Elfstedenrace: Taco van der Hoorn wins from day-long breakaway

Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty) won the Elftedenrace, scoring his first victory since 2022 just two months after returning to racing following a 16-month spell on the sidelines with concussion.

The Dutchman was in the break for much of the 200km race and won with an attack from the lead group at 3.6km from the finish line. Seven seconds behind Van der Hoorn, Jelte Krijnsen (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease A Bike) rounded out the podium, having also been in the 17-rider breakaway move.

Results

