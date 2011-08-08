Image 1 of 75 A team Euskaltel rider (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 75 Taylor Phinney (BMC) races to a prologue win. Taylor Phinney (BMC) won the prologue of the Eneco Tour. The 21-year-old was the only rider to go under seven minutes on the 5.7km course. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) was second, seven seconds down with David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) in third, a further second adrift.

“I’m really happy. I just went out there and felt good. It was just a power course, and I was able to go through it really fast,” Phinney said after recording his first win since turning professional at the start of the year.

Over the short, technical course, Phinney was always going to be a threat, using his bike handling skills and pursuit prowess to good effect. However it was Robert Wagner (Leopard Trek) who set the best early time.

He was toppled by Phinney’s track pursuit rival Jessie Sergeant (RadioShack), who blitzed through to take the lead. A host of names failed to dislodge the RadioShack rider, including Sky’s Geraint Thomas and it looked as though Sergeant would take the biggest win of his career.

However, despite holding the lead for over 30 minutes, Sergeant was knocked from the top spot as Rabobank’s Jos Van Emden and then HTC’s Alex Rasmussen set new fastest times.

But it was Phinney who raised the bar to a new level, beating Rasmussen by nine seconds.

With Millar, Boassen Hagen and Lars Boom still to come, Phinney had an anxious wait before being confirmed as the stage winner.

“I’ve had a relatively relaxed week, and it was all about building up for this prologue. I was surprised how good I was in the warm up, and I knew it was going to be a good day. It was wet and windy. I knew I was going to take some risks and I’ve got the scars to prove it, but the weather cleared up.”

Phinney will look to defend his race lead in tomorrow’s 192.1km stage from Oosterhout - Sint Willebrord.

“It’s a good race for me, and racing in Belgium and Hollans is my thing. There’s a time trial in a couple of days so if I can hold the lead through to then, I will. I will look forward to the challenge.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:57 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 3 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:08 4 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:00:09 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:10 6 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:11 7 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:12 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:15 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:18 10 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 11 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:00:19 13 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 14 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 16 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 17 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:22 18 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 20 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 21 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 22 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:00:24 25 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 26 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 27 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:26 28 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:00:27 30 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 32 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 34 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 35 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 36 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 38 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 39 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 40 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:00:29 41 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack 42 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:30 43 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 44 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 45 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 46 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 47 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:31 48 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 50 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 51 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 54 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:32 55 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 57 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 58 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 59 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:33 60 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 61 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 62 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 63 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 65 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:34 66 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 67 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 68 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 69 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 70 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 72 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 73 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 74 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:37 75 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 77 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:38 79 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 80 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 81 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 82 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 83 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 84 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:39 85 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 86 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 87 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 88 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 89 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:40 90 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 91 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 92 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 93 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 94 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:41 95 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 96 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 97 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 98 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 99 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:42 100 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 101 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 102 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 103 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:43 104 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 105 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 106 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 107 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:44 108 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 109 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 110 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 111 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:45 112 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 113 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 114 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 115 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:00:46 116 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 117 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 119 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 120 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 121 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 122 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:47 124 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 125 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:48 126 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 127 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:49 128 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 129 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 130 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 131 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 132 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:50 133 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 134 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 135 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:51 136 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:52 137 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 138 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 139 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 140 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 141 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 142 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:00:54 143 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 144 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:56 145 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:57 146 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 147 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 148 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:58 149 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 150 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 151 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:59 152 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 153 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 154 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 155 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:01:01 156 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 157 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:02 158 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 159 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:04 160 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:05 161 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 162 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:06 163 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 164 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 165 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:07 166 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:10 167 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:11 168 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:14 169 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:01:16 170 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:18 171 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:21 172 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27 173 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:28 174 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:41 175 Matt Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:02:05