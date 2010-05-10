Trending

Marconi wins Costa Rican marathon by two seconds

Villalta wins women's race with 11-minute margin

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Duran Marconi (CRc)2:58:51
2Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc)0:00:02
3Alexander Sanchez (CRc)0:00:04
4Jose Varela (CRc)0:00:52
5Deiber Esquivel (CRc)0:03:24
6Harold Esquivel Morales (CRc)0:04:23
7Juan Fallas (CRc)0:05:32
8Vladimir Fernandez (CRc)0:06:07
9Roman Villalobos (CRc)0:07:22
10Luis Sibaja (CRc)0:08:32
11Ruderick Suarez (CRc)0:09:06
12Pablo Juan Araya (CRc)0:09:25
13Omar Cisneros (CRc)0:11:45
14Denis Porras (CRc)0:14:22
15Josue Solano (CRc)0:15:14
16Mauricio Patino (CRc)0:15:47
17Allan Cordero Molin (CRc)0:15:48
18Mario Meneses (CRc)0:16:48
19Marcos Vinici Fernandez (CRc)0:21:49
20Luis Álvarez (CRc)0:26:02
21Alfredo Sánchez (CRc)
22Felix Umaña (CRc)0:28:29
23Jorge Ramirez (CRc)0:30:09
24Daniel Hernández (CRc)0:30:28
25Javier Marin (CRc)0:30:33
26Pablo Leiva (CRc)0:34:02
27William Wong (CRc)0:34:28
28Marco Amador (CRc)0:35:44
29Yanan Briceño (CRc)0:36:09
30Didier Araya (CRc)0:37:30
31Jose Andres Rojas (CRc)0:38:38
32Alejandro Valverde (CRc)0:38:46
33Daniel Chaverri (CRc)0:38:52
34Daniel Garcia (CRc)0:39:44
35Juan Solis (CRc)0:43:50
36Roger Ramirez (CRc)0:46:32
37Adrian Alvarado (CRc)0:48:34
38Luis Muñoz (Arg)0:48:35
39Ernesto Porras (CRc)0:48:37
40Jose Murillo (CRc)0:51:34
41Cristofer Rodriguez (CRc)0:53:04
42Steven Carmona Arias (CRc)0:54:01
43Carlos Arce (CRc)0:54:40
44Minor Rodriguez (CRc)0:57:30
45Roy Carvajal (CRc)0:57:45
46Raul Briceño (CRc)0:59:59
47Jhonny Sanchez (CRc)1:07:12
48Allan Gonzales (CRc)1:12:30
49Felipe Castro (CRc)1:14:29
50Julio Mena (CRc)1:15:03
51José Sanchez (CRc)1:21:08
52Esteban Bejarano (CRc)1:21:17
53Mario Rojas (CRc)1:29:31
54Esteban Vargas (CRc)1:32:02
55Emilio Peña (CRc)1:34:00
56Diego Mendez (CRc)1:36:49
57Delmar Chaves (CRc)1:37:37
58Carlos Gonzalez (CRc)1:38:44
59Gustavo Vargas (CRc)1:39:53
60Alvaro Gutierres (CRc)1:39:56
61Marvin Solano (CRc)1:40:23
62Luis Garcia (CRc)1:40:25
63Emanuel Villalobos (CRc)1:40:39
64Mario Mata (CRc)1:45:25
65Gabriel Sandoval (CRc)1:52:32
66Luis Solis (CRc)1:56:22
67Jorge Quiros (CRc)1:59:25
68Juan Carlos Calderon (CRc)2:01:04
69Gonzalo Portuguez (CRc)2:03:17
70Kenneth Sanabria (CRc)2:03:50
71Michael Ramirez (CRc)2:08:50
72Javier Fernandez (CRc)2:10:18
73Edrey Vargas (CRc)2:15:31
74Adrian Solis (CRc)2:17:11
75George Acuña (CRc)2:18:19
76Andrés Brenes (CRc)2:20:10
77Luis Gerardo Morales (CRc)2:24:18
78Robert Rodriguez (CRc)2:33:17
DNFLuis Delgado (CRc)
DNFJosue Ramirez (CRc)
DNFEnrique Artavia (CRc)
DNFAllan Canales (CRc)
DNFAlejandro Jimenez (CRc)
DNFIsaac Garcia (CRc)
DNFNinrod Alvarez Gomez (CRc)
DNFEsteban Zumbado (CRc)
DNFRonny Hernandez (CRc)
DNFBrayner Conejo Rodriguez (CRc)
DNFJose Hernandez (CRc)
DNFGabriel Ramirez (CRc)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yessenia Villalta (CRc)3:45:29
2Ligia Madrigal (CRc)0:11:40
3Sofia Morales (CRc)0:15:19
4Edith Guillen (CRc)0:18:54
5Ivania Fonceca (CRc)0:29:05
6Brenda Muñoz (CRc)0:30:41
7Marilyn Castro (CRc)1:17:09
DNFNatalia Nunez Bonilla (CRc)
DNFSassy Alvarez (CRc)
DNFKatherine Herrera (CRc)
DNFSilvia Cespedes (CRc)

Latest on Cyclingnews