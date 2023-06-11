Philipsen beats Ewan and Jakobsen to win Elfstedenronde
Belgian takes one-day win in hotly contested bunch sprint
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won the 2023 Elfstedenronde, beating big sprint rivals Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny) and Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep) three weeks before the start of the Tour de France.
The Belgian one-day race came down to a bunch finish and Philipsen was comfortably the quickest with a searing sprint up the left-hand side of the road.
Philipsen had to do it the hard way, losing lead-out man Jonas Rickaert to a crash earlier in the race. In a messy run-in to Bruges, his remaining teammates had to close a slight split to Jakobsen, who'd latched onto a three-man Uno-X lead-out.
Alexander Kristoff was on support duties for Erlend Blikra for the Scandinavian team and hit the front until Ewan's lead-out man Jasper De Buyst stormed to the front in the final 400 metres, then leaving Blikra having to open from range.
As this was happening, Philipsen sensed his moment and hit out on the left, sprinting into the slipstream of the fading Kristoff and then moving out in front of Jakobsen and Blikra.
Jakobsen looked to then hit out to the right, with Ewan launching even wider and coming past the European champion on the line. But neither could match Philipsen, who collected his fifth victory of the season.
"Uno-X had did really strong lead-out, there was also a small gap, but my teammates brought me back in a good position, I could open my sprint with 200 metres to go and it was enough," said Philipsen.
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Deputy Editor. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2022 he has been Deputy Editor, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Philipsen beats Ewan and Jakobsen to win ElfstedenrondeBelgian takes one-day win in hotly contested bunch sprint
-
De Wilde wins Flanders Diamond TourSchweinberger second and De Clercq third
-
ZLM Tour: Olav Kooij wins final stage and the overallWelsford second and Mareczko third in final bunch sprint
-
Tour de Suisse stage 1 live - Küng victorious in opening time trialRemco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert complete podium on 12.7km course