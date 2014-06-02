Moseley and Lau victorious in Enduro World Series round 2
Trek Factory Team leads team standings after Tweed Valley race
The demanding trails of Britain's Tweed Valley took their toll on the Enduro World Series' top riders this weekend, while revealing a depth of technical prowess amongst local riders.
"I think both the physicality and the technicality of the trails here caught a lot of riders off guard," said Organiser of the TweedLove World Enduro, Neil Dagleish. "A lot of people told us they thought this was the hardest round of the EWS so far. The trails here are steep, technical and slippery which a lot of riders aren't used to but people who live round here have grown up on them - and that was evident in the results."
Great Britain saw four top 10 finishes in the men's race and six top 10 finishes in the women's, with Tracy Moseley dominating the women's race, Tweed Valley native Gary Forrest taking 10th, Scotsman and World Cup downhiller Ruaridh Cunningham winning stage 2, and Scotland's Joe Barnes enjoying his first EWS podium ever.
The second round of racing concluded on Sunday with an awards presentation to three podium newcomers and a rousing birthday serenade to the sling-wearing 2013 EWS World Champion Jérôme Clementz, who is recovering from shoulder surgery for an injury sustained racing the French Enduro World Cup. It's apparent that the battle for the 2014 Enduro World Series World Championship has opened up.
Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team) commanded the women's race, taking all eight stages ahead of rival and round 1 victor, Anne Caroline Chausson (Ibis Cycles), and Cecile Ravanel (GT Pulse), who finished in second and third place overall, respectively. Overall Series points now see Moseley and Chausson sharing the top spot with 750 points apiece. EWS organisers awarded Overall lead position to Moseley, as the more recent winner.
France's Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team), New Zealand's Justin Leov (Trek Factory Racing Enduro), and Scotland's Joe Barnes (Canyon Factory Enduro Team), finished in the top three spots in the men's race, marking first EWS podiums for all three, and entirely shaking up the overall rankings.
Lau now holds the series lead as the series goes into the third round. He is ahead of Leov, France's Florian Nicolai (Rocky Mountain Urge BP) who came fourth this weekend, and Australia's Jared Graves (Yeti/Fox Shox Factory Team), and Belgium's Martin Maes (GT Factory Racing), both of whom came back from difficult first days to finish in ninth and seventh position, respectively.
Says Enduro World Series Managing Director, Chris Ball, "The course involved massive distances and climbs, all human powered, and with no outside assistance permitted, riders really had to play a long game and be as tactically savvy as they were technically proficient. It was probably the biggest challenge any riders have faced to date."
Moseley's victory on home turf, Kiwi Justin Leov's first podium (second place), and Swiss Rene Wildhaber in 12th once again proved a powerful combination, keeping the Trek Factory Racing Enduro team at the top of the team leaderboard. Rocky Mountain Urge BP remain in second, thanks to the third place finish from Florian Nicolai, Isabeau Cordurier in 9th and Alex Cure in 11th.
"The local community was buzzing about the arrival of the EWS all week," said TweedLove's Neil Dagleish. "To see the likes of Tracy Moseley and Cedric Gracia riding on their home tracks really is a dream come true for many of them. I can't even begin to explain how amazing the community have been here - they have got behind both TweedLove and the Enduro World Series in a huge way and shown us nothing but support. That level of support seemed to be really appreciated by the riders, who in return embraced our community and helped out at kids events, signed autographs and maybe even picked up some riding tips along the way."
From the Chilean Andes to the pastures of Scotland, the third round of the Enduro World Series moves to the northern French Alps for round 3, Enduro Series Valloire on June 21-22.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nico Lau (Cube Action Team)
|0:43:11
|2
|Justin Leov (Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team)
|0:00:12
|3
|Joe Barnes (Canyon Factory Enduro Team)
|0:00:15
|4
|Florian Nicolai (Rocky Mountain Urge BP Team)
|0:00:28
|5
|Francois Bailly-Maitre (BMC Enduro Racing Team)
|0:00:34
|6
|Damien Oton (Devinci/Alltricks.com Enduro Racing)
|0:00:49
|7
|Martin Maes (GT Factory Racing)
|0:00:58
|8
|Greg Callaghan (Nukeproof)
|0:01:09
|9
|Jared Graves (Yeti / Fox Shox Factory Team)
|0:01:24
|10
|Gary Forrest (WTB Enduro Team)
|0:01:24
|11
|Alexandre Cure (Rocky Mountain Urge BP Team)
|0:01:25
|12
|Rene Wildhaber (Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team)
|0:01:30
|13
|Curtis Keene (Specialized Racing Team)
|0:01:38
|14
|Aurelien Giordanengo (Polygon UR)
|0:01:42
|15
|Remy Absalon (Scott SR Suntour Enduro Team)
|0:01:46
|16
|Ruaridh Cunningham (Unior Tools)
|0:01:52
|17
|Lukas Anrig (Norco Enduro World Team)
|0:01:55
|18
|Mark Scott (Wideopen Magazine)
|0:01:58
|19
|Thomas Lapeyrie (Scott SR Suntour Enduro Team)
|0:01:58
|20
|Richie Rude (Yeti / Fox Shox Factory Team)
|0:02:02
|21
|Jesse Melamed (Rocky Mountain Urge BP Team)
|0:02:05
|22
|Yoann Barelli (Giant Factory Off Road)
|0:02:06
|23
|Neil Donoghue (Santa Cruz)
|0:02:07
|24
|Aaron Bradford (BMC Enduro Racing Team)
|0:02:10
|25
|Cedric Gracia (Santa Cruz)
|0:02:12
|26
|Benjamin Cruz (Cannondale Overmountain)
|0:02:19
|27
|Bryan Regnier (YT industries, Troy Lee Design, SRAM)
|0:02:26
|28
|Josh Carlson (Giant Factory Off Road)
|0:02:27
|29
|Stuart Wilcox
|0:02:37
|30
|Fabien Cousinie (Polygon UR)
|0:02:40
|31
|Martyn Brookes (whyte SRAM enduro racing)
|0:02:41
|32
|Theo Galy (Devinci/Alltricks.com Enduro Racing)
|0:02:55
|33
|Daniel Wolfe (cycleways, specialized)
|0:02:58
|34
|Ludovic May (Canyon Factory Enduro Team)
|0:03:03
|35
|Michael Hannah (Polygon UR)
|0:03:07
|36
|Alex Lupato (FRM Factory Racing Team)
|0:03:15
|37
|Josh Lewis
|0:03:16
|38
|Nico Quere (Commencal)
|0:03:25
|39
|Steve Peat (Santa Cruz)
|0:03:25
|40
|Nico Prudencio (Team Giant Chile, Giant Trance XC)
|0:03:27
|41
|Matt Beer (Intense Go Pro)
|0:03:28
|42
|Tobias Reiser (Focus Trail Team)
|0:03:28
|43
|Joseph Nation
|0:03:31
|44
|Fabian Scholz (Focus Trail Team)
|0:03:33
|45
|Markus Reiser (Focus Trail Team)
|0:03:40
|46
|Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off Road)
|0:03:40
|47
|Chris Hutchens (ABZ MTB / The Cycle Jersey / Giant UK)
|0:03:40
|48
|James Shirley (Radon Enduro Racing Team)
|0:03:41
|49
|Jamie Nicoll (Polygon UR)
|0:03:43
|50
|Edgar Carballo
|0:03:44
|51
|Robert Williams
|0:03:50
|52
|Sam Flanagan (Hope Technology Factory Racing)
|0:03:55
|53
|Gavin Carroll (Biking.ie Trek)
|0:04:00
|54
|Jeremy Arnould (Irwego, Commencal, Shimano, Bos, Maxxi)
|0:04:06
|55
|Yannick Pontal (Alltricks)
|0:04:08
|56
|Dylan Wolsky (Santa Cruz)
|0:04:09
|57
|Nick Geddes (Norco Enduro World Team)
|0:04:11
|58
|Clement Benoit (URGE BIKE PRODUCT)
|0:04:22
|59
|Iago Garay (Santa Cruz)
|0:04:25
|60
|Kristjan Medvescek (Blackthorn GT)
|0:04:26
|61
|Philip Shucksmith (Pro Ride Guides)
|0:04:32
|62
|Keith Buchan (Ibis Cycles UK)
|0:04:34
|63
|Yoann Paccard
|0:04:35
|64
|Baptiste Gaillot (Rocky sports Alpe d'Huez)
|0:04:38
|65
|James Hampton
|0:04:39
|66
|Joe Flanagan (All Terrain Cycles)
|0:04:49
|67
|Ludwig Dohl
|0:04:50
|68
|Lee Kermode (Pioneer Scott Syncros)
|0:04:51
|69
|Michael Gray (Psyclewerx.co.uk)
|0:04:52
|70
|Alex Petitdemange (Yeti, Mavic, MRP)
|0:04:55
|71
|Ed Roberts (Evolution Bikes)
|0:05:04
|72
|Oliver Carter (CUBE RIDE:IO)
|0:05:05
|73
|Matthias Stonig (MS Mondraker)
|0:05:08
|74
|Peter Mlinar (Blackthorn GT)
|0:05:09
|75
|Huw Oliver (Nevis Cycles)
|0:05:23
|76
|Ben Price (Whyte Bikes/SRAM/TORQ)
|0:05:23
|77
|Jonathon Maunsell (Kona/MBW)
|0:05:27
|78
|Max Schumann (Carver, Sr Suntour, Ion, Evoc, Magura, Uv)
|0:05:29
|79
|Fergus Lamb
|0:05:32
|80
|Rich Norgate
|0:05:35
|81
|Alasdair Maclennan (Pinkbike.com)
|0:05:37
|82
|Andy Barlow (Dirt School)
|0:05:40
|83
|Jacobo Santana (MS Mondraker)
|0:05:40
|84
|Cedric Ravanel (GT Pulse)
|0:05:43
|85
|James Knowles (Summit Down)
|0:05:49
|86
|Paul Aston (Leisure Lakes Bikes)
|0:05:50
|87
|Dan Greenwood
|0:05:52
|88
|James Green (TheTrailhead/Cube)
|0:05:57
|89
|Nash Masson
|0:06:07
|90
|Mark West
|0:06:17
|91
|Max Leitsberger (Mountainbiker.at SPECIALIZED)
|0:06:23
|92
|Tobias Woggon (BMC Switzerland/ Lenzerheide/ SR Suntou)
|0:06:29
|93
|James Swinden (This is Sheffield Racing)
|0:06:32
|94
|Joe Young
|0:06:33
|95
|Ian Coates (cycle inn)
|0:06:33
|96
|Martin Astley
|0:06:34
|97
|Arno Faucher (Rocky sport alpe d'Huez)
|0:06:36
|98
|Andrew Shandro
|0:06:41
|99
|Dave Henderson (Cannondale Racing)
|0:06:45
|100
|Aidan Bishop (Cannondale/Mavic)
|0:06:46
|101
|Scott Lindsay (Pedals Edinburgh - Eco Conscious Bike Car)
|0:06:57
|102
|Mathew Prichard (Continental Enduro Team)
|0:06:57
|103
|Cédric Carrez (Intense Vtopo Mavic - ACME)
|0:07:07
|104
|Silas Hesterberg
|0:07:08
|105
|Pearse Griffin (Biking.ie)
|0:07:10
|106
|Thomas Mitchell (Kona Grassroots/ Harts Cyclery)
|0:07:11
|107
|Denny Lupato (FRM Factory Racing)
|0:07:24
|108
|Fraser Mcneil (Elevation Cycles / Flotec Suspension)
|0:07:32
|109
|Joe Swann (hw)
|0:07:37
|110
|Tom Maes (YETI Belgium - Urge bp Enduro Team)
|0:07:38
|111
|Fraser Andrew
|0:07:40
|112
|Lawrence Jones
|0:07:44
|113
|Junya Nagata (AKI Factory)
|0:07:44
|114
|Liam Moynihan (Canyon/MET/Bluegrass)
|0:07:46
|115
|Andrew Devine (CGCC / CrossTrax / HandDracing.com)
|0:07:48
|116
|Glyn O'brien (NukeProof FirstTracksMTB.com)
|0:07:55
|117
|Ulysse Francoglio (Rocky Sports Alpe d'Huez)
|0:08:01
|118
|Joe Winston (supernova cycles / J-Star Racewear)
|0:08:09
|119
|Tim Breeze (Leisure Lakes Bikes)
|0:08:10
|120
|Tom Dowie (Outsourcery, Giant Radlett, Chicksands Bik)
|0:08:14
|121
|Gareth Montgomerie
|0:08:15
|122
|Chay Granby (Cotic steel city media)
|0:08:25
|123
|Daniel Taylor
|0:08:26
|124
|Liam Little (Knox Armour, 4play Cycles)
|0:08:26
|125
|Eoin Elliott (Team Icycles)
|0:08:28
|126
|Aaron Tolley
|0:08:31
|127
|Pierre Lehry
|0:08:34
|128
|Sauli Hjerppe
|0:08:48
|129
|Andrew Walker (Continental Saracen)
|0:08:49
|130
|Kevin Lorenzato (Orbea Enduro Crew)
|0:08:55
|131
|Chris Keeble-Smith (Marin Ritchey Stan's noTubes CNP)
|0:09:03
|132
|Paul Newnham (Team Leslie Bike Shop)
|0:09:03
|133
|Russell Turner (Rockets & Rascals)
|0:09:05
|134
|Matthew Ineson
|0:09:06
|135
|Peter Robinson
|0:09:23
|136
|Stuart Villis (Bike Remedy)
|0:09:31
|137
|Nicolas Legrand
|0:09:44
|138
|Chris Breeze (Leisure Lakes Bikes)
|0:09:57
|139
|Steve Larking
|0:09:58
|140
|Damien Daly
|0:10:00
|141
|Lee Hawden
|0:10:18
|142
|Christopher Mccarthy
|0:10:31
|143
|Florian Findeisen
|0:10:31
|144
|Seb Lloyd (University of Plymouth Cycling)
|0:10:42
|145
|David Griffith (The Bike Tree)
|0:10:58
|146
|Stuart Nicholson (i-Cycles)
|0:11:02
|147
|Neil Halcrow (WHYTE BIKES)
|0:11:02
|148
|Michael Janney
|0:11:07
|149
|Ronan Dugan
|0:11:09
|150
|Daniel Lechado (VILADOMAT-BMC)
|0:11:17
|151
|Gregor Murray
|0:11:20
|152
|Simon Hartley
|0:11:21
|153
|Jamie Vosper
|0:11:23
|154
|Sebastian Esswein (ROSE Vaujany fueled by ultraSPORTS)
|0:11:31
|155
|Phillip Mclaren (Fulford cycles)
|0:11:47
|156
|Richard Lane (Singletrack Mag)
|0:12:00
|157
|Oliver Young
|0:12:08
|158
|Michael Clyne (dialled bikes/lo-rideers)
|0:12:15
|159
|Allan Clark (Leslie Cycles)
|0:12:23
|160
|Douglas Shearer (Innerleithen MTB Racing / i-Cycles)
|0:12:44
|161
|Ricardo Parreirinha
|0:12:51
|162
|James Macferran
|0:12:56
|163
|Thibaut Poncet
|0:13:02
|164
|Gary Drake
|0:13:04
|165
|Aidan Burrill
|0:13:11
|166
|Alistair Jamieson (trailAddiction)
|0:13:13
|167
|Guy Bar (Bikedeal.co.il)
|0:13:14
|168
|Felix Maddison
|0:13:19
|169
|Klas Oberg (POC, GSC)
|0:13:27
|170
|Graeme Forrest
|0:13:30
|171
|Dmitri Repkin (HD-Trek)
|0:13:39
|172
|Bjorn Petterson (POC, GSC)
|0:13:51
|173
|Julien Bolota (Alltricks)
|0:13:53
|174
|Kev Duckworth
|0:13:56
|175
|Aled Kenneth Griffiths (Continental - Saracen)
|0:14:13
|176
|Quentin Stepien (YETI Belgium - Urge bp Enduro Team)
|0:14:26
|177
|Thomas Di Litta
|0:14:34
|178
|Ross Lambie
|0:14:36
|179
|David Ogden
|0:14:57
|180
|Peter Oakley (GUCC)
|0:15:03
|181
|Robert Ellison
|0:15:21
|182
|Graham Rushworth
|0:15:21
|183
|Georgy Grogger (Trail Solutions Racing)
|0:15:23
|184
|Stephen Hardcastle
|0:15:25
|185
|James Davidson (ABZMTB)
|0:15:26
|186
|Chris Edwards
|0:15:38
|187
|Michael Johnstone (Team CHR)
|0:15:39
|188
|Ben Plenge
|0:15:50
|189
|Peter McElroy (Club Giant Dublin)
|0:16:17
|190
|David Mclean
|0:17:14
|191
|Tom Campbell
|0:18:26
|192
|Ross Grimmett
|0:18:46
|193
|Simon Marshall
|0:18:48
|194
|Ewan Bell (hw shred club)
|0:19:42
|195
|Jez Westgarth
|0:19:49
|196
|Simon Truelove (Black Canon Collective)
|0:20:01
|197
|Matthew Mansell (Team ManBall Enduro Racing)
|0:20:31
|198
|Martin Keys
|0:20:46
|199
|Pierre Mommessin
|0:22:07
|200
|Kenny Mclean
|0:22:16
|201
|Richard Kawecki
|0:22:22
|202
|Joey Stewart
|0:22:42
|203
|Robert Rand
|0:23:01
|204
|Chris Kimberley
|0:23:25
|205
|Adam Taylor
|0:24:11
|206
|Stuart Hibbert (enduroFactory:FalconLogistics)
|0:27:12
|207
|Ben Raynor
|0:28:58
|DNF
|David Duggan (Devinci / Haven)
|DNF
|Guillaume Cauvin (Polygon UR)
|DNF
|Christopher Buchan (Ibis Cycles UK)
|DNF
|Tobias Pantling (Orange bikes)
|DNF
|Matthew Mcmillan
|DNF
|George Gore Browne
|DNF
|Scott Laughland (Cube Action Team)
|DNF
|Mason Bond (Devinci/Alltricks.com Enduro Racing)
|DNF
|Joe Taylor (Mojo Suspension)
|DNF
|Craig Letton
|DNF
|Jan Hansmann (IBC DIMB Racing Team/ Bingo Bongo Raci)
|DNF
|Dick Hamilton
|DNF
|Robert Scullion (Eontinental - Saracen)
|DNF
|Andy Nelson (Bionicon Bikes)
|DNF
|Pol Guixe Jove (UNIC Cycles)
|DNF
|Rod Elliot
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team)
|0:49:01
|2
|Anne Caroline ChaussoWOMEN (Ibis)
|0:00:46
|3
|Cecile Ravanel (GT Pulse)
|0:01:13
|4
|Anneke Beerten (Specialized Racing Team)
|0:02:47
|5
|Ines Thoma (Canyon Factory Enduro Team)
|0:04:36
|6
|Rosara Joseph (Yeti / Fox Shox Factory)
|0:05:13
|7
|Meggie Bichard
|0:05:18
|8
|Lorraine Truong (Leysin, Norco, Fox, Sunringlé, Answer)
|0:05:39
|9
|Isabeau Courdurier (Rocky Mountain Urge BP Team)
|0:05:49
|10
|Katy Winton (Pivot Morvelo, Sweet Protection, Hope)
|0:06:29
|11
|Helen Gaskell (scott Uk)
|0:06:52
|12
|Anita Gehrig (Specialized, SRAM, Zimtstern, Mavic, Red)
|0:07:12
|13
|Carrie Poole (The Bike Tree)
|0:07:31
|14
|Emma Guy (Team Ibis Uk)
|0:08:02
|15
|Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off Road)
|0:08:16
|16
|Tracey Hannah (Polygon UR)
|0:08:21
|17
|Julia Hofmann (Marin Bikes, ION, SR Suntour, DIRTY, SRA)
|0:09:16
|18
|Sarah Newman
|0:10:35
|19
|Valentina Macheda (Ibis)
|0:11:10
|20
|Pauline Dieffenthaler (Cannondale OverMountain)
|0:11:42
|21
|Sophie Buckingham (Elevation Cycles, Flotec Suspension)
|0:11:55
|22
|Fiona Beattie
|0:12:20
|23
|Lesley Ingram (Team Ibis UK)
|0:12:51
|24
|Cheri Mills (Twelve50 Bikes Race Team)
|0:13:29
|25
|Rebecca Baraona (GravityBikes Racing)
|0:13:43
|26
|Kerstin Koegler (BMC Enduro Racing Team)
|0:14:00
|27
|Michelle Muldoon
|0:14:07
|28
|Angela Coates (Berghaus / the Development)
|0:14:24
|29
|Jaime Hill (Santa Cruz, TLD, Smith, CCN, Summit)
|0:14:48
|30
|Diana Marggraff
|0:14:58
|31
|Claire Bennett
|0:15:12
|32
|Hannah Barnes (Silverfish/Yeti)
|0:15:52
|33
|Cait Elliott (Velo Elsener)
|0:16:54
|34
|Hannah Roether
|0:17:18
|35
|Hanna Jonsson
|0:17:34
|36
|Joanna Petterson (BMC Project Dirt Presented by KMC)
|0:17:48
|37
|Emily Horridge (Transition Bikes)
|0:18:22
|38
|Cat Topham
|0:24:00
|Fay Jordan (Royal Air Force)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team
|2260
|pts
|2
|Rocky Mountain Urge BP Team
|2060
|3
|Canyon Factory Enduro Team
|1615
|4
|Yeti / Fox Shox Factory Team
|1440
|5
|Polygon UR
|1355
|6
|Giant Factory Off Road
|1330
|7
|Cannondale OverMountain
|1305
|8
|BMC Enduro Racing Team
|1275
|9
|Devinci/Alltricks.com
|1220
|10
|Ibis
|1205
|11
|Santa Cruz
|1033
|12
|Specialized Racing Team
|1015
|13
|Cube Action Team
|1007
|14
|Scott SR Suntour Enduro Team
|900
|15
|GT Factory Racing
|770
|16
|GT Pulse
|654
|17
|Norco Enduro World Team
|642
|18
|YETI Belgium - Urge bp Team
|415
|19
|Unior Tool
|280
|20
|FRM Factory Racing Team
|250
|21
|Focus Trail Team
|230
|22
|Intense-Go Pro
|90
|23
|MS Mondraker
|42
|Orbea Enduro Crew
|Lapierre Gravity Republic
