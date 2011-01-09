Vos beats Van den Brand for Dutch women's 'cross title
Van Paassen finishes third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos
|0:43:15
|2
|Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl)
|0:00:02
|3
|Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash)
|0:00:23
|4
|Linda van Rijen
|0:02:08
|5
|Sophie de Boer (ZZPR.nl)
|0:02:13
|6
|Arenda Grimberg
|0:02:42
|7
|Laura Turpijn
|0:03:08
|8
|Tessa Van Nieuwpoort
|0:03:23
|9
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (ZZPR.nl)
|0:03:42
|10
|Lana Verberne
|0:04:49
|11
|Ilona Meter
|0:05:12
|12
|Bianca Van Den Hoek
|0:05:18
|13
|Iris Ockeloen
|0:05:50
|14
|Monique Van De Ree
|0:06:24
|15
|Kim Banga
|0:06:49
|16
|Birgit Lavrijssen
|17
|Esther Kortekaas
|18
|Britt Jochems
|19
|Annet Eendhuizen
|20
|Femke Van Kessel
|21
|Mieke Troost
|22
|Marianne Alleleijn-Ten Haaf
|23
|Nadine Liebe
|24
|Marion Meerkerk
|25
|Yulia Van Der Lee
