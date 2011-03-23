Trending

Nuyens victorious at Dwars door Vlaanderen

Breakaway duo just hold off peloton

Image 1 of 35

Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank Sungard) outkicked breakaway companion Geraint Thomas (Sky) for the win as the pair just held off the peloton.

Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank Sungard) outkicked breakaway companion Geraint Thomas (Sky) for the win as the pair just held off the peloton.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 35

Geraint Thomas (Sky Procycling), Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank Sungard) and Frederic Amorison (Landbouwkrediet)

Geraint Thomas (Sky Procycling), Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank Sungard) and Frederic Amorison (Landbouwkrediet)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 35

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) signs on

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) signs on
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 35

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) looked relaxed early

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) looked relaxed early
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 35

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo)

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 35

Rabobank's Lars Boom

Rabobank's Lars Boom
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 35

Belgian rider Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

Belgian rider Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 35

Johan Vansummeren goes back to the Garmin-Cervelo team car for assistance

Johan Vansummeren goes back to the Garmin-Cervelo team car for assistance
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 35

Thomas De Gendt (Vaconsoleil) takes a bidon

Thomas De Gendt (Vaconsoleil) takes a bidon
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 35

Thomas De Gendt (Vaconsoleil) takes a bidon

Thomas De Gendt (Vaconsoleil) takes a bidon
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 35

Quick Step's Kevin Van Impe rides on the front of the peloton

Quick Step's Kevin Van Impe rides on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 35

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) rides towards the back of the bunch

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) rides towards the back of the bunch
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 35

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) rides towards the back of the bunch

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) rides towards the back of the bunch
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 35

Kevin Van Impe (Quick Step) goes on the attack

Kevin Van Impe (Quick Step) goes on the attack
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 35

Quick Step's Gert Steegmans

Quick Step's Gert Steegmans
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 35

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) raides ahead of Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step)

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) raides ahead of Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 35

Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank Sungard) ahead of Geraint Thomas (Sky Procycling)

Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank Sungard) ahead of Geraint Thomas (Sky Procycling)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 35

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Cervelo) prior to the start of the race

Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Cervelo) prior to the start of the race
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 35

Long-time rivals Juan-Antonio Flecha (Sky Procycling) and Tom Boonen (Quick Step)

Long-time rivals Juan-Antonio Flecha (Sky Procycling) and Tom Boonen (Quick Step)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 35

Nick Nuyens celebrates with his wife Evy Van Damme.

Nick Nuyens celebrates with his wife Evy Van Damme.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 35

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) pushes the pace.

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) pushes the pace.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 35

Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank Sungard) leads Frederic Amorison (Landbouwkrediet) in the decisive break.

Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank Sungard) leads Frederic Amorison (Landbouwkrediet) in the decisive break.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 35

Nick Nuyens powers the break ahead of Frederic Amorison and Geraint Thomas.

Nick Nuyens powers the break ahead of Frederic Amorison and Geraint Thomas.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 35

Dwars door Vlaanderen champion Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank Sungard)

Dwars door Vlaanderen champion Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank Sungard)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 25 of 35

Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the podium following his victory.

Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the podium following his victory.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 26 of 35

2011 Dwars door Vlaanderen victor Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank Sungard)

2011 Dwars door Vlaanderen victor Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank Sungard)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 27 of 35

2011 Dwars door Vlaanderen podium (l-r): Geraint Thomas, Nick Nuyens, Tyler Farrar

2011 Dwars door Vlaanderen podium (l-r): Geraint Thomas, Nick Nuyens, Tyler Farrar
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 28 of 35

Wouter Weylandt and Stijn Devolder before the start

Wouter Weylandt and Stijn Devolder before the start
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 29 of 35

Vacansoleils's Thomas De Gendt

Vacansoleils's Thomas De Gendt
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 30 of 35

Fabian Cancellara was still in recovery-mode following last week's Milan-San Remo

Fabian Cancellara was still in recovery-mode following last week's Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 31 of 35

Belgians Greg Van Avermaet (Saxo Bank Sungard) and Nick Nuyens (BMC Racing) find some common ground on the road

Belgians Greg Van Avermaet (Saxo Bank Sungard) and Nick Nuyens (BMC Racing) find some common ground on the road
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 32 of 35

Rob Goris (Veranda's Willems - Accent) takes the smoother option

Rob Goris (Veranda's Willems - Accent) takes the smoother option
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 33 of 35

Tom Veelers (Skil Shimano) goes for maximum effort

Tom Veelers (Skil Shimano) goes for maximum effort
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 34 of 35

Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank Sungard) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank Sungard) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 35 of 35

Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank Sungard) celebrates his victory.

Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank Sungard) celebrates his victory.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Nick Nuyens won Dwars door Vlaanderen out of a late break, finishing only a split second ahead of the field. His break companion Geraint Thomas (Sky) finished right behind him, with Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) winning the field sprint to take third.

Nuyens and Thomas had attacked the peloton with 20 km to go, catching a leading trio. Frederic Amorison (Landbouwkrediet), who had been away for 140 km, was the only one able to stay with them but he was dropped at the flamme rouge. The escapees never had more than a 21-second lead, and usually less, but the late-joining duo were able to hold on to the end.

Nuyens had left Rabobank after two years to lead Saxo Bank-SunGard in the Classics. He has the GP de Wallonie, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne and Omloop Het Volk to his credit, going back to 2006.

Sunny and warm

Pleasant spring sunshine and still conditions greeted the riders as they gathered in Roeselare for the start of Dwars door Vlaanderen, and the consensus in the Grote Markt was that the lack of wind would mean that the race would not be blown apart until the succession of cobbled climbs in the final 70km or so.

The first move to gain any serious advantage arrived soon after the peloton passed through Waregem for the first time, 60km into the race. Frederic Amorison (Landbouwkrediet), Rob Goris (Veranda’s Willems-Accent), Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) and Dries Hollanders (An Post-Sean Kelly) forged clear and by the foot of the first day’s first climb, the Nieuwe Kwaremont (90km), they had a gap of four minutes.

Behind, there was no discernible rise in pace in the peloton as they hit the first of the race’s twelve hellingen. Even when the lead reached six minutes at the top of the Kattenberg (110km), no team showed any interest in taking charge of the pursuit behind, but the situation was to change 70km from home, when Kevin Van Impe (Quick Step) launched a speculative effort. Garmin-Cervélo, and Johan Van Summeren in particular, took up the chase and duly ignited the battle for positions at the front end of the bunch in earnest.

On the climb of the Eikenberg (140km), it was Tom Boonen (Quick Step) himself who hit the front, and his effort had the effect of stringing out the peloton and weeding out some of the weaker elements at the rear of the field. The Belgian even briefly went clear with Matt Hayman (Sky) before relenting over the top of the climb. Meanwhile, Hollanders had finally lost contact with the break up ahead after struggling on the previous climbs.

After Boonen’s show of individual force, Leopard Trek gave a demonstration of their collective strength: first Joost Posthuma enjoyed a brief rally off the front, and then the Luxembourg team hit the front en masse 55km from home and began to organise the pursuit of the remaining escapees.

By the approach to the Oude Kwaremont with 37km to go, the main peloton had been thinned out significantly, with Garmin-Cervélo now prominent at the head of affairs. On the climb itself, Amorison decided it was time to shed himself of his breakaway companions and go for broke as the gap fell below two minutes, although Goris would get back on 10km later.

Behind, Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank-SunGard) tackled the climb with zeal and attacked from the front of the chasing peloton, and when he was reeled back, Boonen again came through and began to force the pace, with Van Avermaet, Flecha and Cancellara all keeping a close watch on the resurgent Belgian.

Immediately after the Kwaremont came the Paterberg, and while Amorison still had a 1:30 advantage, with Goris close behind, the main chase group was now slashing his lead. Again it was Boonen who came to the front and ratcheted up the pace on the climb, driving the home fans into a frenzy. Although he succeeded in lining out the group, he was unable to shed himself of any of the major favourites, with Flecha and Offredo queuing up behind him.

After the Paterberg, however, the chase did finally split. Alessandro Ballan (BMC), Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Niki Terpstra (Quick Step) were among those to be caught on the wrong foot as the group broke up under impetus from Garmin-Cervelo and Leopard Trek, although they managed to get back on after a frantic chase. André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was not so fortunate, however, and he was caught behind.

A searing turn on the flat from Fabian Cancellara strung things out still further, and when he relented, Nick Nuyens and Geraint Thomas (Sky) went clear. They bridged to Amorison and Goris, but with Garmin-Cervélo and Leopard Trek again organising the pursuit, they had just 10 seconds in hand with 20km to go.

Goris got dropped and the remaining trio clung tenaciously to their small lead, even building it out to more than 20 seconds. A high-powered chase group couldn't organise itself to catch them and was caught again by the peloton. Garmin-Cervelo then moved to the lead of the peloton to reel in the escapees.

Nuyens led the trio up the Nokereberg near the end, looking very determined. But by the descent, they had already started looking back as the gap dwindled towards the ten-second mark.

Niki Terpstra of Quick Step rode aggressively in the finale, attacking often. The Dutch champion made a serious break with seven km to go, accompanied by Sky's Juan Antonio Flecha, but the field pulled them back, too.

The leading trio managed to carry a seven-second gap under the one-km marker, and then Nuyens and Thomas accelerated. They managed to stay away until the end by the slimmest of margins with the wily Belgian veteran easily outsprinting the British road champion.

Full Results
1Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard4:39:55
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
5Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
8Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
10Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
11Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
12Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
13Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
15Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
16Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
18Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
19Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
20Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
21Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
22Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
23Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
25Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
26Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
28Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
29Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
31Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
32Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
33Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:05
34Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
36Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
37Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:11
38Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:14
40Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:17
41Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
42Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:32
43Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:29
44Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:42
45Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
46Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
47Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
48Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
49Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
51John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
52Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
53Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
54Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
55Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
56Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
57Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
58Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:10:20
59Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
60Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
61Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
62Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
63Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
64Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
66Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
67Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
68Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
69Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
70James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
71Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
73Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
74Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
75Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
76Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
77Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
78Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
79Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
80Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
81Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
82Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
83Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
84Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
86Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
87Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
88Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
89Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
90Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
91Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
92Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
93Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
94Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
95Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
96Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
97Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
98Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
99Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
100Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
101Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
102Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
103Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
104Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
105Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
106Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
107Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
108André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
109Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:51
110Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:11:27
111David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
112Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
113Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
114Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
115Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
116Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
117Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
HDAdam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:54
HDTomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
HDRonan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
HDSimon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
HDMichaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
HDJean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
HDCoen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
HDKamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
HDGraeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
HDMark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
HDMatthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
HDMartin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
HDTimon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
HDAlex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
HDMitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
HDMichaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
HDDirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
HDGediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
HDJohn Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
HDBartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
HDDanny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
HDRoger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
HDCesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
HDEric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
HDBobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
HDSteven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
HDDenis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
HDAndreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
HDSteven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
HDJonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
HDMartin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano

