84Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:39
85Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
86Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
87Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
88Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
89Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:40
90Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
91Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
92Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
93Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
94Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:41
95Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
96Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
97Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
98Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
99Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:42
100Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
101Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
102David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
103Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:43
104Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
105Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
106Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
107Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:44
108Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
109Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
110Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
111Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:45
112Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
113Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
114Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
115Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:46
116Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
117Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
119Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
120William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
121David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
122Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:47
124Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
125Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:48
126Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
127Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:49
128Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
129Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
130Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
131Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
132Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:50
133Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
134Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
135Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:51
136Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:52
137Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
138Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
139Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
140Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
141Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
142Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:00:54
143Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
144Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:56
145Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:57
146Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
147Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
148Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:58
149Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
150Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
151Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:59
152Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
153Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
154Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
155Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:01
156James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
157Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:02
158Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
159Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:04
160Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:05
161Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
162Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:06
163Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
164Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
165Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:07
166Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:10
167Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:11
168Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:14
169Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:01:16
170Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:18
171Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:21
172Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:27
173Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:28
174Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:41
175Matt Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:02:05

Latest on Cyclingnews