Van Baarle parlays 50km solo attack into Dwars door Vlaanderen victory

Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) claimed a sensational solo victory at Dwars door Vlaanderen, celebrating in Waregem after riding alone for more than 50 kilometres.

A fast and chaotic edition of the mid-week race raised big question marks ahead of the Tour of Flanders as Mathieu van der Poel and Julian Alaphilippe – plus much of the world champion’s Deceuninck-QuickStep team – looked well off the pace.

Van Baarle, however, who had a strong showing at Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday, rode his way into the favourites bracket for Sunday, holding off a string of chasing groups for more than an hour.

Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) was the last survivor of that chase, sprinting to second place at 25 seconds, while Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) was third as the main bunch caught up in the final kilometre.

More to follow.