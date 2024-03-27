Refresh

Over 10km done and the break has not formed. More attacks come now though.

180km to go Multiple attacks going off the front of the peloton but no break is forming just yet.

No attackers getting away as of yet as the race gets off to a tentative start.

188.6km to go The flag is waved and we are racing in the 2024 men's Dwars door Vlaanderen!

Last year saw the emergence of a brilliant Classics rider at this very race. This year the Spanish road race champion, Oier Lazkano or Movistar has shown to be up there with the very best. He started the day in a very good mood as he was given a giant bottle of Kwaremont beer at sign-on... Very jealous. 🍺😋 @LazkanoOier Hay uno que ya se va contento hoy de @DwarsdrVlaander, independientemente del resultado 😏#DDV24 | #RodamosJuntos pic.twitter.com/1pED2gPjPWMarch 27, 2024 See more

The riders have started the neutral zone and will be starting the race in around 10 minutes time.

Eritrean talent, Biniam Girmay of Intermarche-Wanty, is also on the start line today as he looks to build on his improving form in what is a changed look to his Classics campaign. Have a read of how his confidence is improving after a tricky season in 2023 in our latest feature piece by Barry Ryan by clicking the link below... >>> Back in the game – Biniam Girmay's fresh approach to the cobbled Classics

There is only one former winner at the race this year. That being the two time winner, Yves Lampaert of Soudal-Quickstep. He has spoken out against the critics of the former Classics superpower to say their days at the top are not over just yet. Click the link below to read more... >>> Soudal-Quickstep's Classics identity crisis 'not disastrous' says Lampaert

Wout Van Aert being at this race sees a change to his usual Classics build-up to the Tour of Flanders. Why not have a read on our story about his change of calendar and how it could help him take that second career Monument by clicking the link below... >>> Wout van Aert tweaks build-up in bid to change Tour of Flanders narrative – Analysis

The race takes on eight cobbled sections with 12 climbs also on the menu. Of course, some of those cobbles come on the climbs. It should be a brilliant race.

With no world champion Mathieu van der Poel, his Alpecin-Deceuninck team are going to have to look elsewhere for a leader. Who better than Milan-Sanremo winner, Jasper Philipsen. He leads the charge for the Belgian squad. Mads Pedersen is here on the start line with a very strong Lidl-Trek squad to surround the Gent-Wevelgem winner. Jonathan Milan, Jasper Stuyven and Toms Skujins are the stand-out names for them. Visma-Lease-a-Bike, on the other hand, have been hit with injuries and illness recently with defending champion, Christophe Laporte, unable to start, They are also missing another former winner in Dylan van Baarle. However, they do have megastar Wout Van Aert with super talent Matteo Jorgenson and Omloop winner, Jan Tratnik, supporting... Could be worse.