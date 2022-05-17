Rooijakkers wins Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria

Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon SRAM Racing Team) rode to a solo victory at Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria on Tuesday. Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) trailed 15 seconds later for second, while Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope) was third.

Rooijakkers attacked with 10km to go on the final climb and rode away for her first victory of the season.

The one-day Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria was a short and punchy dday of racing at 113km that included four intermediate sprints on a short hill in Miota followed by three ascents; Areitio (83km), Goiuria (94km) and Goiuria (104.3km) bbefore a descent and flat run-in to Durango.

A breakaway emerged after the first sprint in Miota with Sheyla Gutiérrez (Movistar) and Isabel Martin (Rio Miera- Cantabria Deporte), Naia Amondarain (Sopela Women's Team). Amondarian lost contact with the move, as the two leaders pushed their lead out to 2:40 just over 40m into the race.

Gutierrez attacked Martin in the final 30km, but a new she was caught as a new group of leaders emerged over the succession of ascents to include Soraya Paladin and Rooijakkers (Canyon-SRAM), Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB).

More to come.

