Hello and welcome to our live coverage. We're in Roeselare's Grote Markt for the start of three major races that all take place within less than seven days. Today it's Dwars Door Vlaanderen before E3 on Friday and Gent-Wevelgem at the weekend - Belgium's equivalent to the three-day week.

To bring you up to speed the riders are signing on, team by team, at the start and the action should kick off in just under 15 minutes from now.

As I'm sure you know, we've not Sagan, no Boonen and no Van Avmermaet, but there's still an impressive array of stars here. After Milan-San Remo last weekend it's full steam ahead into the Belgian Classics. Here's a link to the race start list.

As for the route, it can be divided in two. There's a real definition to the first half with no climbs or significant cobble sectors - it's virtually flat as the race loops over on itself. After around 85km things start to get interesting as we hit the first of 12 bergs. From that point there's little respite with the final five climbs likely to be decisive.

Former Paris-Roubaix winner Johan Vansummeren is at the race this morning. He retired due to health issues last year but is a guest at the race with his last team, AG2R. The team were quick to clarify to the media that he is not at the race in a DS capacity. He will also be at E3 Harelbeke on Friday.

The sun it out this morning and Astana were one of the last teams to sign on. They've a decent enough team but no real star here. Matti Breschel actually won this race several years ago but he's a long way off his best these days. Riccardo Minali - son of former Gewiss and Batik - Del Monte sprinter, Nicola Minali - is also here and riding his first season at WorldTour. Oscar Gatto is also in the team.

We're off and running now, through the neutralized zone. The flag will drop in just a few minutes with 203.km of Classics cobbles ahead of us.

There are a few Cannondale jerseys towards the front of the peloton. They've an excellent chance of breaking their duck today. They've not won a race this season, their best result a second place courtesy of Simon Clarke on a stage of the Ruta del Sol. They've been slow starters in previous years but in Sep Vanmarcke they have the potential to pull of a major win today. Both rider and team really need. Supporting the Belgian are Langeveld, Mullen, Van Asbroeck, van Baarle, Bevin and Wippet.

And the flag drops. We are racing. It's only a matter of time before the attacks start.

I was about to say we'd had no attacks but in a matter of seconds three riders have jumped clear of the field. They have twelve seconds on a peloton that isn't sitting up. The pace has been frantic to say the least.

200km remaining from 203km 200km to go. Not sure that deserves an update but there you go. The three leaders have 10 seconds.

Outside of the Classics bubble the big news of the day comes from Catalunya where race organisers have been pulled up by the UCI for not awarding Valverde and Movistar the correct penalty for pushing "assisting" in the team time trial. We've had three leaders in one day due to the farce with Rojas, Valverde and now Hermans pulling on the jersey. Here's the latest news on that matter.

The three leaders on the road are: Jonas Rickaert (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Brian van Goethem (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij), and Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy). They have 10 seconds on the bunch after less than 10km of racing. The bunch are not letting this one go. Not yet, anyway.

There's always pressure on QuickStep in these races. They're on the front at the moment but they'll be happy to see a non-threatening break go up the road. They don't have Boonen here but in Gilbert (on form in Paris Nice), Gavaria (on form throughout the year), Stybar and Terpstra they've a number of options for the race. A slight surprise that Trentin isn't here but he will get a chance later in the week.

189km remaining from 203km We now have five leaders clear of the peloton and they have 22 seconds of an advantage. That's the biggest gap we've had so far today as it's been non-stop action since the flag dropped.

Belgium's other team - Lotto Soudal - arrive here with last year's winner and an array of talent in their squad. 1 Jens Debusschere (Bel)

2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel)

3 Jasper De Buyst (Bel)

4 Tony Gallopin (Fra)

5 Moreno Hofland (Ned)

6 Nikolas Maes (Bel)

7 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel)

8 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Do you have your eye on Benoot? He's just 23 and has been on the cusp of a big win since a breakthrough year in 2015 when he was fifth in Flanders. He's been in decent shape this season with a few top tens and then fourth in Kuurne.

181km remaining from 203km 22km completed and the five leaders - we're still waiting on those names - have 18 seconds on the peloton.

So the new leaders are: Kenneth Van Bilsen (Cofidis, Solutions Credits), Ivan Savitsky (Gazprom - Rusvelo), Lawrence Naesen (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect), Benjamin Perry (Israel Cycling Academy), Michael Goolaerts (Veranda's Willems Crelan)

If only we'd had Kenneth and Perry in the break. We could have based an entire article off the headline 'Kenneth and Perry Go Large... in Waregem'.



180km remaining from 203km The five leaders, including Kenneth and Perry, have 25 seconds on the peloton with around 25km covered. The bunch might let this one go...

Don't forget you can download our latest Classics podcast right now. In this week's show we preview E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem. You can download it right here.

With the gap still holding at 25 seconds a few riders are trying to jump across to the break. The latest is Insausti from Bahrain Merida.

174km remaining from 203km The bunch are starting to sit up.. the gap to the first group is at 1'14 after 28km of racing. We still have a few riders caught between the peloton and the break - Insausti and Duval.

With the gaps so small there's little chance of the leading five waiting for the chasing two - even though it will add some extra firepower. It's on Insausti and Duval to make the chase and they need to do it soon before they burn all their matches. 170km to go.

The five leaders are enjoying their freedom and have pushed the time gap out to 2'17. We're still a long way from the first climbs and cobble section of the race.

157km remaining from 203km Insausti and Duval are still 38 seconds down on the leaders so they're not getting any closer despite their efforts.

Just spotted that Carlos Betancur is at the race. The Colombian, who had 11 DNFs next to his name last year, is struggling this year too. He failed to finish his first two races of the year and then crossed the line in 134th place in Milan-San Remo. This is a contract year for Carlos so he needs to find his climbing legs if he expects a new deal from Movistar. That win in Paris-Nice (2014) feels like a long time ago.

Duval has given up and sat up to wait for the bunch but Insausti is ploughing on by himself. He's cut the gap to 18 seconds with the bunch still at 2'17.

148km remaining from 203km Insausti has made it and the bunch have eased off completely, allowing the gap to move out to 5'35 with just under 150km still to go. Impressive effort from the Bahrain Merida rider who was really up against it for a number of kilometres. So we now have six leaders. Kenneth Van Bilsen (Cofidis, Solutions Credits), Ivan Savitsky (Gazprom - Rusvelo), Lawrence Naesen (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect), Benjamin Perry (Israel Cycling Academy), Michael Goolaerts (Veranda's Willems Crelan), Jon Ander Insausti (Bahrain-Merida)

Quick-Step is controlling things on the front of the bunch at the moment, allowing the escapees to go out to 6:17 now. Quick-Step has a power-packed line-up today. Gaviria could take it in a bunch sprint while riders such as Gilbert, Keisse, Stybar or Terpstra would be good enough to force the breakaway. 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel)

12 Tim Declercq (Bel)

13 Dries Devenyns (Bel)

14 Fernando Gaviria (Col)

15 Iljo Keisse (Bel)

16 Yves Lampaert (Bel)

17 Zdenek Stybar (Cze)

18 Niki Terpstra (Ned)

Don't forget there is also a women's Dwars door Vlaanderen, which has been newly promoted to 1.1 for this season. You can take a look at the preview here and the start list is here.

We also have live action from the Volta a Catalunya stage 3 today. So, open up a second tab and gorge yourself on cycling today.

This year is the first that the men's Dwars door Vlaanderen features on the WorldTour calendar, which means that even though many of the top Classics contenders are saving themselves for the weekend there is a strong line-up. However, the organisers are looking to attract the biggest names next year by moving the race to the Wednesday between Gent-Wevelgem and the Tour of Flanders.

After going up to over six minutes, the gap to the leasers up the road is now down to 5:16. Quick-Step still working on the front.

Lunch in the bunch as the race passes through the feedzone. The gap is down to 4'30 with 118km still to go.

Tim Declercq is doing the lion-share of the work on the front of the peloton and he's pulled a few more seconds off the break. The 28-year-old moved over from Topsport during the winter and has settled well at QuickStep. They've used him in a number of one-dat races so far but this is his first WorldTour race for Patrick Lefevere's men. He joined on a one-year deal.

Mathew Hayman, who has raced well here in the past, spoke to Cyclingnews at the start this morning. Orica Scott have brought Caleb Ewan here for a possible bunch sprint:



"Caleb doesn’t know the roads here 100 percent but it’s worth the gamble. We’ll put a fair amount of the team around him and some other guys will get a bit of free role. It’s not a given that there’ll be a sprint here and even when there is, it’s a reduced bunch sprint," Hayman said.

106km remaining from 203km Coming up to the first of twelve climbs, and we're about to hit the Nieuwe Kwaremont. The gap has come down even further, and it's at 3'20 with 106km to go.

Back onto flat roads and the first group are working well together but the gap has dropped back under three minutes. The climbs come think and fast from now as we see Insausti (Bahrain-Merida) take a long pull on the front of the break. His team come here with Sonny Colbrelli - who won a stage in Paris-Nice a few weeks ago. No Haussler, as he's still out with an injury.

Meanwhile a few more teams have moved up to join Lefevere's lobby of QuickStepers. Orica, Katusha, Lotto Soudal and AG2R are all there. - They're racing into the foot of the next climb because positioning is key. They take a tight right hander, then another right before lining out. 97km to go with the gap at 2'37.

Gilbert is at the back. It doesn't look like he has a flat but something is up as that's not a great time to drift back to the team cars. Possible mechanical with his gears?

The pace eases at the front of the peloton as we reach a wide section of exposed roads. This is where so many crashes take place because tired riders switch off, look back to see what damage has been done... Up ahead the break hit the Kattenberg. Not the hardest climb of the race but they all hurt at this point.

All of a sudden there's an injection of pace from Lotto Soudal as the race takes another tight corner. The bunch are about to hit the climb too, with the gap at 2'11. Attack Wallays! At the foot of the climb. He didn't try and disguise the move, just one brutal push on the pedals and he was clear. He's trying to soften up the bunch as the break - up ahead - hit a section of cobbles. The gap now at 1'33.

Wallays has caused a mini-split. Good for him! Quickstep, BMC and Jumbo are wise to it with a few more riders looking to bridge over.

Wallays is sacrificing his chances right here with 93km to go. He's the only rider in that mini-split to take a turn and they're about to caught.

The six leaders know their fate, we all know it too, and it's just a matter of time before the relentless peloton put them out of their misery. The gap is at 1'13 with 87km to go as Sunweb join the front of the peloton. Gilbert has recovered from whatever problem he had and is near the head of affairs as well.

Riders are forced onto the grass as they look to hold position on yet another tricky corner. We've dry conditions out there today, otherwise we could be seeing a very different race.

A big thank you to our friends at Steephill.TV For years now they've been linking to our site coverage, and all our race lives too.

What's the frequency Kenneth Van Bilsen? The Cofidis rider has attacked the break as back in the bunch we see moves from AG2R and Cannondale.

Van Bilsen is clear of the break and have 59 seconds on the main field. The peloton are lined out though as we see Katusha try and go clear. It's QuickStep who shut things down but Katusha go again. This time it's Sunweb who neutralise matters.

Van Bilsen has been caught by the rest of the break as we head into the final 80km of racing. The gap to the break is 41 seconds. We're onto the Berendries - where Sorensen dropped Jalabert in 96.

And Gilbert has attacked.

Several riders hope to go with the Belgian national champion and several small groups form over the top of the climb. The break have just 14 seconds.

75km remaining from 203km Just under a dozen riders in the Gilbert group. BMC have two men, Orica one, QuickStep one (gilbert), and Bora one. The break are caught with 75km to go.

This is an interesting break because although not many 'leaders' have made it, enough teams are represented. Will they work together? It's FDJ who are forced to lead the chase.

Gilbert's 11 are about to be absorbed by a larger group of around 15 riders. This group looks too big to cooperate, surely?

Gilbert has a teammate with him but the group is indeed too big. Hayman is in the split but only a handful of riders are willing to work. Cannondale, I think, have missed the split and they're on the front working with FDJ.

Demare and Vanmarcke are the leaders who have missed out. Not quite sure where Degenkolb is but there are some Trek riders near the front of the chase.

This lead group has 37 seconds. That went up rapidly as we see a few more riders contribute. BMC and Lotto Jumbo are working with QuickStep. Trek are chasing too so we can assume that Degenkolb has missed the split.

The bunch are coming back - with the gap down to 22 seconds. 67km to go.

Katusha are also leading the chase and they've shaved another couple of seconds off the break's lead.

Theuns, Breschel, Modolo, Perry, Stassen and Groenewegen and Durbridge are more of the names in the 21-man Gilbert group. The gap is at 19 seconds.

There's still a lot of work for the bunch to do. The gap is holding at 24 seconds as FDJ once more take over at the front of the field. Gerts has a rear flat and has to wait an age for a change.

A Trek rider has gone off the road, over his bars and into a ditch. He needs medical assistance It's Reijnen who is down.

Eikenberg is next and that's going to be key. QuickStep try and break the race apart with Lampaert accelerating. BMC try and go with him as we see a number of riders struggle. FDJ are losing their grip on the chase, as it moves out to 37 seconds. Cannondale have just one man near the front aiding the chase.

44km remaining from 203km Lampaert's effort has reduced the lead group to around 15 riders. Modolo was one of the men dropped. Demare is down to just one teammate at the moment. The gap is out to 44 seconds.

Among the leaders are: Gilbert, Lampaert, Wallays, Breschel, Lampaert, Hayman, Vliegen, Teuns, Lemoine, Groenewegen, Marcato.

And here comes Cannondale. The gap is at 41 seconds with 55km remaining. QuickStep are trying to break up the chase as much as possible as Trek try and swamp them out of it. The jump in pace has moved the gap down to 35 seconds.

Now onto the Tainenberg as QuickStep take up the pace setting with Durbridge and Hayman looking to keep things in check. FDJ have rallied and now the gap is at 22 seconds.

52km remaining from 203km Cannondale and FDJ have reduced the bunch to less than 50 riders on that last climb as we see a re-grouping for the original Gilbert group. The gap then moves back out to 28 seconds. There's little collaboration in the chase group as riders try and catch the leaders in their ones and twos. That's going to be so hard to manage at this stage in the race.

This is playing into the hands of someone like Gaviria. He has a couple of men up the road, leaving him with five men should the peloton come back together for a bunch sprint.

Lotto Jumbo are on the front of the main field and trying slow things down. It leads to Coquard setting the pace for the chase. No offence to the talented French sprinter but he's not going to be able to make the difference.



Up ahead and Gilbert takes another key turn on the front of the break. The gap moves back out to 37 seconds.

Now we see Bahrain lead the chase with the gap at least holding at 40 seconds. We've 45km to go and the race is still too close to call.

Breschel takes a turn on the front for the break. Other than the one Bahrain rider all we have at the head of the bunch are Jumbo and Astana riders and all they are doing is slowing down the chase. This move could have a minute's lead in no time at all.

The leaders are :





Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Philippe Gilbert, Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors), Loic Vliegen, Dylan Teuns (BMC), Mat Hayman, Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott), Mike Teunissen (Sunweb), Dylan Groenewegen, Amund Jansen (LottoNl-Jumbo), Matti Breschel, Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates), Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis)

37km remaining from 203km Lutsenko is working for Breschel and gives his leader a nod before moving to the front. We're about to hit the Oude-Kwaremont. The gap is still at 40 seconds with 37km to go.

Dayer Quintana comes down in a crash at the back of the field. That one didn't look too serious. We're now on the Oude-Kwaremont.

It's Lutsenko who leads Gilbert and Hayman.

The Astana man brings the lead out to 47 seconds as Vanmarcke comes alive. He's accelerated from the bunch but the gap isn't coming down.

Lampaert is clearly told over the radio that Cannondale have reacted, so the QuickStep man surges to the front and lifts the pace. Vanmarcke is closely marked by Stybar.

It looks like Gallopin has attacked and Vanmarcke is going backwards. Stybar matches the man from Soudal.

35km remaining from 203km 35km to go and the gap is at 46 seconds. This is the biggest the gap has been and the sight of Vanmarcke going backwards will surely spell the end of Cannondale's effort to chase.

Lampaert leads the break onto the Paterberg and he's looking to set up Gilbert. Hayman, so experienced, is right on the QuickStepper's wheel. Then we have the Astana duo, and then everyone else.

Stybar and Terpstra have attacked from the bunch as Gilbert attacks at the front.

QuickStep want this race and all their riders are being let off the leash. The gap is at 32 seconds as Lefevere's men hit both groups.

Gilbert has Lutsenko, Durbridge and... Lampaert with him. They'll work together... apart from the Astana man.

And now Lutsenko starts to work. This foursome could make it all the way to the finish. We've 30km go as we see Terpstra and Stybar tandem their way to the second group on the road.

The leading four riders have 16 seconds on the chase with the Stybar-Terpstra tandem at 36 seconds.

The leaders hit a section of cobbles - it's 2km in length and Lampaert hits the front for Gilbert. 26km to go with the gap to the chase going out to 26 seconds.

25km remaining from 203km 25km to go and Stybar and Terpstra make contact with the chase group. Further back, Katusha and Cannondale haven't given up but they're at 1'32.

Here are the top ten from today's women's race:



1 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team

2 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women

3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing

4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women

5 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals

6 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies

7 Romy Kasper (Ger) Alé Cipollini

8 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini

9 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling

10 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling Team You can find our report here.

The four leaders have 48 seconds with 21km to go. The Gilbert group has the advantage but the chase is starting to organise.. but the gap moves out to 55 seconds. Terpstra gets on the race radio, looking for advice. Surely he'll be asked to just disrupt the chase further.

And now the gap moves out to over a minute. 18km to go. On paper Gilbert is the fastest man in the break. Don't write off Lutsenko. He was U23 World champion the same year Gilbert won in 2012.

Lutsenko won a stage in Paris-Nice as well last year and at just 24 he's improving all the time. He will relish taking on Gilbert if it comes down to a sprint.

15km remaining from 203km Just 15km remaining in the race. The four leaders have 1'12 as Lotto Soudal and Lotto Jumbo join forces.

Durbridge has the Orica car come alongside him and there's a brief tactics talk before the Australian moves back into line and takes his turn. Can he cause a shock similar to Paris-Roubaix last year when Hayman beat Boonen to take the win?

10km remaining from 203km We're onto the final climb of the day with 10km to go. The gap is holding at 1'14.

It's Lampaert who once again leads, with Gilbert, Durbridge and then Lutsenko. And Gilbert attacks.

Durbridge is on the chase. Can he catch the Belgian?

It's coming back together. We're back to four riders once more. Well almost as Gilbert goes again but this time Durbridge sticks to him like glue.

7km remaining from 203km And now we have four riders at the front again.

Dubridge comes through. He doesnt want to work so Lampaert attacks and it's Durbridge who has to respond.

The QuickStep pair are working over the Orica man but I think Lampaert has a gap. Durbridge as sat up and Lutsenko has nothing left, so it seems.

Durbridge pushes again but he has nine seconds to make up on Lampaert.

5km remaining from 203km 5km to go and Lampaert has 17 seconds. Lutsenko and Durbridge know they have to work just to make the podium, while Gilbert can sit back and wait to take second in the sprint.

Just 4,000m left for Lampaert. He has 22 seconds on the second group and the win, if things stand, is heading to QuickStep. To be fair they've looked immense today.

2km remaining from 203km 2km to go for Lampaert who is grimacing through the pain as he heads to a massive win.

Lampaert raises his arms as he crosses the line to win the 2017 Dwars Door Vlaanderen.

For second Durbridge leads out but Gilbert goes first.

And Gilbert takes second, Lutsenko third.

Dylan Groenewegen (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) leads the peloton home a few minutes later.

Lampaert: For me it’s a dream that came true. It’s not that far from my home and I did a lot of recons to do this race. To win, for me it’s a fantastic gift that I can give to the team and thanks to everybody.

Here are the top ten:

1 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4:47:17

2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:37

3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

4 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott

5 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:01

6 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale

7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal

8 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac

9 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott

10 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

That was an important win for both Lampaert and QuickStep. They rode aggressively and had the numbers when it most mattered. Gilbert looks in great form ahead of Flanders and the team still have the likes of Trentin and of course Boonen, waiting in the wings.