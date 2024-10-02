Elfstedenrace: Taco van der Hoorn wins from day-long breakaway
Dutchman beats Krijnsen and Laporte to take first win after long-term concussion layoff
Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty) won the Elftedenrace, scoring his first victory since 2022 just two months after returning to racing following a 16-month spell on the sidelines with concussion.
The Dutchman was in the break for much of the 200km race and won with an attack from the lead group at 3.6km from the finish line. Seven seconds behind Van der Hoorn, Jelte Krijnsen (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease A Bike) rounded out the podium, having also been in the 17-rider breakaway move.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.
