Nuyens victorious at Dwars door Vlaanderen
Breakaway duo just hold off peloton
Nick Nuyens won Dwars door Vlaanderen out of a late break, finishing only a split second ahead of the field. His break companion Geraint Thomas (Sky) finished right behind him, with Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) winning the field sprint to take third.
Nuyens and Thomas had attacked the peloton with 20 km to go, catching a leading trio. Frederic Amorison (Landbouwkrediet), who had been away for 140 km, was the only one able to stay with them but he was dropped at the flamme rouge. The escapees never had more than a 21-second lead, and usually less, but the late-joining duo were able to hold on to the end.
Nuyens had left Rabobank after two years to lead Saxo Bank-SunGard in the Classics. He has the GP de Wallonie, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne and Omloop Het Volk to his credit, going back to 2006.
Sunny and warm
Pleasant spring sunshine and still conditions greeted the riders as they gathered in Roeselare for the start of Dwars door Vlaanderen, and the consensus in the Grote Markt was that the lack of wind would mean that the race would not be blown apart until the succession of cobbled climbs in the final 70km or so.
The first move to gain any serious advantage arrived soon after the peloton passed through Waregem for the first time, 60km into the race. Frederic Amorison (Landbouwkrediet), Rob Goris (Veranda’s Willems-Accent), Tom Veelers (Skil-Shimano) and Dries Hollanders (An Post-Sean Kelly) forged clear and by the foot of the first day’s first climb, the Nieuwe Kwaremont (90km), they had a gap of four minutes.
Behind, there was no discernible rise in pace in the peloton as they hit the first of the race’s twelve hellingen. Even when the lead reached six minutes at the top of the Kattenberg (110km), no team showed any interest in taking charge of the pursuit behind, but the situation was to change 70km from home, when Kevin Van Impe (Quick Step) launched a speculative effort. Garmin-Cervélo, and Johan Van Summeren in particular, took up the chase and duly ignited the battle for positions at the front end of the bunch in earnest.
On the climb of the Eikenberg (140km), it was Tom Boonen (Quick Step) himself who hit the front, and his effort had the effect of stringing out the peloton and weeding out some of the weaker elements at the rear of the field. The Belgian even briefly went clear with Matt Hayman (Sky) before relenting over the top of the climb. Meanwhile, Hollanders had finally lost contact with the break up ahead after struggling on the previous climbs.
After Boonen’s show of individual force, Leopard Trek gave a demonstration of their collective strength: first Joost Posthuma enjoyed a brief rally off the front, and then the Luxembourg team hit the front en masse 55km from home and began to organise the pursuit of the remaining escapees.
By the approach to the Oude Kwaremont with 37km to go, the main peloton had been thinned out significantly, with Garmin-Cervélo now prominent at the head of affairs. On the climb itself, Amorison decided it was time to shed himself of his breakaway companions and go for broke as the gap fell below two minutes, although Goris would get back on 10km later.
Behind, Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank-SunGard) tackled the climb with zeal and attacked from the front of the chasing peloton, and when he was reeled back, Boonen again came through and began to force the pace, with Van Avermaet, Flecha and Cancellara all keeping a close watch on the resurgent Belgian.
Immediately after the Kwaremont came the Paterberg, and while Amorison still had a 1:30 advantage, with Goris close behind, the main chase group was now slashing his lead. Again it was Boonen who came to the front and ratcheted up the pace on the climb, driving the home fans into a frenzy. Although he succeeded in lining out the group, he was unable to shed himself of any of the major favourites, with Flecha and Offredo queuing up behind him.
After the Paterberg, however, the chase did finally split. Alessandro Ballan (BMC), Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Niki Terpstra (Quick Step) were among those to be caught on the wrong foot as the group broke up under impetus from Garmin-Cervelo and Leopard Trek, although they managed to get back on after a frantic chase. André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was not so fortunate, however, and he was caught behind.
A searing turn on the flat from Fabian Cancellara strung things out still further, and when he relented, Nick Nuyens and Geraint Thomas (Sky) went clear. They bridged to Amorison and Goris, but with Garmin-Cervélo and Leopard Trek again organising the pursuit, they had just 10 seconds in hand with 20km to go.
Goris got dropped and the remaining trio clung tenaciously to their small lead, even building it out to more than 20 seconds. A high-powered chase group couldn't organise itself to catch them and was caught again by the peloton. Garmin-Cervelo then moved to the lead of the peloton to reel in the escapees.
Nuyens led the trio up the Nokereberg near the end, looking very determined. But by the descent, they had already started looking back as the gap dwindled towards the ten-second mark.
Niki Terpstra of Quick Step rode aggressively in the finale, attacking often. The Dutch champion made a serious break with seven km to go, accompanied by Sky's Juan Antonio Flecha, but the field pulled them back, too.
The leading trio managed to carry a seven-second gap under the one-km marker, and then Nuyens and Thomas accelerated. They managed to stay away until the end by the slimmest of margins with the wily Belgian veteran easily outsprinting the British road champion.
|1
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:39:55
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|8
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|11
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|15
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|16
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|18
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|20
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|21
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|25
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|28
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|29
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|31
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|32
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|33
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:05
|34
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|36
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|37
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|38
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:14
|40
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:17
|41
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|42
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:32
|43
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:29
|44
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:42
|45
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|46
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|47
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|48
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|49
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|52
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|53
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|54
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|55
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|56
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|57
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|58
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:20
|59
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|60
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|61
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|62
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|63
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|64
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|66
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|67
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|68
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|69
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|70
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|71
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|73
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|74
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|75
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|76
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|77
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|78
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|79
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|80
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|81
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|82
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|83
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|84
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|86
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|87
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|88
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|89
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|90
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|91
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|92
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|93
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|94
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|95
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|96
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|99
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|100
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|105
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|107
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|108
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|109
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:51
|110
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:11:27
|111
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|112
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|114
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|115
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|116
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|117
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|HD
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:54
|HD
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|HD
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|HD
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|HD
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|HD
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|HD
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|HD
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|HD
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|HD
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|HD
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|HD
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|HD
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|HD
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|HD
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|HD
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|HD
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|HD
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|HD
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|HD
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|HD
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|HD
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|HD
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|HD
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|HD
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|HD
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|HD
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|HD
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
