Van Baarle parlays 50km solo attack into Dwars door Vlaanderen victory

By

Ineos Grenadiers claims first one-day WorldTour win since 2017, tops Laporte, Merlier

Dylan Van Baarle of Ineos Grenadiers wins Dwars door Vlaanderen

Dylan Van Baarle of Ineos Grenadiers wins Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Dylan Van Baarle used 50km solo attack to win Dwars door Vlaanderen

Dylan Van Baarle used 50km solo attack to win Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) continued out front with 20km to go with 28-second lead on chasers

Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) continued out front with 20km to go with 28-second lead on chasers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Dylan Van Baarle of Ineos Grenadiers on a solo break with under 50km to go

Dylan Van Baarle of Ineos Grenadiers on a solo break with under 50km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
One breakaway threesome of Victor Campenaerts of Qhubeka Assos, Ivo Oliveira of UAE Team Emirates and Luke Durbridge of Team BikeExchange

One breakaway threesome of Victor Campenaerts of Qhubeka Assos, Ivo Oliveira of UAE Team Emirates and Luke Durbridge of Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in third chase group with 20km to go

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in third chase group with 20km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Alex Edmondson of Team BikeExchange

Alex Edmondson of Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Nils Politt of Bora-Hansgrohe

Nils Politt of Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
One of the chase groups led by Nils Politt of Bora-Hansgrohe and Florian Sénéchal of Deceuninck-QuickStep

One of the chase groups led by Nils Politt of Bora-Hansgrohe and Florian Sénéchal of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Scenery on 184km route with 13 climbs across Flemish Ardennes

Scenery on 184km route with 13 climbs across Flemish Ardennes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Belgian champ Dries De Bondt of Team Alpecin-Fenix

Belgian champ Dries De Bondt of Team Alpecin-Fenix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Ethan Hayter of Ineos Grenadiers

Ethan Hayter of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Alpecin-Fenix teammates Mathieu Van Der Poel, Jonas Rickaert and Tim Merlier

Alpecin-Fenix teammates Mathieu Van Der Poel, Jonas Rickaert and Tim Merlier (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Elia Viviani of Cofidis rides in peloton early in Dwars door Vlaanderen

Elia Viviani of Cofidis rides in peloton early in Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix

Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Leonardo Basso of Ineos Grenadiers gets a thumbs up from team during the 75th Dwars door Vlaanderen

Leonardo Basso of Ineos Grenadiers gets a thumbs up from team during the 75th Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at start with Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën)

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at start with Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-QuickStep

Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Deceuninck-QuickStep at the start introduction in Roeselare

Deceuninck-QuickStep at the start introduction in Roeselare (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) claimed a sensational solo victory at Dwars door Vlaanderen, celebrating in Waregem after riding alone for more than 50 kilometres.

A fast and chaotic edition of the mid-week race raised big question marks ahead of the Tour of Flanders as Mathieu van der Poel and Julian Alaphilippe – plus much of the world champion’s Deceuninck-QuickStep team – looked well off the pace.

Van Baarle, however, who had a strong showing at Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday, rode his way into the favourites bracket for Sunday, holding off a string of chasing groups for more than an hour.

Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) was the last survivor of that chase, sprinting to second place at 25 seconds, while Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) was third as the main bunch caught up in the final kilometre.

More to follow.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
2Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
3Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
4Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
8Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
9Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

