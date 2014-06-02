Image 1 of 6 Tracy Moseley gets help from a young pacer as she sets off at Tweedlove (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 2 of 6 His victory at Tweedlove was Nicolas Lau's first Enduro World Series podium and put him in the series lead heading into round 3 at Valloire (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 3 of 6 Tracy Moseley showing the technical form that saw her dominate the women's race at Tweedlove. (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 4 of 6 Legendary World Cup downhiller Steve Peat enjoys a post-race brew (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 5 of 6 In Tweedlove, Anne Caroline Chausson was second, Tracy Moseley was first and Cecile Ravanel was third (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 6 of 6 Men's Tweedlove Enduro World Series Podium: Justin Leov, Nico Lau on the top step sporting his new tweed jacket and Scotsman Joe Barnes (Image credit: Enduro World Series)

The demanding trails of Britain's Tweed Valley took their toll on the Enduro World Series' top riders this weekend, while revealing a depth of technical prowess amongst local riders.

"I think both the physicality and the technicality of the trails here caught a lot of riders off guard," said Organiser of the TweedLove World Enduro, Neil Dagleish. "A lot of people told us they thought this was the hardest round of the EWS so far. The trails here are steep, technical and slippery which a lot of riders aren't used to but people who live round here have grown up on them - and that was evident in the results."

Great Britain saw four top 10 finishes in the men's race and six top 10 finishes in the women's, with Tracy Moseley dominating the women's race, Tweed Valley native Gary Forrest taking 10th, Scotsman and World Cup downhiller Ruaridh Cunningham winning stage 2, and Scotland's Joe Barnes enjoying his first EWS podium ever.

The second round of racing concluded on Sunday with an awards presentation to three podium newcomers and a rousing birthday serenade to the sling-wearing 2013 EWS World Champion Jérôme Clementz, who is recovering from shoulder surgery for an injury sustained racing the French Enduro World Cup. It's apparent that the battle for the 2014 Enduro World Series World Championship has opened up.

Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team) commanded the women's race, taking all eight stages ahead of rival and round 1 victor, Anne Caroline Chausson (Ibis Cycles), and Cecile Ravanel (GT Pulse), who finished in second and third place overall, respectively. Overall Series points now see Moseley and Chausson sharing the top spot with 750 points apiece. EWS organisers awarded Overall lead position to Moseley, as the more recent winner.

France's Nicolas Lau (Cube Action Team), New Zealand's Justin Leov (Trek Factory Racing Enduro), and Scotland's Joe Barnes (Canyon Factory Enduro Team), finished in the top three spots in the men's race, marking first EWS podiums for all three, and entirely shaking up the overall rankings.

Lau now holds the series lead as the series goes into the third round. He is ahead of Leov, France's Florian Nicolai (Rocky Mountain Urge BP) who came fourth this weekend, and Australia's Jared Graves (Yeti/Fox Shox Factory Team), and Belgium's Martin Maes (GT Factory Racing), both of whom came back from difficult first days to finish in ninth and seventh position, respectively.

Says Enduro World Series Managing Director, Chris Ball, "The course involved massive distances and climbs, all human powered, and with no outside assistance permitted, riders really had to play a long game and be as tactically savvy as they were technically proficient. It was probably the biggest challenge any riders have faced to date."

Moseley's victory on home turf, Kiwi Justin Leov's first podium (second place), and Swiss Rene Wildhaber in 12th once again proved a powerful combination, keeping the Trek Factory Racing Enduro team at the top of the team leaderboard. Rocky Mountain Urge BP remain in second, thanks to the third place finish from Florian Nicolai, Isabeau Cordurier in 9th and Alex Cure in 11th.

"The local community was buzzing about the arrival of the EWS all week," said TweedLove's Neil Dagleish. "To see the likes of Tracy Moseley and Cedric Gracia riding on their home tracks really is a dream come true for many of them. I can't even begin to explain how amazing the community have been here - they have got behind both TweedLove and the Enduro World Series in a huge way and shown us nothing but support. That level of support seemed to be really appreciated by the riders, who in return embraced our community and helped out at kids events, signed autographs and maybe even picked up some riding tips along the way."

From the Chilean Andes to the pastures of Scotland, the third round of the Enduro World Series moves to the northern French Alps for round 3, Enduro Series Valloire on June 21-22.

Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Lau (Cube Action Team) 0:43:11 2 Justin Leov (Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team) 0:00:12 3 Joe Barnes (Canyon Factory Enduro Team) 0:00:15 4 Florian Nicolai (Rocky Mountain Urge BP Team) 0:00:28 5 Francois Bailly-Maitre (BMC Enduro Racing Team) 0:00:34 6 Damien Oton (Devinci/Alltricks.com Enduro Racing) 0:00:49 7 Martin Maes (GT Factory Racing) 0:00:58 8 Greg Callaghan (Nukeproof) 0:01:09 9 Jared Graves (Yeti / Fox Shox Factory Team) 0:01:24 10 Gary Forrest (WTB Enduro Team) 0:01:24 11 Alexandre Cure (Rocky Mountain Urge BP Team) 0:01:25 12 Rene Wildhaber (Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team) 0:01:30 13 Curtis Keene (Specialized Racing Team) 0:01:38 14 Aurelien Giordanengo (Polygon UR) 0:01:42 15 Remy Absalon (Scott SR Suntour Enduro Team) 0:01:46 16 Ruaridh Cunningham (Unior Tools) 0:01:52 17 Lukas Anrig (Norco Enduro World Team) 0:01:55 18 Mark Scott (Wideopen Magazine) 0:01:58 19 Thomas Lapeyrie (Scott SR Suntour Enduro Team) 0:01:58 20 Richie Rude (Yeti / Fox Shox Factory Team) 0:02:02 21 Jesse Melamed (Rocky Mountain Urge BP Team) 0:02:05 22 Yoann Barelli (Giant Factory Off Road) 0:02:06 23 Neil Donoghue (Santa Cruz) 0:02:07 24 Aaron Bradford (BMC Enduro Racing Team) 0:02:10 25 Cedric Gracia (Santa Cruz) 0:02:12 26 Benjamin Cruz (Cannondale Overmountain) 0:02:19 27 Bryan Regnier (YT industries, Troy Lee Design, SRAM) 0:02:26 28 Josh Carlson (Giant Factory Off Road) 0:02:27 29 Stuart Wilcox 0:02:37 30 Fabien Cousinie (Polygon UR) 0:02:40 31 Martyn Brookes (whyte SRAM enduro racing) 0:02:41 32 Theo Galy (Devinci/Alltricks.com Enduro Racing) 0:02:55 33 Daniel Wolfe (cycleways, specialized) 0:02:58 34 Ludovic May (Canyon Factory Enduro Team) 0:03:03 35 Michael Hannah (Polygon UR) 0:03:07 36 Alex Lupato (FRM Factory Racing Team) 0:03:15 37 Josh Lewis 0:03:16 38 Nico Quere (Commencal) 0:03:25 39 Steve Peat (Santa Cruz) 0:03:25 40 Nico Prudencio (Team Giant Chile, Giant Trance XC) 0:03:27 41 Matt Beer (Intense Go Pro) 0:03:28 42 Tobias Reiser (Focus Trail Team) 0:03:28 43 Joseph Nation 0:03:31 44 Fabian Scholz (Focus Trail Team) 0:03:33 45 Markus Reiser (Focus Trail Team) 0:03:40 46 Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off Road) 0:03:40 47 Chris Hutchens (ABZ MTB / The Cycle Jersey / Giant UK) 0:03:40 48 James Shirley (Radon Enduro Racing Team) 0:03:41 49 Jamie Nicoll (Polygon UR) 0:03:43 50 Edgar Carballo 0:03:44 51 Robert Williams 0:03:50 52 Sam Flanagan (Hope Technology Factory Racing) 0:03:55 53 Gavin Carroll (Biking.ie Trek) 0:04:00 54 Jeremy Arnould (Irwego, Commencal, Shimano, Bos, Maxxi) 0:04:06 55 Yannick Pontal (Alltricks) 0:04:08 56 Dylan Wolsky (Santa Cruz) 0:04:09 57 Nick Geddes (Norco Enduro World Team) 0:04:11 58 Clement Benoit (URGE BIKE PRODUCT) 0:04:22 59 Iago Garay (Santa Cruz) 0:04:25 60 Kristjan Medvescek (Blackthorn GT) 0:04:26 61 Philip Shucksmith (Pro Ride Guides) 0:04:32 62 Keith Buchan (Ibis Cycles UK) 0:04:34 63 Yoann Paccard 0:04:35 64 Baptiste Gaillot (Rocky sports Alpe d'Huez) 0:04:38 65 James Hampton 0:04:39 66 Joe Flanagan (All Terrain Cycles) 0:04:49 67 Ludwig Dohl 0:04:50 68 Lee Kermode (Pioneer Scott Syncros) 0:04:51 69 Michael Gray (Psyclewerx.co.uk) 0:04:52 70 Alex Petitdemange (Yeti, Mavic, MRP) 0:04:55 71 Ed Roberts (Evolution Bikes) 0:05:04 72 Oliver Carter (CUBE RIDE:IO) 0:05:05 73 Matthias Stonig (MS Mondraker) 0:05:08 74 Peter Mlinar (Blackthorn GT) 0:05:09 75 Huw Oliver (Nevis Cycles) 0:05:23 76 Ben Price (Whyte Bikes/SRAM/TORQ) 0:05:23 77 Jonathon Maunsell (Kona/MBW) 0:05:27 78 Max Schumann (Carver, Sr Suntour, Ion, Evoc, Magura, Uv) 0:05:29 79 Fergus Lamb 0:05:32 80 Rich Norgate 0:05:35 81 Alasdair Maclennan (Pinkbike.com) 0:05:37 82 Andy Barlow (Dirt School) 0:05:40 83 Jacobo Santana (MS Mondraker) 0:05:40 84 Cedric Ravanel (GT Pulse) 0:05:43 85 James Knowles (Summit Down) 0:05:49 86 Paul Aston (Leisure Lakes Bikes) 0:05:50 87 Dan Greenwood 0:05:52 88 James Green (TheTrailhead/Cube) 0:05:57 89 Nash Masson 0:06:07 90 Mark West 0:06:17 91 Max Leitsberger (Mountainbiker.at SPECIALIZED) 0:06:23 92 Tobias Woggon (BMC Switzerland/ Lenzerheide/ SR Suntou) 0:06:29 93 James Swinden (This is Sheffield Racing) 0:06:32 94 Joe Young 0:06:33 95 Ian Coates (cycle inn) 0:06:33 96 Martin Astley 0:06:34 97 Arno Faucher (Rocky sport alpe d'Huez) 0:06:36 98 Andrew Shandro 0:06:41 99 Dave Henderson (Cannondale Racing) 0:06:45 100 Aidan Bishop (Cannondale/Mavic) 0:06:46 101 Scott Lindsay (Pedals Edinburgh - Eco Conscious Bike Car) 0:06:57 102 Mathew Prichard (Continental Enduro Team) 0:06:57 103 Cédric Carrez (Intense Vtopo Mavic - ACME) 0:07:07 104 Silas Hesterberg 0:07:08 105 Pearse Griffin (Biking.ie) 0:07:10 106 Thomas Mitchell (Kona Grassroots/ Harts Cyclery) 0:07:11 107 Denny Lupato (FRM Factory Racing) 0:07:24 108 Fraser Mcneil (Elevation Cycles / Flotec Suspension) 0:07:32 109 Joe Swann (hw) 0:07:37 110 Tom Maes (YETI Belgium - Urge bp Enduro Team) 0:07:38 111 Fraser Andrew 0:07:40 112 Lawrence Jones 0:07:44 113 Junya Nagata (AKI Factory) 0:07:44 114 Liam Moynihan (Canyon/MET/Bluegrass) 0:07:46 115 Andrew Devine (CGCC / CrossTrax / HandDracing.com) 0:07:48 116 Glyn O'brien (NukeProof FirstTracksMTB.com) 0:07:55 117 Ulysse Francoglio (Rocky Sports Alpe d'Huez) 0:08:01 118 Joe Winston (supernova cycles / J-Star Racewear) 0:08:09 119 Tim Breeze (Leisure Lakes Bikes) 0:08:10 120 Tom Dowie (Outsourcery, Giant Radlett, Chicksands Bik) 0:08:14 121 Gareth Montgomerie 0:08:15 122 Chay Granby (Cotic steel city media) 0:08:25 123 Daniel Taylor 0:08:26 124 Liam Little (Knox Armour, 4play Cycles) 0:08:26 125 Eoin Elliott (Team Icycles) 0:08:28 126 Aaron Tolley 0:08:31 127 Pierre Lehry 0:08:34 128 Sauli Hjerppe 0:08:48 129 Andrew Walker (Continental Saracen) 0:08:49 130 Kevin Lorenzato (Orbea Enduro Crew) 0:08:55 131 Chris Keeble-Smith (Marin Ritchey Stan's noTubes CNP) 0:09:03 132 Paul Newnham (Team Leslie Bike Shop) 0:09:03 133 Russell Turner (Rockets & Rascals) 0:09:05 134 Matthew Ineson 0:09:06 135 Peter Robinson 0:09:23 136 Stuart Villis (Bike Remedy) 0:09:31 137 Nicolas Legrand 0:09:44 138 Chris Breeze (Leisure Lakes Bikes) 0:09:57 139 Steve Larking 0:09:58 140 Damien Daly 0:10:00 141 Lee Hawden 0:10:18 142 Christopher Mccarthy 0:10:31 143 Florian Findeisen 0:10:31 144 Seb Lloyd (University of Plymouth Cycling) 0:10:42 145 David Griffith (The Bike Tree) 0:10:58 146 Stuart Nicholson (i-Cycles) 0:11:02 147 Neil Halcrow (WHYTE BIKES) 0:11:02 148 Michael Janney 0:11:07 149 Ronan Dugan 0:11:09 150 Daniel Lechado (VILADOMAT-BMC) 0:11:17 151 Gregor Murray 0:11:20 152 Simon Hartley 0:11:21 153 Jamie Vosper 0:11:23 154 Sebastian Esswein (ROSE Vaujany fueled by ultraSPORTS) 0:11:31 155 Phillip Mclaren (Fulford cycles) 0:11:47 156 Richard Lane (Singletrack Mag) 0:12:00 157 Oliver Young 0:12:08 158 Michael Clyne (dialled bikes/lo-rideers) 0:12:15 159 Allan Clark (Leslie Cycles) 0:12:23 160 Douglas Shearer (Innerleithen MTB Racing / i-Cycles) 0:12:44 161 Ricardo Parreirinha 0:12:51 162 James Macferran 0:12:56 163 Thibaut Poncet 0:13:02 164 Gary Drake 0:13:04 165 Aidan Burrill 0:13:11 166 Alistair Jamieson (trailAddiction) 0:13:13 167 Guy Bar (Bikedeal.co.il) 0:13:14 168 Felix Maddison 0:13:19 169 Klas Oberg (POC, GSC) 0:13:27 170 Graeme Forrest 0:13:30 171 Dmitri Repkin (HD-Trek) 0:13:39 172 Bjorn Petterson (POC, GSC) 0:13:51 173 Julien Bolota (Alltricks) 0:13:53 174 Kev Duckworth 0:13:56 175 Aled Kenneth Griffiths (Continental - Saracen) 0:14:13 176 Quentin Stepien (YETI Belgium - Urge bp Enduro Team) 0:14:26 177 Thomas Di Litta 0:14:34 178 Ross Lambie 0:14:36 179 David Ogden 0:14:57 180 Peter Oakley (GUCC) 0:15:03 181 Robert Ellison 0:15:21 182 Graham Rushworth 0:15:21 183 Georgy Grogger (Trail Solutions Racing) 0:15:23 184 Stephen Hardcastle 0:15:25 185 James Davidson (ABZMTB) 0:15:26 186 Chris Edwards 0:15:38 187 Michael Johnstone (Team CHR) 0:15:39 188 Ben Plenge 0:15:50 189 Peter McElroy (Club Giant Dublin) 0:16:17 190 David Mclean 0:17:14 191 Tom Campbell 0:18:26 192 Ross Grimmett 0:18:46 193 Simon Marshall 0:18:48 194 Ewan Bell (hw shred club) 0:19:42 195 Jez Westgarth 0:19:49 196 Simon Truelove (Black Canon Collective) 0:20:01 197 Matthew Mansell (Team ManBall Enduro Racing) 0:20:31 198 Martin Keys 0:20:46 199 Pierre Mommessin 0:22:07 200 Kenny Mclean 0:22:16 201 Richard Kawecki 0:22:22 202 Joey Stewart 0:22:42 203 Robert Rand 0:23:01 204 Chris Kimberley 0:23:25 205 Adam Taylor 0:24:11 206 Stuart Hibbert (enduroFactory:FalconLogistics) 0:27:12 207 Ben Raynor 0:28:58 DNF David Duggan (Devinci / Haven) DNF Guillaume Cauvin (Polygon UR) DNF Christopher Buchan (Ibis Cycles UK) DNF Tobias Pantling (Orange bikes) DNF Matthew Mcmillan DNF George Gore Browne DNF Scott Laughland (Cube Action Team) DNF Mason Bond (Devinci/Alltricks.com Enduro Racing) DNF Joe Taylor (Mojo Suspension) DNF Craig Letton DNF Jan Hansmann (IBC DIMB Racing Team/ Bingo Bongo Raci) DNF Dick Hamilton DNF Robert Scullion (Eontinental - Saracen) DNF Andy Nelson (Bionicon Bikes) DNF Pol Guixe Jove (UNIC Cycles) DNF Rod Elliot

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team) 0:49:01 2 Anne Caroline ChaussoWOMEN (Ibis) 0:00:46 3 Cecile Ravanel (GT Pulse) 0:01:13 4 Anneke Beerten (Specialized Racing Team) 0:02:47 5 Ines Thoma (Canyon Factory Enduro Team) 0:04:36 6 Rosara Joseph (Yeti / Fox Shox Factory) 0:05:13 7 Meggie Bichard 0:05:18 8 Lorraine Truong (Leysin, Norco, Fox, Sunringlé, Answer) 0:05:39 9 Isabeau Courdurier (Rocky Mountain Urge BP Team) 0:05:49 10 Katy Winton (Pivot Morvelo, Sweet Protection, Hope) 0:06:29 11 Helen Gaskell (scott Uk) 0:06:52 12 Anita Gehrig (Specialized, SRAM, Zimtstern, Mavic, Red) 0:07:12 13 Carrie Poole (The Bike Tree) 0:07:31 14 Emma Guy (Team Ibis Uk) 0:08:02 15 Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off Road) 0:08:16 16 Tracey Hannah (Polygon UR) 0:08:21 17 Julia Hofmann (Marin Bikes, ION, SR Suntour, DIRTY, SRA) 0:09:16 18 Sarah Newman 0:10:35 19 Valentina Macheda (Ibis) 0:11:10 20 Pauline Dieffenthaler (Cannondale OverMountain) 0:11:42 21 Sophie Buckingham (Elevation Cycles, Flotec Suspension) 0:11:55 22 Fiona Beattie 0:12:20 23 Lesley Ingram (Team Ibis UK) 0:12:51 24 Cheri Mills (Twelve50 Bikes Race Team) 0:13:29 25 Rebecca Baraona (GravityBikes Racing) 0:13:43 26 Kerstin Koegler (BMC Enduro Racing Team) 0:14:00 27 Michelle Muldoon 0:14:07 28 Angela Coates (Berghaus / the Development) 0:14:24 29 Jaime Hill (Santa Cruz, TLD, Smith, CCN, Summit) 0:14:48 30 Diana Marggraff 0:14:58 31 Claire Bennett 0:15:12 32 Hannah Barnes (Silverfish/Yeti) 0:15:52 33 Cait Elliott (Velo Elsener) 0:16:54 34 Hannah Roether 0:17:18 35 Hanna Jonsson 0:17:34 36 Joanna Petterson (BMC Project Dirt Presented by KMC) 0:17:48 37 Emily Horridge (Transition Bikes) 0:18:22 38 Cat Topham 0:24:00 Fay Jordan (Royal Air Force)