Vos beats Van den Brand for Dutch women's 'cross title

Van Paassen finishes third

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos0:43:15
2Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl)0:00:02
3Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash)0:00:23
4Linda van Rijen0:02:08
5Sophie de Boer (ZZPR.nl)0:02:13
6Arenda Grimberg0:02:42
7Laura Turpijn0:03:08
8Tessa Van Nieuwpoort0:03:23
9Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (ZZPR.nl)0:03:42
10Lana Verberne0:04:49
11Ilona Meter0:05:12
12Bianca Van Den Hoek0:05:18
13Iris Ockeloen0:05:50
14Monique Van De Ree0:06:24
15Kim Banga0:06:49
16Birgit Lavrijssen
17Esther Kortekaas
18Britt Jochems
19Annet Eendhuizen
20Femke Van Kessel
21Mieke Troost
22Marianne Alleleijn-Ten Haaf
23Nadine Liebe
24Marion Meerkerk
25Yulia Van Der Lee

