Van Der Haar, Teunissen give Rabobank one-two at U23 Dutch nationals
Bosman finishes third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Van Der Haar (Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team)
|0:53:06
|2
|Mike Teunissen (Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team)
|0:00:15
|3
|Gert-Jan Bosman
|4
|Michiel van der Heijden
|0:00:22
|5
|Twan van den Brand (ZZPR.nl)
|0:00:46
|6
|Micki van Empel (ZZPR.nl)
|0:01:09
|7
|David van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus)
|0:01:13
|8
|Kobus Hereijgers (ZZPR.nl)
|9
|Tijmen Eising (Sunweb-Revor)
|0:01:50
|10
|Nils van Kooij
|0:01:52
|11
|Emiel Dolfsma (Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team)
|12
|Geert van der Horst
|0:01:58
|13
|Maurits Lammertink
|0:02:09
|14
|Corné van Kessel
|0:02:15
|15
|Ramon Sinkeldam
|0:02:23
|16
|Harm Van Der Sanden
|0:02:42
|17
|Moreno Hofland
|0:02:55
|18
|Marco Minnaard
|19
|Rutger Schellevis
|0:04:20
|20
|Bart Barkhuis (WV Meteoor Assen-Roden)
|0:04:27
|21
|Rob Van Der Heijden
|0:04:32
|22
|Allan Veenstra
|0:04:55
|23
|Nick van Dijke
|24
|Marcel Lommers
|25
|Jeffrey Vink
|26
|Robin Roelofs
|27
|Ferdi Gerritse
|28
|Christian Koot
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy