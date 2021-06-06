Lorena Wiebes wins Dwars door de Westhoek
By Cyclingnews
D'hoore second, Guarischi third in Boezinge
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
|2:49:32
|2
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Team SD Worx
|3
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|4
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|5
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx
|0:00:02
|7
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|8
|Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing
|10
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|11
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|12
|Camilla Alessio (Ita) BePink
|13
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|14
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|15
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) S Bikes Doltcini
|16
|Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|17
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|19
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|20
|Kirstie van Haaften (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|21
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
|22
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|23
|Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink
|24
|Silke Smulders (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|25
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|26
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|27
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|28
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
|29
|Naomi De Roeck (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
|30
|Josie Nelson (GBr) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies Cycling Team
|31
|Céline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|32
|Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|33
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|34
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) NXTG Racing
|35
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|36
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM
|37
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|38
|Fien Van Eynde (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|39
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|40
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|41
|Rylee McMullen (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|42
|Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|44
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|45
|Marie Morgane Le Deunff (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|47
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|0:00:13
|48
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
|49
|Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|0:00:14
|50
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
|51
|Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|52
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|53
|Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products
|54
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|55
|Silvia Magri (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|56
|Svenja Betz (Ger) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|57
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
|58
|Fiona Mertens (Bel) Bingoal WB-Ladies
|59
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|60
|Lien Lanssen (Bel) Bingoal WB-Ladies
|61
|Eleanor Wiseman (GBr) Bingoal WB-Ladies
|62
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|63
|Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|64
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|65
|Léa Curinier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|67
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx
|68
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Marijke De Smedt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|70
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
|71
|Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange
|72
|Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Lucy Mayrhofer (Ger) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|74
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team BikeExchange
|75
|Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|76
|Stella Nightingale (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|77
|Febe Schokkaert (Bel) S Bikes Doltcini
|0:00:21
|78
|Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies Cycling Team
|79
|Sofie van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|80
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:00:24
|81
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|82
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team DSM
|83
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team DSM
|84
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) BePink
|85
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|86
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|87
|Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|88
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:30
|89
|Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|90
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:33
|91
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:01
|92
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:03:11
