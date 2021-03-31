Van Baarle parlays 50km solo attack into Dwars door Vlaanderen victory
By Cyclingnews
Ineos Grenadiers claims first one-day WorldTour win since 2017, tops Laporte, Merlier
Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) claimed a sensational solo victory at Dwars door Vlaanderen, celebrating in Waregem after riding alone for more than 50 kilometres.
A fast and chaotic edition of the mid-week race raised big question marks ahead of the Tour of Flanders as Mathieu van der Poel and Julian Alaphilippe – plus much of the world champion’s Deceuninck-QuickStep team – looked well off the pace.
Van Baarle, however, who had a strong showing at Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday, rode his way into the favourites bracket for Sunday, holding off a string of chasing groups for more than an hour.
Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) was the last survivor of that chase, sprinting to second place at 25 seconds, while Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) was third as the main bunch caught up in the final kilometre.
More to follow.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
