Van Der Haar, Teunissen give Rabobank one-two at U23 Dutch nationals

Bosman finishes third

Full Results

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Van Der Haar (Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team)0:53:06
2Mike Teunissen (Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team)0:00:15
3Gert-Jan Bosman
4Michiel van der Heijden0:00:22
5Twan van den Brand (ZZPR.nl)0:00:46
6Micki van Empel (ZZPR.nl)0:01:09
7David van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus)0:01:13
8Kobus Hereijgers (ZZPR.nl)
9Tijmen Eising (Sunweb-Revor)0:01:50
10Nils van Kooij0:01:52
11Emiel Dolfsma (Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team)
12Geert van der Horst0:01:58
13Maurits Lammertink0:02:09
14Corné van Kessel0:02:15
15Ramon Sinkeldam0:02:23
16Harm Van Der Sanden0:02:42
17Moreno Hofland0:02:55
18Marco Minnaard
19Rutger Schellevis0:04:20
20Bart Barkhuis (WV Meteoor Assen-Roden)0:04:27
21Rob Van Der Heijden0:04:32
22Allan Veenstra0:04:55
23Nick van Dijke
24Marcel Lommers
25Jeffrey Vink
26Robin Roelofs
27Ferdi Gerritse
28Christian Koot

