Marconi wins Costa Rican marathon by two seconds
Villalta wins women's race with 11-minute margin
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Duran Marconi (CRc)
|2:58:51
|2
|Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc)
|0:00:02
|3
|Alexander Sanchez (CRc)
|0:00:04
|4
|Jose Varela (CRc)
|0:00:52
|5
|Deiber Esquivel (CRc)
|0:03:24
|6
|Harold Esquivel Morales (CRc)
|0:04:23
|7
|Juan Fallas (CRc)
|0:05:32
|8
|Vladimir Fernandez (CRc)
|0:06:07
|9
|Roman Villalobos (CRc)
|0:07:22
|10
|Luis Sibaja (CRc)
|0:08:32
|11
|Ruderick Suarez (CRc)
|0:09:06
|12
|Pablo Juan Araya (CRc)
|0:09:25
|13
|Omar Cisneros (CRc)
|0:11:45
|14
|Denis Porras (CRc)
|0:14:22
|15
|Josue Solano (CRc)
|0:15:14
|16
|Mauricio Patino (CRc)
|0:15:47
|17
|Allan Cordero Molin (CRc)
|0:15:48
|18
|Mario Meneses (CRc)
|0:16:48
|19
|Marcos Vinici Fernandez (CRc)
|0:21:49
|20
|Luis Álvarez (CRc)
|0:26:02
|21
|Alfredo Sánchez (CRc)
|22
|Felix Umaña (CRc)
|0:28:29
|23
|Jorge Ramirez (CRc)
|0:30:09
|24
|Daniel Hernández (CRc)
|0:30:28
|25
|Javier Marin (CRc)
|0:30:33
|26
|Pablo Leiva (CRc)
|0:34:02
|27
|William Wong (CRc)
|0:34:28
|28
|Marco Amador (CRc)
|0:35:44
|29
|Yanan Briceño (CRc)
|0:36:09
|30
|Didier Araya (CRc)
|0:37:30
|31
|Jose Andres Rojas (CRc)
|0:38:38
|32
|Alejandro Valverde (CRc)
|0:38:46
|33
|Daniel Chaverri (CRc)
|0:38:52
|34
|Daniel Garcia (CRc)
|0:39:44
|35
|Juan Solis (CRc)
|0:43:50
|36
|Roger Ramirez (CRc)
|0:46:32
|37
|Adrian Alvarado (CRc)
|0:48:34
|38
|Luis Muñoz (Arg)
|0:48:35
|39
|Ernesto Porras (CRc)
|0:48:37
|40
|Jose Murillo (CRc)
|0:51:34
|41
|Cristofer Rodriguez (CRc)
|0:53:04
|42
|Steven Carmona Arias (CRc)
|0:54:01
|43
|Carlos Arce (CRc)
|0:54:40
|44
|Minor Rodriguez (CRc)
|0:57:30
|45
|Roy Carvajal (CRc)
|0:57:45
|46
|Raul Briceño (CRc)
|0:59:59
|47
|Jhonny Sanchez (CRc)
|1:07:12
|48
|Allan Gonzales (CRc)
|1:12:30
|49
|Felipe Castro (CRc)
|1:14:29
|50
|Julio Mena (CRc)
|1:15:03
|51
|José Sanchez (CRc)
|1:21:08
|52
|Esteban Bejarano (CRc)
|1:21:17
|53
|Mario Rojas (CRc)
|1:29:31
|54
|Esteban Vargas (CRc)
|1:32:02
|55
|Emilio Peña (CRc)
|1:34:00
|56
|Diego Mendez (CRc)
|1:36:49
|57
|Delmar Chaves (CRc)
|1:37:37
|58
|Carlos Gonzalez (CRc)
|1:38:44
|59
|Gustavo Vargas (CRc)
|1:39:53
|60
|Alvaro Gutierres (CRc)
|1:39:56
|61
|Marvin Solano (CRc)
|1:40:23
|62
|Luis Garcia (CRc)
|1:40:25
|63
|Emanuel Villalobos (CRc)
|1:40:39
|64
|Mario Mata (CRc)
|1:45:25
|65
|Gabriel Sandoval (CRc)
|1:52:32
|66
|Luis Solis (CRc)
|1:56:22
|67
|Jorge Quiros (CRc)
|1:59:25
|68
|Juan Carlos Calderon (CRc)
|2:01:04
|69
|Gonzalo Portuguez (CRc)
|2:03:17
|70
|Kenneth Sanabria (CRc)
|2:03:50
|71
|Michael Ramirez (CRc)
|2:08:50
|72
|Javier Fernandez (CRc)
|2:10:18
|73
|Edrey Vargas (CRc)
|2:15:31
|74
|Adrian Solis (CRc)
|2:17:11
|75
|George Acuña (CRc)
|2:18:19
|76
|Andrés Brenes (CRc)
|2:20:10
|77
|Luis Gerardo Morales (CRc)
|2:24:18
|78
|Robert Rodriguez (CRc)
|2:33:17
|DNF
|Luis Delgado (CRc)
|DNF
|Josue Ramirez (CRc)
|DNF
|Enrique Artavia (CRc)
|DNF
|Allan Canales (CRc)
|DNF
|Alejandro Jimenez (CRc)
|DNF
|Isaac Garcia (CRc)
|DNF
|Ninrod Alvarez Gomez (CRc)
|DNF
|Esteban Zumbado (CRc)
|DNF
|Ronny Hernandez (CRc)
|DNF
|Brayner Conejo Rodriguez (CRc)
|DNF
|Jose Hernandez (CRc)
|DNF
|Gabriel Ramirez (CRc)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yessenia Villalta (CRc)
|3:45:29
|2
|Ligia Madrigal (CRc)
|0:11:40
|3
|Sofia Morales (CRc)
|0:15:19
|4
|Edith Guillen (CRc)
|0:18:54
|5
|Ivania Fonceca (CRc)
|0:29:05
|6
|Brenda Muñoz (CRc)
|0:30:41
|7
|Marilyn Castro (CRc)
|1:17:09
|DNF
|Natalia Nunez Bonilla (CRc)
|DNF
|Sassy Alvarez (CRc)
|DNF
|Katherine Herrera (CRc)
|DNF
|Silvia Cespedes (CRc)
