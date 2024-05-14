Cédrine Kerbaol wins Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria
More to come!
Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT) secured a rain-soaked solo victory at Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria. The Frenchwoman made a late-race attack out of a three-rider breakaway and crossed the line with five seconds to spare ahead of the sprint for second place between runner-up Evita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ) and third-placed Thalita de Jong (Lotto Dstny).
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cédrine Kerbaol wins Durango-Durango Emakumeen SariaMore to come!
-
Giro d'Italia: Valentin Paret-Peintre follows in his brother's footsteps with stage 10 victoryTadej Pogačar protects maglia rosa on first summit finish of week two
-
4 Jours de Dunkerque: Milan Fretin wins stage 1Cofidis rider clips past late attacker Hennequin to take first race lead
-
As it happened: Breakaway has its day on stage 10 as Pogačar saves energyValentin Paret-Peintre wins summit finish to Bocca della Selva ahead of Romain Bardet and Jan Tratnik