Cédrine Kerbaol wins Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria

More to come!

DURANGO SPAIN MAY 14 Cedrine Kerbaol of France and CERATIZITWNT Pro Cycling Team celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 23rd Durango Durango Emakumeen Saria 2024 a 113km one day race from Durango to Durango on May 14 2024 in Durango Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Cedrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT) wins Durango-Durango(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT) secured a rain-soaked solo victory at Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria. The Frenchwoman made a late-race attack out of a three-rider breakaway and crossed the line with five seconds to spare ahead of the sprint for second place between runner-up Evita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ) and  third-placed Thalita de Jong (Lotto Dstny).

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

