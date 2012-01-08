Trending

Vos earns Dutch national 'cross title

Van Den Brand beats De Boer for second

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Giant) rides the sand en route to her nationa 'cross title

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marianne Vos (Rabo-Giant) finished more than a minute before Daphny Van Den Brand

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marianne Vos (Rabo-Giant) wins the Dutch 'cross championships

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marianne Vos rides to the Dutch title

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Rabobank Ladies Team)0:40:52
2Daphny Van Den Brand (WV Schijndel)0:01:08
3Sophie De Boer0:01:18
4Sanne Van Paassen (Brainwash)0:01:33
5Sabrina Stultiens (Brainwash)0:01:58
6Arenda Grimberg0:02:38
7Reza Hormes (Ravenstijn)0:02:58
8Lana Verberne0:03:38
9Bianca Van Den Hoek0:05:03
10Dirkje Bazuin0:00:01
11Iris Ockeloen
12Kim Banga
13Ilona Meter
14Birgit Lavrijssen (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)0:00:02
15Linda Kroes
16Marjolein Claessen0:00:03
17Annet Eendhuizen
18Marianne Alleleijn
DNFChantal Verstraten

