Dwars door Vlaanderen: Van der Poel wins first WorldTour race

Turgis, Jungels round out breakaway podium



Mathieu van der Poel denies Anthony Turgis, takes his first WorldTour win at Dwars door Vlaanderen

Mathieu van der Poel denies Anthony Turgis, takes his first WorldTour win at Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


The men are held back after a stoppage to let the breakaway get re-established

The men are held back after a stoppage to let the breakaway get re-established
(Image credit: Bettini Photo/Peter de Voecht)


Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R La Mondiale) on the floor

Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R La Mondiale) on the floor
(Image credit: Bettini Photo/Peter de Voecht)


Kris Boeckman and Nelson Oliveira on the front of the early move

Kris Boeckman and Nelson Oliveira on the front of the early move
(Image credit: Bettini Photo/Peter de Voecht)


A crash involving Stijn Vandenbergh, Mitch Docker and Bart de Clercq

A crash involving Stijn Vandenbergh, Mitch Docker and Bart de Clercq
(Image credit: Bettini Photo/Peter de Voecht)


Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) was in the breakaway before the stoppage

Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) was in the breakaway before the stoppage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo/Peter de Voecht)


Scott Sunderland, the race director for Flanders Classics, stops the men's peloton

Scott Sunderland, the race director for Flanders Classics, stops the men's peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo/Peter de Voecht)


The men's stoppage caused some consternation

The men's stoppage caused some consternation
(Image credit: Bettini Photo/Peter de Voecht)


Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo/Peter de Voecht)


The men's field in Dwars door Vlaanderen

The men's field in Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo/Peter de Voecht)


Yves Lampaert attacks on the Taaienberg

Yves Lampaert attacks on the Taaienberg
(Image credit: Bettini Photo/Peter de Voecht)


Lotto Soudal's Brian van Goethem reacts to the mayhem of the race being stopped just before the crux

Lotto Soudal's Brian van Goethem reacts to the mayhem of the race being stopped just before the crux
(Image credit: Bettini Photo/Peter de Voecht)


Race officials halt the men's race in Dwars door Vlaanderen

Race officials halt the men's race in Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo/Peter de Voecht)


Mathieu van der Poel attacks with Kasper Asgreen and Anthony Turgis

Mathieu van der Poel attacks with Kasper Asgreen and Anthony Turgis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo/Peter de Voecht)


Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo/Peter de Voecht)


Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo/Peter de Voecht)


Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo/Peter de Voecht)


Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo/Peter de Voecht)


Mathieu van der Poel finished 4th at Gent-Wevelgem

Mathieu van der Poel finished 4th at Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Getty Images)


Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Dwars door Vlaanderen

Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)


Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)


Mathieu van der Poel, Tiesj Benoot, Bob Jungels

Mathieu van der Poel, Tiesj Benoot, Bob Jungels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)


The men's race was halted with 74km to go

The men's race was halted with 74km to go
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)


The breakaway in the men's Dwars door Vlaanderen

The breakaway in the men's Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)


Mihkel Raim (Israel Cycling Academy) leads the early breakaway

Mihkel Raim (Israel Cycling Academy) leads the early breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)


Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the breakaway

Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)


Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) doing the work in Dwars door Vlaanderen

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) doing the work in Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)


Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)


The start of the Dwars door Vlaanderen

The start of the Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)


Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) took the first road WorldTour win of his career at Dwars door Vlaanderen with a convincing win ahead of Anthony Turgis (Direct Energie) and Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) rounding out the podium.

The trio were part of a five-man break that came into the finish after the main field had failed in their attempt to mount a chase. Van der Poel watched as Turgis opened up the sprint inside the final 250 meters before unleashing his own kick as the line approached. The Dutch national champion, who had been instrumental in forming the winning break with a series of early attacks, had no opposition in the end. He came around Turgis, with Jungels finishing a distant third.

"I had to make sure that nobody came from behind, I just looked when Turgis went. I felt there was a sprint in my legs and I just finished it off," the 24-year-old winner said at the finish.

The victory was confirmation that Van der Poel's form was unaffected by a hard crash two weeks ago in the sprint finish to Nokere Koerse, but he still played down his chances for a top finish in the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.

"It wasn't a special moment when I crashed the other week it's a very hard race. This was a very hard race too, only 180km today but this Sunday we go nearly 100km more. I don't see myself as a favourite for Sunday yet, we'll see what happens," he said modestly.

The top three finishers were part of a group of five that formed with Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) and Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) on and over the top of the Knokteberg, when Jungels and Benoot attacked on the climb to bridge over to van der Poel, Pöstlberger, and Turgis.

By that point Van der Poel had already attacked, kicking clear with over 60km to go and bringing a selection of riders with him. He and his companions quickly caught the remnants of the day's early break, with the Corendon-Circus rider playing a pivotal role in as several of the pre-race favourites were left behind.

"It was an instinctive moment really Garcia Cortina reacted and I went with him. I think it was a perfect moment to anticipate everyone else," van der Poel said.

With the bunch able to hold Van der Poel's group at under a minute Benoot and Jungels attacked together and bridged over. After a fast descent, a new lead group had formed with Van der Poel, Benoot, Jungels, Turgis and Pöstlberger creating the winning selection.

Several riders, including Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ), attempted to make the juncture but with such firepower up ahead they were unable to make contact. Even on the final climbs of the Vossenhol and the Nokereberg, a determined chase from FDJ proved futile.

The five leaders worked tirelessly as they built a lead of over a minute, with Jungels kicking twice as he looked to shell the weaker riders from the group. However, even Pöstlberger, who had been in the first move of the day, held firm, and as the leaders swung around the final corner it was Turgis who attacked first.

The 24-year-old's attack was well-timed but he lacked the finishing kick to distance van der Poel with the Dutch rider first on his wheel. By the time van der Poel came through on the right the win was virtually guaranteed.

An early break and a race stopped

With a number of high-profile Classics riders choosing to skip Dwars door Vlaanderen as they prepared for the Tour of Flanders, it fell on others to shine in one of Belgium's most underrated mid-week WorldTour races.

Jonas Koch (CCC Team), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Ramon Sinkeldam (Groupama-FDJ), Zhandos Bizjigitov (Astana), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Hepburn (Mitchelton-Scott), Kris Boeckmans (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels) and Mihkel Räim (Israel Cycling Academy) formed the early break inside the opening phases of the race, and they built up a lead of around three minutes.

The peloton rose from their slumber inside the final 80km but they were soon at a standstill when race officials were forced to neutralize the race just before the Kluisberg. By the time the break was allowed to start riding again, their impetus - and Pöstlberger, who was given a motorbike tow after missing the restart - was lost.

Soon after an eager van der Poel kicked clear with Asgreen, Garcia Cortina, De Bondt and Turgis Knokteberg and by the time the Dutch rider's group had crested the Tainenberg he had only Cortina Garcia and Turgis for company. Up ahead, Oliveira dropped his companions, and with 48km to go the Movistar rider lead the race from van der Poel's group and the chasing peloton.

Six kilometres later and van der Poel's group had merged with the first break, while Oliveira still held a slender lead. Jumbo-Visma, Team Sky and Lotto Soudal kept the bunch within touching distance and it looked as though van der Poel's efforts would be in vain when the race reached the foot of the Knokteberg and the gap was down to just 15 seconds.

Jungels and Benoot looked to capitalize, with stinging attacks that brought them to within touching distance of the leaders.

On the descent, Pöstlberger linked up with Oliveira, but the Movistar rider would suffer a mechanical, and with 25km to go, Jungels, van der Poel, Turgis, Benoot and the soon caught Pöstlberger, created the key move.

Demare, who had tried to bridge over with the aid of a CCC Team rider, soon sat up and waited for his teammates, but even a determined Groupama-FDJ could make no impression on the leaders. The gap steadily grew towards a minute, and by the time the five leaders crested the final climb it became clear that the winner would come be determined from within their group.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus4:05:54
2Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:18
7Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:19
8Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
11Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
13Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
15Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
16Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
17Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
19Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
20Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
21Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
22Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
23Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
24Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
25Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
26Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
27Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
28Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:24
29Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
30Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
31Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
32Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
33Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
34Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
35Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
36Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
37Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
38Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
39Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:00:27
40Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
41Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:31
42Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
43Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
45Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
46Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
47Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
48Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
49Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
50Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
51Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
52Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
53Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
54Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
55Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
56Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
57Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
58Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:37
59Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:39
60Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie0:00:44
61Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:01:00
62Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:10
63Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:01:15
64Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:29
65Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
66Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:36
67Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:02:28
68Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:29
69Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:47
70Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:02:50
71Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:03:29
72Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
73Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:42
74Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
75Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
76Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
77Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
78Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
79Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
80Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
81Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
82Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
83Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
84Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
85Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
86Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
88Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
89Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
90Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
91Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
92Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
93Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
94Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
95Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
96Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
97Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
98Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
100Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:03:48
101Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
102Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
103Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
104Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
105Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
106Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
107Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:06:42
108Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
109Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
110Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
111Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
112Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
113Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
114Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
115Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
116Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
117Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
118Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
119Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:37
120Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
121Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:10:29
122Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
123Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
124Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
125Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
127Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
128Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
129Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
130Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
131Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
132Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
133Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
134Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
135Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
136Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
138Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
139Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
141Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
142Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
143Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
144Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
145Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
146Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
147Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
148Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
149Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
150Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
151Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
152Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
153Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFPhilippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFMichael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
DNFStan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFLogan Owen (USA) EF Education First
DNFTaylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
DNFRyan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
DNFHarry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFMads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFYevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFDmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFJean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFCallum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFJohannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFMaximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFBert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFZakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFRoy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy

 

