Lorena Wiebes wins Dwars door de Westhoek

By

D'hoore second, Guarischi third in Boezinge

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM)
Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 2:49:32
2Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Team SD Worx
3Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
4Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange
5Jip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:00:02
7Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
8Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
9Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing
10Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
11Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
12Camilla Alessio (Ita) BePink
13Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
14Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
15Arianna Pruisscher (Ned) S Bikes Doltcini
16Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
17Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
18Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
19Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
20Kirstie van Haaften (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
21Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
22Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
23Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink
24Silke Smulders (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
25Ganna Solovei (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
26Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
27Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
28Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
29Naomi De Roeck (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
30Josie Nelson (GBr) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies Cycling Team
31Céline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
32Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
33Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
34Shari Bossuyt (Bel) NXTG Racing
35Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura
36Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM
37Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
38Fien Van Eynde (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
39Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
40Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
41Rylee McMullen (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
42Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
43Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
44Carolin Schiff (Ger) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
45Marie Morgane Le Deunff (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
46Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
47Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:00:13
48Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
49Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura 0:00:14
50Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
51Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
52Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
53Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products
54Anna Plichta (Pol) Lotto Soudal Ladies
55Silvia Magri (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
56Svenja Betz (Ger) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
57Anna Nahirna (Ukr) LVIV Cycling Team
58Fiona Mertens (Bel) Bingoal WB-Ladies
59Marthe Truyen (Bel) Plantur-Pura
60Lien Lanssen (Bel) Bingoal WB-Ladies
61Eleanor Wiseman (GBr) Bingoal WB-Ladies
62Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
63Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Plantur-Pura
64Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
65Léa Curinier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
66Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
67Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx
68Charlotte Becker (Ger) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
69Marijke De Smedt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
70Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
71Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange
72Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
73Lucy Mayrhofer (Ger) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
74Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team BikeExchange
75Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
76Stella Nightingale (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
77Febe Schokkaert (Bel) S Bikes Doltcini 0:00:21
78Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Isorex No-Aqua Ladies Cycling Team
79Sofie van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
80Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:00:24
81Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
82Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team DSM
83Julia Soek (Ned) Team DSM
84Michaela Drummond (NZl) BePink
85Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
86Annemarie Worst (Ned) Plantur-Pura
87Sophie Enever (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team 0:00:29
88Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:00:30
89Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
90Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:33
91Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women 0:03:01
92Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:03:11

